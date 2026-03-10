Willie Mullins Cheltenham Runners: Daily blog and insight on Day 2 of the Festival

Our star columnist with a horse-by-horse guide to his team for day two of the Cheltenham Festival.

Cheltenham Festival, Wednesday 13:20 Free Spirit (Turners Novices' Hurdle)

He finished third in the Moscow Flyer on his first run for us and was very keen that day. It was a good race and hopefully Mark Walsh can get him settled this time and if he does then his French experience and form over hurdles might come into play late in the day. I think the ground will be a significant help to him. 13:20 King Rasko Grey (Turners Novices' Hurdle)

I thought he ran very well in the Grade One at the Dublin Racing Festival and he must be totally respected in this. Paul has opted to ride him and I’m happy to follow him. I think he’s improved since the last day so is one you need to have on your mind. 13:20 Laurets d'Estruval (Turners Novices' Hurdle)

He had a very good run at Christmas when beaten by a more experienced horse and came back and showed his wellbeing at Thurles when the ground was a lot better. He has every right to be in the race and won’t be a backmarker by any means. 13:20 Saint Baco (Turners Novices' Hurdle)

He disappointed at Naas last time but I don’t think he clicked that day for some reason. He seems to be back to his old self and if he is, he’ll be in that first group coming down the hill to the second last and who knows what can happen from there. 13:20 Sober (Turners Novices' Hurdle)

I think the extra trip here will give him a chance. We know he’s well able to handle this sort of distance and it’s going to be his ground. His inexperience over hurdles is the only negative but his jumping at home has been very good and his tactical speed at the finish could be a big asset. He’s sure to be there or thereabouts and I wouldn’t put anyone off backing him. 13:20 Sortudo (Turners Novices' Hurdle)

I thought his run at Naas the last day was very good in a race when the last two hurdles were taken out. The fact there were no jumps in the last five or six furlongs of the race would have been a big negative for him and that run puts him well into contention here.

14:00 Argento Boy (Brown Advisory Novices' Chase)

A good, solid horse who fell earlier in his career but has won the last twice. His form looks good and solid, and I think he’s one who we haven’t seen the best of yet. He’s lazy and Danny could be the man to work him out. 14:00 Final Demand (Brown Advisory Novices' Chase)

I think he’s turned the corner and seems a lot better at home so if he’s back to himself as we hope he is, he should run a really good race and possibly be hard to beat. But he has disappointed the last twice so things need to go right but I think it’s all about his wellbeing on the day. He travelled over well, is happy and in good form on the gallops over here. 14:00 Joystick (Brown Advisory Novices' Chase)

He won in good style at Navan last time and is getting better with every race over fences. He needs a career-best by some margin to win this but he’s going the right way. 14:00 Kaid d'Authie (Brown Advisory Novices' Chase)

He did everything right in Leopardstown, jumped and galloped and seemed to enjoy himself with the cheekpieces back on. If he can do the same at Cheltenham it gives him a real chance. 14:00 Kitzbuhel (Brown Advisory Novices' Chase)

Harry Cobden takes the ride on Wednesday. We’ll have to put a line through his run at Sandown and if you do so, you’re left with that fantastic exhibition of galloping and jumping at Kempton over Christmas. He beat Kaid d’Authie at Punchestown the time before and if he is in that sort of form, he can serve it up to the principals here. 14:00 Predators Gold (Brown Advisory Novices' Chase)

He was a very good novice hurdler, finishing second to Dancing City in a Grade One at the DRF. He’s taken well to fences, winning at Navan before being collared late when third to Kappa Jy Pyke next time. I think he’ll like both the drying ground and step up to three miles. Don’t put a line through him.

Willie Mullins Stable Tour: Cheltenham Festival 2026

14:40 Bunting (BetMGM Cup Handicap Hurdle)

He’s been pleasing me at home since his run in the DRF. I thought he’d run well in the Coral Cup last season, but he pulled up there. However, I’m happy to give him another chance in the race. The ground is coming right, he’s working well and should be seen in a much better light. 14:40 Chart Topper (BetMGM Cup Handicap Hurdle)

He was under pressure a long way out but looked like he might take a hand in the finish when falling in a Pertemps Qualifier at Haydock last time. With first-time cheekpieces on he’s capable of running well down in distance if that experience hasn’t left a mark. 14:40 Kopeck De Mee (BetMGM Cup Handicap Hurdle)

He was all-the-rage for the Martin Pipe at the meeting last season but didn’t run up to expectations. However, he did go on to run very well at Aintree. We made the decision to go chasing this term but after he fell at Navan in December we decided to go back over hurdles and wait for that. He’ll be a lovely novice chaser next term and is in good form at home right now. He could run well. 14:40 Sony Bill (BetMGM Cup Handicap Hurdle)

He had the option of running in the Martin Pipe but would have had a lot of weight for a five-year-old so we’ve elected to come here. On better ground he could run well at a decent price. 14:40 Storm Heart (BetMGM Cup Handicap Hurdle)

He picked up well to win a very tactical Red Mills Hurdle last time and I liked the way he was able to overcome a bit of trouble in running to win as he did. He’s improving and while he has plenty of weight, I do think going back up to this trip will suit him.

Willie Mullins & Patrick Mullins react to the Cheltenham moments which defined their careers!

16:00 Il Etait Temps (BetMGM Queen Mother Champion Chase)

He never travelled or got involved for whatever reason in the Clarence House at Ascot before taking a tired fall. We’re hoping the real Il Etait Temps comes back at Cheltenham on Wednesday and he seems in very good form. 16:00 Majborough (BetMGM Queen Mother Champion Chase)

I’m very happy with him. The cheekpieces and the way Mark rode him at the DRF really helped him to find a rhythm out in front. He comes here in good form and if he’s in the same rhythm as last time, he’ll take plenty of beating. 16:40 Western Diego (Debenhams Johnny Henderson Grand Annual)

A good winner of a competitive handicap chase at Fairyhouse two starts ago, he then ran a decent race at the DRF on ground that would have been as testing as he’d like. Back here on drier conditions, for all he’s taken quite a hike in the weights, he should have a sporting chance for his owners.

17:20 Love Sign d'Aunou (Weatherbys Champion Bumper)

He won on extremely testing ground on his first start for us. He did everything right, stayed on very strongly to win and Patrick has elected to ride him which is clearly a positive. He’s an unknown quantity and a very nice type. 17:20 The Irish Avatar (Weatherbys Champion Bumper)

Harry Cobden comes in to ride here. He’s a horse who works very well at home and was good when winning at Navan in January. That form has received a major boost since and my horse is open to plenty of more improvement. 17:20 The Wager (Weatherbys Champion Bumper)

He won in a very strong battle last time, in fact I thought he was beaten halfway up the straight. That shows me that he was learning on the job in Fairyhouse and that he’s a horse that can improve a lot. He learned an awful lot that day about how to race and could outrun his price. 17:20 Our Trigger (Weatherbys Champion Bumper)

A full brother to Gaelic Warrior and created a good impression at Gowran on debut. It’s a tough task for a four-year-old but he’s a lovely prospect. 17:20 Quiryn (Weatherbys Champion Bumper)