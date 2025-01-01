Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
+ Log in to read full article
Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day: Horse racing tracker selection

By Timeform
Sporting Life Plus
Wed January 01, 2025 · 4h ago

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Tuesday

STORMBREAKER

Runner-up, 2m3f handicap hurdle, Punchestown, Tuesday 31 December

He may have been no match for the progressive Farmers Lodge who readily defied a 12 lb rise in the weights for a decisive win at Fairyhouse, but Stormbreaker produced his best effort yet over hurdles to finish a clear second and looks well up to winning a similar event.

Stormbreaker, who was making his handicap hurdle debut, can have his effort upgraded slightly as he lost his place after seemingly taking a false step following the sixth flight but he was soon back travelling well and made good progress out wide between the final two flights before staying on into second on the run-in.

Stormbreaker seemed to settle better wearing a hood for the first time and he remains relatively unexposed as a hurdler after only four starts over jumps.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Monday

STUDIOUS

Winner, 1m½f handicap, Wolverhampton, Monday 30 December

Given the esteemed nature of his pedigree (dam a 1m winner and half-sister to the smart winner up to 1m Algaith, from the outstanding family of Nayef, Nashwan and Unfuwain), you might not have expected Studious to be rocking up in a 0-68 handicap at Wolverhampton on a Monday evening.

However, his backers (strong in the betting) were rewarded with an emphatic success on his first start since a gelding operation. Upped in trip for his handicap/all-weather bow, Studious proved a different proposition, travelling fluently, shaken up early in the straight, and getting a gap soon after. He quickened to lead inside the final furlong and asserted for a hands-and-heels ride, winning with plenty in hand.

He will go on improving and can win again before the handicapper catches up with him.

Click here to find out more about how you can track horses with My Stable

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefits

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING