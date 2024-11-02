Willie Mullins happy with barrier draw for 2024 Melbourne Cup

The draw was made on Saturday evening (local time) and there were the inevitable winners and losers.

Current favourite Buckaroo, formerly trained by Joseph O'Brien, was a loser after being handed gate 21 but Mullins' second favourite Vauban could be perfectly positioned breaking from 11 while stablemate Absurde is inside him in stall seven.

Mullins landed in Australia on Saturday morning and was pleased with the condition of his two runners having overseen their morning work.

"Horses are in great shape, probably better than me after that journey," Mullins told www.racenet.com.au.

"I got in this morning, they had a little blow, that will be their final gallop and to me they wouldn't blow out a candle after the little piece of work they did. I'm very happy with them, I'm very, very happy with that (barrier draw), I don't think we can blame barriers or anything like that.

"The weather forecast looks good, I think 25-26 degrees and sunny, we should be able to handle that, last year (was tough) on the Irish horses, 30-plus degrees."