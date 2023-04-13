There is a £50,000 prize for the winner of the Grand National Sweepstake and entries are now open.

It is no different to the usual ITV7 rounds, which means the Grand National Sweepstake is completely free to play.

You will be automatically drawn a random runner in this year's main event at Aintree and if your horse wins on Saturday, you will be guaranteed a place in the prize draw, with the single winner collecting an incredible £50,000.

You can enter right away but will need to check back after 2pm on Friday April 14 to find out which horse will be proudly sporting your colours come 5.15pm on Saturday.

Entries will remain open right up to the scheduled start time on April 15 and you can find out further terms and conditions by following this link.

Fear not, if your allotted horse is not declared, you will be assigned another horse to potentially guide you to glory.

ITV7 will be running a round on Friday, with £50,000 on the line, while a hefty £100,000 is at stake on the Grand National day itself.

Over £300,000 was won in ITV7 across the Cheltenham Festival last month - could you be the next big winner? Good luck!