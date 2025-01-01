Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day: Horse racing tracker selection

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.
Timeform Eyecatcher: Tuesday
STORMBREAKER
Runner-up, 2m3f handicap hurdle, Punchestown, Tuesday 31 December
He may have been no match for the progressive Farmers Lodge who readily defied a 12 lb rise in the weights for a decisive win at Fairyhouse, but Stormbreaker produced his best effort yet over hurdles to finish a clear second and looks well up to winning a similar event.
Stormbreaker, who was making his handicap hurdle debut, can have his effort upgraded slightly as he lost his place after seemingly taking a false step following the sixth flight but he was soon back travelling well and made good progress out wide between the final two flights before staying on into second on the run-in.
Stormbreaker seemed to settle better wearing a hood for the first time and he remains relatively unexposed as a hurdler after only four starts over jumps.
Timeform Eyecatcher: Monday
STUDIOUS
Winner, 1m½f handicap, Wolverhampton, Monday 30 December
Given the esteemed nature of his pedigree (dam a 1m winner and half-sister to the smart winner up to 1m Algaith, from the outstanding family of Nayef, Nashwan and Unfuwain), you might not have expected Studious to be rocking up in a 0-68 handicap at Wolverhampton on a Monday evening.
However, his backers (strong in the betting) were rewarded with an emphatic success on his first start since a gelding operation. Upped in trip for his handicap/all-weather bow, Studious proved a different proposition, travelling fluently, shaken up early in the straight, and getting a gap soon after. He quickened to lead inside the final furlong and asserted for a hands-and-heels ride, winning with plenty in hand.
He will go on improving and can win again before the handicapper catches up with him.
