A look at how the 40 riders in Saturday's Grand National have fared in the past.
2009 Reveillez (Brought down, third fence)
2011 Quolibet (Unseated rider, 11th fence)
2012 Arbor Suppreme (Unseated rider, 10th fence)
2013 Lost Glory (Pulled-up, 17th fence)
2014 Colbert Station (Pulled-up, 25th fence)
2016 Gallant Oscar (Unseated rider, 18th fence)
2018 Carlingford Lough (Pulled-up, 30th fence)
2019 Anibale Fly (5th)
2021 Any Second Now (3rd)
2022 Any Second Now (2nd)
2015 Mon Parrain (11th)
2016 Just A Par (15th)
2017 Le Mercurey (12th)
2018 Warriors Tale (Pulled-up, 29th fence)
2019 Monbeg Notorious (Pulled-up, 17th fence)
2021 Give Me A Copper (Pulled-up, 29th fence)
2022 Samcro (11th)
2003 Ballinclay King (Pulled-up, 15th fence)
2004 Takagi (Unseated rider, 15th fence)
2005 Arctic Copper (19th)
2006 Joes Edge (7th)
2007 Livingstonebramble (Unseated rider, 6th fence)
2008 Chelsea Harbour (9th)
2009 Hear The Echo (Fell, 30th fence)
2010 Cerium (11th)
2011 Becauseicouldntsee (Fell, 2nd fence)
2012 Alfa Beat (Fell, 7th fence)
2014 Lion Na Bearnai (Pulled-up, 27th fence)
2016 Morning Assembly (8th)
2017 Saint Are 93rd)
2018 TIGER ROLL (WON)
2019 TIGER ROLL (WON)
2022 Run Wild Fred (Fell, 8th fence)
2021 Mister Malarky (Pulled-up, 17th fence)
2022 Coko Beach (8th)
2008 Mon Mome (10th)
2009 Stan (Fell, 7th fence)
2010 Mon Mome (Fell, 26th fence)
2011 Grand Slam Hero (Fell, 13th fence)
2012 Mon Mome (Pulled-up, 22nd fence)
2013 The Rainbow Hunter (Unseated rider, 8th fence)
2014 The Rainbow Hunter (Unseated rider, 9th fence)
2015 The Druids Nephew (Fell, 26th fence)
2016 Pendra (13th)
2017 Tenor Nivernais (17th)
2018 Pendra (Pulled-up, 30th fence)
2019 Just A Par (Pulled-up, 29th fence)
2021 Balko Des Flos (2nd)
2022 Snow Leopardess (Pulled-up, 17th fence)
2019 Up For Review (Brought down, 1st)
2021 Acapella Bourgeois (13th)
2022 Agusta Gold (Fell, 10th fence)
2018 Valseur Lido (8th)
2016 Goonyella (5th)
2018 Childrens List (Pulled-up, 30th fence)
2019 Regal Encore (7th)
2021 Double Shuffle (Fell, 12th fence)
2021 Cabaret Queen (9th)
First ride in Grand National
2017 Just A Par (14th)
2018 The Dutchman (Unseated rider, 23rd fence)
2019 Warriors Tale (Pulled-up, 27th fence)
2022 Lostintranslation (15th)
2018 Thunder And Roses (Pulled-up, 26th fence)
2019 General Principle (Fell, 18th fence)
2009 Irish Invader (11th)
2010 Arbor Supreme (Unseated rider, 15th fence)
2012 On His Own (Fell, 22nd fence)
2013 Quel Esprit (Pulled-up, 24th fence)
2014 Prince De Beauchene (16th)
2015 Bob Ford (Pulled-up, 29th fence)
2016 Boston Bob (Pulled-up, 22nd fence)
2017 O’Faolains Boy (Pulled-up, 30th fence)
2018 Total Recall (Pulled-up, 29th fence)
2019 Pleasant Company (Unseated rider, 27th)
2022 Burrows Saint (Unseated rider, 15th fence)
2019 Folsom Blue (17th)
2021 The Long Mile (Pulled-up, 22nd fence)
2022 Anibale Fly (Brought down, 3rd fence)
2010 Niche Market (Pulled-up, 28th fence)
2011 Niche Market (5th)
2012 Vic Venturi (Refused, 19th fence)
2016 Le Reve (11th)
2018 Virgilio (Fell, 6th fence)
2021 Blaklion (6th)
2022 Blaklion (14th)
2017 Double Shuffle (Pulled-up, 29th fence)
2022 Escaria Ten (9th)
2014 Battle Group (Refused to race)
2015 Royale Knight (6th)
2018 Maggio (Pulled-up, 18th fence)
2022 Fiddlerontheroof (5th)
2021 Alpha Des Obeaux (11th)
2012 Neptune Equester (13th)
First ride in Grand National
First ride in Grand National
First ride in Grand National
2010 Conna Castle (Pulled-up, 29th fence)
2017 Wounded Warrior (Pulled-up, 30th fence)
2018 Road To Riches (6th)
2021 Tout Est Permis (Pulled-up, 29th fence)
2022 School Boy Hours (Pulled-up, 4th fence)
2021 Chris’s Dream (Unseated rider, 27th fence)
2022 Longhouse Poet (6th)
2018 Alpha Des Obeaux (Fell, 15th fence)
2019 Valseur Lido (10th)
2021 MINELLA TIMES (WON)
2022 Minella Times (Brought down, 9th fence)
2017 ONE FOR ARTHUR (WON)
2019 One For Arthur (6th)
2022 Mighty Thunder (Pulled-up, 24th fence)
First ride in Grand National
2021 Class Conti (15th)
2022 Brahma Bull (Pulled-up, 29th fence)
2016 Hadrian’s Approach (Unseated rider, 1st fence)
2017 Cocktails At Dawn (Fell, 1st fence)
2019 Step Back (Pulled-up, 25th fence)
2017 Houblon Des Obeaux (10th)
2018 Houblon Des Obeaux (Fell, 6th fence)
2022 Commodore (12th)
2013 AURORAS ENCORE (WON)
2014 Mr Moonshine (11th)
2021 Definitly Red (Pulled-up, 29th fence)
2022 Dingo Dollar (Unseated rider, 22nd fence)
First ride in Grand National
First ride in Grand National
First ride in Grand National
2010 Hello Bud (5th)
2011 Hello Bud (Pulled-up, 29th fence)
2012 Hello Bud (7th)
2013 Imperial Commander (Pulled-up, 22nd fence)
2014 Tidal Bay (Unseared rider, 8th)
2015 Rocky Creek (17th)
2016 Wonderful Charm (Pulled-up, 21st fence)
2017 Saphir Du Rheu (Fell, 11th fence)
2018 Blaklion (Brought down, 1st fence)
2019 Noble Endeavour (Pulled-up, 27th fence)
2021 Ballyoptic (Refused, 21st fence)
2022 Class Conti (13th)
2021 Potters Corner (Pulled-up, 22nd fence)
First ride in Grand National
2022 Fortescue (Unseated rider, 27th fence)
2013 Viking Blond (Pulled-up, 15th fence)
2014 One In A Milan (Fell, 22nd fence)
2018 Buywise (Unseated rider, 8th fence)
2019 Joe Farrell (Pulled-up, 29th fence)
2022 De Rasher Counter (Unseated rider, 8th fence)
2009 Preists Leap (14th)
2010 Preists Leap (14th)
