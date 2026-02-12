Who could enter Cheltenham Festival frame at Gowran Park on Saturday

He who laughs last, laughs loudest.

Or not, as has often been the case with the Cheltenham Festival in recent seasons. Only last year there were eight horses who came out on top that hadn’t been sighted at all during the same calendar year including, of course, 100/1 Triumph winner Poniros, who was untried in the National Hunt game altogether having been off since finishing down the field in the previous September’s Cesarewitch at Newmarket. However, while most punters might assume – on the back of Newbury, Warwick and the Dublin Racing Festival – that all the relevant Festival form is now safely tucked away in the book, there is nearly always time for something to throw their name into the hat with a positive effort deep into February or early-March. Across the last 10 Cheltenham Festivals, there have been a total of 34 winners to have run within the past 25 days, with at least one delivering each year. In 2025, the two who were able to pull off the achievement were both British-based, Myretown landing the Ultima less than a month on from scoring at Kelso and Golden Ace following up her Kingwell Hurdle win at Wincanton, albeit with a fortuitous success in the Unibet Champion.

READ: Racing tips and opinions for the weekend racing at Ascot and Haydock

But from the total of 34 who fit the criteria over the past decade, 22 of the Cheltenham winners with a recent run under their belt were trained in Ireland. Seven of those ran at Navan’s Boyne Hurdle meeting towards the end of February, which will clearly be worth keeping an eye on again, while four ran at the final Punchestown meeting before Cheltenham. Three prepped at Naas, and the same number at Fairyhouse around the same time in late-February, while a couple of the winners ran at Thurles en route to the big meeting in March. Emmet Mullins famously landed the Morebattle/County Hurdle double to claim the big bonus prize with The Shunter in 2021, while the other two competed on what was effectively this Saturday’s Red Mills card at Gowran Park. One of those horses was Presenting Percy, who is actually a double-qualifier when it comes to the short Fez prep as he won the 2017 Pertemps Final to follow up his Fairyhouse success on February 25, and the following season he finished second in the Red Mills Chase at Gowran before winning the Broadway Novices’ Chase (now the Brown Advisory). The other Gowran graduate was 2019 Arkle hero Duc Des Genievres, who took the two and a half-mile beginners chase on his way to Cheltenham.

So, who could be the next cab off the rank? There are three to keep tabs on as far as I’m concerned this weekend, starting with Arouet in the maiden hurdle at 12:45. By Galiway out of a Bated Breath mare, he’s from a good Flat family and displayed no shortage of promise in three outings on the level last spring and summer, earning an official Irish rating of 101 in the process. Last seen finishing runner-up to subsequent Royal Ascot second and Group 3 winner Zahrann in a Listed event at Leopardstown in June 2025, he looks a fascinating contender first time out over hurdles for trainer Paddy Twomey and we know the colt handles bad ground as it was soft at Cork for his debut.

Daniel King - he of Oscars Brother fame - takes the ride and he's a 50/1 shot in several places for the JCB Triumph at Cheltenham. Going in against Willie Mullins’ Madness d’Elle here should at least give them a reasonable guide as to whether the Festival entry is worth pursuing. The Red Mills Trial Hurdle isn’t a realistic prep run for the Champion at Cheltenham but it’s been won by several smart horses including Teahupoo, Fil Dor and Kitzbuhel in the past four years alone. They all went on to Cheltenham or Aintree – admittedly without success – and although Workahead (Champion Hurdle) is the only one of this weekend's octet with a Festival entry at this stage, we might see a couple of these given handicap options at Cheltenham next week. Kawaboomga met with a setback around this time last year and will be making his first appearance since beating William Munny in a Fairyhouse maiden 385 days ago, with stablemate Storm Heart the more obvious one for this event (and beyond). He was defying his own layoff when winning at Limerick over Christmas (replay below) and, after a nice break since, looks open to any amount of further improvement at this sort of trip while the mud is flying. If all goes to plan here and he’s considered too high in the weights for a Cheltenham handicap, the Aintree Hurdle could become an option if conditions are suitable on Merseyside.

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits