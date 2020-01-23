Meetings
14:52 Cagnes-sur-Mer Thu 23 January 2020
1
(3)
Royalist10
49-10OR: D
9/1
2
(2)
Astrologiab95
49-6OR:
14/1
3
(6)
Starstruckb79
49-2OR: D
8/1
4
(4)
49-2OR:
40/1
5
(11)
48-13OR:
3/1
6
(12)
48-13OR:
8/1
7
(10)
48-12OR:
10/3
8
(14)
48-12OR:
20/1
9
(13)
48-12OR:
33/1
10
(5)
48-9OR:
8/1
11
(1)
Tarasifv13
48-9OR:
8/1
12
(9)
Arrozb161
48-9OR:
20/1
13
(8)
Aborigenev78
48-5OR:
20/1
14
(7)
48-1OR:
20/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Gimme Joy (3/1), Plage Keller (10/3), Tarasif (8/1), Starstruck (8/1), Lala Dance (8/1), Patna Dream (8/1), Royalist (9/1), Astrologia (14/1), Finjaans Rose (20/1), Arroz (20/1), Aborigene (20/1), Centaurus (20/1), Satanique (33/1), Karma Seeker (40/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
23:27 Penn National
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed