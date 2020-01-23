Meetings

  • Race 8 - Claiming
  • 6f 110y, Fast
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner$13,860.002nd$4,400.003rd$2,200.004th$1,540.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:21:24:45
1
(1)
Saratoga Style11
48-8OR: 83D
12/1
T: Gary ContessaJ: Luis Cardenas (10)
2
(2)
Princess Mikayah13
68-11OR: 60D
33/1
T: Michael SimmondsJ: Christian Reyes Santiago
3
(3)
Cobra Sophie18
68-8OR: 85D
8/1
T: Gerald SeymourJ: Kendrick Carmouche
4
(4)
Gobi114
68-8OR: 80D
16/1
T: Jeffrey EnglehartJ: Andre Worrie
5
(5)
Judgement Free24
68-8OR: 78D
33/1
T: Alexandra HillegassJ: Oscar Gomez
6
(6)
Sky Vision22
68-11OR: 79D
6/1
T: Shane MeyersJ: Inoel Beato
7
(7)
Linda's Ballet42
48-11OR: 63D
6/1
T: R RodriguezJ: Reylu Gutierrez
8
(8)
Cotton Candy Cutie24
78-8OR: 76D
5/1
T: Mertkan KantarmaciJ: Dylan Davis
9
(9)
Honey Graeme57
58-11OR: 82D
10/11
T: Domenick SchettinoJ: Eric Cancel

Betting

Forecast

Honey Graeme (10/11), Cotton Candy Cutie (5/1), Linda's Ballet (6/1), Sky Vision (6/1), Cobra Sophie (8/1), Saratoga Style (12/1), Gobi (16/1), Princess Mikayah (33/1), Judgement Free (33/1)

