Check out the Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Bet thoughts ahead of the Randox Grand National including worst ante-post results and what will start favourite?
Barry Orr (Betfair): Ain’t That A Shame was a popular punt in the Ante-Post market at 20/1 and once it was confirmed that Rachael Blackmore was riding the price collapsed even further. A bad result in the book.
Michael Shinners (Sky Bet): Of the front three in the betting Delta Work is the most popular ahead of Corach Rambler and Noble Yeats. In terms of worst results The Big Dog, Aint That A Shame and Back On the Lash have all proved popular with Sky Bet customers and are currently our worst results.
Paul Binfield (Paddy Power): Aint That A Shame with the Rachael Blackmore factor coming into play – she’s the go to jockey for punters in the big Jumps races now having come to public prominence when scooping the National two years ago.
Paul Binfield: I reckon it will be Delta Work as he has a bit of class about him having won two Cross Country Chases, albeit the first as a bit of a villain despite being favourite but beating the ‘public horse’ Tiger Roll, and finishing third in the National last year off a very similar handicap mark.
Barr Orr: Aint That A Shame is single figures now and has probably reached the point where it cant get any shorter. Willie Mullins and Paul Townend started the week by winning a Grand National (Irish edition) and team up with Gaillard Du Mesnil here. They are sure to attract strong support at 12/1 and go I think they will off fav.
Michael Shinners: The price on Ain’t That A Shame collapsed late on Friday morning. The Rachael Blackmore-ridden horse is now our clear 8/1 favourite for Saturday's race and looks very likely to go off favourite for the great race.
Michael Shinners: There's obviously a very strong Irish challenge but I like LE MILOS who looked unlucky at Kelso last time and is in very good hands. Aint That A Shame should go well too and of those at the bigger prices I like Velvet Elvis.
Paul Binfield: Irish trainer Peter Fahey does well on his international raids having scooped the County Hurdle and Paddy Power Imperial Cup in previous seasons so I’ll go for THE BIG DOG. He ran a creditable third in the Welsh Grand National and fell two out in the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup, after still leading at the third last. That race was won by subsequent Gold Cup hero Galopin Des Champs and the extra distance here could well bring out the required improvement
Barry Orr: At 50/1 MISTER COFFEY is my pick. He’s still a maiden over fences and has been called a few names but he is nothing if not consistent, loves going left handed and jumps well. At the price I’m willing to take a chance that he delivers master trainer Nicky Henderson a first win in the great race.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org