Five Randox Grand National runners for our star columnist. Check out his thoughts on them all.

Our Randox Grand National team have arrived safely at Aintree and while they travelled over well, the journey took longer than usual because of the weather and hold-ups which is frustrating. Here are my thoughts on them and the rest of my Saturday runners.

17:15 Capodanno

Hasn’t had the best preparation with the amount of runs he’s had this season however I think he’s a horse with a bit of class on this ground and that definitely puts him in here with a shout. 17:15 Carefully Selected

Won the Thyestes Chase so that shows he’s an out-and-out stayer in tough conditions. I think he’ll handle the surface at Aintree no problem, he stays the trip and has every chance with a clear round.

THE Grand National 2023 preview

17:15 Gaillard Du Mesnil

Put in a fantastic performance to win the National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham which has been a good trial for the National over the years. He has the man of the moment in the saddle in Paul Townend and must have every chance. I think the profile of this race is going to change and while he’s only seven, Noble Yeats won it at that age last year and I think this fellow could emulate him. 17:15 Mr Incredible

Look at his form and he obviously has the ability to run a very big race. He has his own way of doing things but has been very good since joining us and I’m sure the big field at Aintree will help him. He has a lively each-way chance. 17:15 Recite A Prayer

Has a lovely light weight for Jack Foley and has had a run over these fences so has a bit of experience of them but he’d really need a career best to get involved in the finish.

Other Aintree runners 15:00 Dark Raven

He put in a good performance to finish sixth in the Sky Bet Supreme at Cheltenham and is a horse who has been improving all year. I think a lot of our team who went to the Festival in March are running well next time so I’d be hoping for a good run. 18:20 Blizzard Of Oz

I think he’s a lot better than his form would suggest, taking four runs to win, but he’s improving all the time and has every chance. 18:20 Captain Cody