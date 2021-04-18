Timeform reaction to Classic trials at Newbury on Sunday including Snow Lantern

Two more Guineas trials, following on from Newmarket, with the Fred Darling for fillies and Greenham for colts, both won narrowly by the favourite, but it may be that the most significant effort came in the opening maiden, where Snow Lantern put herself firmly in the One Thousand Guineas frame.

A daughter of Frankel out of Sky Lantern, who won the fillies' classic among a total of four Group One wins, Snow Lantern saw off a couple of promising colts, the trio nine lengths clear.

She'd be taking a big step up in class at Newmarket, much less experienced than her mother was, but she would be a fascinating runner.

Alcohol Free won the Fred Darling narrowly, value for no more than her winning margin, chased home by a quartet of outsiders going up in class.

She didn't look to have developed much since two and looked rather excitable beforehand. She wouldn't be sure to improve at a mile.

Chindit, who hasn't grown a lot since his juvenile days, did well to get up in the Greenham, though is unlikely to have had to improve on his form at two years.

He shapes as if the extra furlong will suit him, so he should at least make a bold show in the Guineas. Post-race odds look about right, though.

