2022 Any Second Now (2nd)

2021 Any Second Now (3rd)

2019 Up For Review (Brought down, 1st)

2012 On His Own (Fell, 22nd fence)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.