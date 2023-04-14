Check out the Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Bet thoughts ahead of the Randox Grand National including worst ante-post results and what will start favourite?

What’s your worst result ante-post? Barry Orr (Betfair): Ain’t That A Shame was a popular punt in the Ante-Post market at 20/1 and once it was confirmed that Rachael Blackmore was riding the price collapsed even further. A bad result in the book. Michael Shinners (Sky Bet): Of the front three in the betting Delta Work is the most popular ahead of Corach Rambler and Noble Yeats. In terms of worst results The Big Dog, Aint That A Shame and Back On the Lash have all proved popular with Sky Bet customers and are currently our worst results. Paul Binfield (Paddy Power): Aint That A Shame with the Rachael Blackmore factor coming into play – she’s the go to jockey for punters in the big Jumps races now having come to public prominence when scooping the National two years ago.

THE Grand National 2023 preview

Who will start favourite for the Grand National? Paul Binfield: I reckon it will be Delta Work as he has a bit of class about him having won two Cross Country Chases, albeit the first as a bit of a villain despite being favourite but beating the ‘public horse’ Tiger Roll, and finishing third in the National last year off a very similar handicap mark. Barr Orr: Aint That A Shame is single figures now and has probably reached the point where it cant get any shorter. Willie Mullins and Paul Townend started the week by winning a Grand National (Irish edition) and team up with Gaillard Du Mesnil here. They are sure to attract strong support at 12/1 and go I think they will off fav. Michael Shinners: The price on Ain’t That A Shame collapsed late on Friday morning. The Rachael Blackmore-ridden horse is now our clear 8/1 favourite for Saturday's race and looks very likely to go off favourite for the great race.