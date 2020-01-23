Meetings

21:15 Tampa Bay Downs Thu 23 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 8 - Maiden Claiming
  • 7f, Fast
  • 12 Runners
  • Winner$8,641.002nd$2,742.003rd$1,371.004th$960.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:21:20:22
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(1)
Cascabell Queen78
38-8OR: 36
40/1
T: Lindsey RainesJ: Olaf Hernandez
2
(2)
Spitfire Suzie26
38-8OR: 46
25/1
T: Tim PadillaJ: Ronald Allen Jr
3
(3)
Sansa28
38-8OR: 55
8/1
T: Juan AlvaradoJ: Daniel Centeno
4
(4)
Sharon's Law18
38-8OR: 47BF
16/1
T: Juan AvilaJ: Willie Martinez
5
(5)
Hifalutin11
38-8OR: 62
4/1
T: Jr Luis Carvajal,J: Scott Spieth
6
(6)
Ohio Storm18
38-8OR: 37
50/1
T: Jennifer ShannonJ: Jordano Tunon
7
(7)
Risen Change11
38-8OR: 53
8/1
T: Ian HemingwayJ: Angel Suarez
8
(8)
Cat Cay22
38-8OR: 43BF
25/1
T: Kathleen O'ConnellJ: Raul Mena
9
(9)
Little Ms Broadway22
38-8OR: 56
14/1
T: Gerald BennettJ: Alonso Quinonez
10
(10)
Sweet Leaf47
38-8OR: 65BF
2/1
T: Darien RodriguezJ: Pablo Morales
11
(11)
My Girl Sweet28
38-8OR: 55
15/8
T: Oscar ModicaJ: Jose Garcia
12
(12)
Drill's Girl39
38-8OR: 99
66/1
T: Eduardo AzpuruaJ: Samy Camacho

Non-Runners

13
(13)
Rita Of Cascia11
38-8OR: 55
T: Antonio MachadoJ: Jose Batista
14
(14)
Awesomenewyear
38-8OR: -
T: John McJ: Brandon Boulanger

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

My Girl Sweet (15/8), Sweet Leaf (2/1), Hifalutin (4/1), Risen Change (8/1), Sansa (8/1), Awesomenewyear (8/1), Rita Of Cascia (10/1), Little Ms Broadway (14/1), Sharon's Law (16/1), Cat Cay (25/1), Spitfire Suzie (25/1), Cascabell Queen (40/1), Ohio Storm (50/1), Drill's Girl (66/1)

