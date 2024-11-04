Willie Mullins column: Melbourne Cup runners Vauban and Absurde

I’m not sure being in quarantine for so long last time suited them so we’ve gone down a different route and we went out on the last shift which travelled to Australia.

I raced them more this year too, so they had nothing to do down there other than freshen up and get ready for the race. It’s all gone well.

The weather has been so up and down. When I went out two weeks ahead of the race it was 14 degrees but felt like eight, David Casey told me the day before it was 32 and blasting hot.

Our Irish horses aren’t used to anything like that, it’s very hard for them to race at 30 degrees which it was at the time the Cup was run in 2023.

This time thankfully it’s forecast to be a little cooler which will help.