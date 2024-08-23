Enfjaar has progressed well since being gelded and fitted with a hood and he looked unlucky not to take his record to three from three this season when he was narrowly denied at Goodwood last month.

Enfjaar won the John Smith's Cup at this venue in the style of a pattern-race performer and he backed up that impression at Goodwood where he closed all the way to the line, putting in some impressive closing sectionals, but ran out of time and lost out by a neck.

He did well to get so close after conceding first run and starting his challenge from further back than ideal in a race that wasn't run at a strong gallop and he looks up to making his mark in this Group 3.