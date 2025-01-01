Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day: Horse racing tracker selection

He may have been no match for the progressive Farmers Lodge who readily defied a 12 lb rise in the weights for a decisive win at Fairyhouse, but Stormbreaker produced his best effort yet over hurdles to finish a clear second and looks well up to winning a similar event.

Stormbreaker, who was making his handicap hurdle debut, can have his effort upgraded slightly as he lost his place after seemingly taking a false step following the sixth flight but he was soon back travelling well and made good progress out wide between the final two flights before staying on into second on the run-in.

Stormbreaker seemed to settle better wearing a hood for the first time and he remains relatively unexposed as a hurdler after only four starts over jumps.