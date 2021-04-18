Newbury Sunday review including Greenham Stakes and Dubai Duty Free Stakes

A review of the action so far from Newbury on Sunday, including free video replays and quotes from winning connections.

Oh so simple for Al Aasy The William Haggas-trained Al Aasy won the Group Three Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise Stakes (Registered as the John Porter Stakes). The Sea The Stars colt was disappointing on his final start at three, having won the Bahrain Trophy at Newmarket's July Course last summer, but hit back in tremendous fashion under an ever-confident Jim Crowley. He had the 6/4 favourite settled nicely well off the pace before bringing him through with the minimum of fuss, hitting the front around the furlong pole and opening up a four and a half-length gap back to runner-up Without A Fight, who was also having his first start of the campaign. The race-fit Outbox was back in third under Hollie Doyle, with the well-backed Deja unplaced for Ryan Moore and Peter Chapple-Hyam.

1.35 Newbury result Al Aasy 6/4 favourite Without A Fight 7/1 Outbox 8/1 Winning Trainer: William Haggas Winning Jockey: Jim Crowley Click here for FREE video replay and full result

Reaction Jim Crowley said on ITV Racing: "A very high-class horse. Just a good ground horse, at Goodwood last year the ground was very quick last year and he didn't let himself down (on) the hill. "I hope he would be a King George horse but he has to keep progressing. The way he travels in his races, I'd say a mile and a half is his best trip." Assistant trainer Maureen Haggas said: "He was fresh today, he's a bit of a character and needs racing to make him grow up. He was pretty much above himself today, but is visibly twice the horse to look at before he won over a mile and five. "The plans are William's department, but I think the Coronation Cup is an option."

Lantern shines brightly on return Snow Lantern won what looked a highly informative division one of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Maiden Stakes which opened the Newbury card. The beautifully-bred daughter of Frankel and Sky Lantern had been off the track since a promising debut second at Ascot last July, but returned in great shape and put up a superb performance which prompted Paddy Power and Sky Bet to cut her to 10/1 (from 16/1 and 20s respectively) for the QIPCO 1000 Guineas at Newmarket. Betfair went 8s for the Guineas and 16/1 from 33s for the Oaks. Snow Lantern was sent off at 3/1 in the hands of Sean Levey and, having never been far off the pace, hit the front two furlongs from home and ran on powerfully to score by a length and three-quarters from 11/8 market leader Derab, a son of Sea the Stars and brother to Enable, in the care of John and Thady Gosden.

1.00 Newbury result Snow Lantern 3/1 Derab 11/8 favourite Fantastic Fox 4/1 Winning Trainer: Richard Hannon Winning Jockey: Sean Levey Click here for FREE video replay and full result

Richard Hannon on Snow Lantern

Reaction Richard Hannon said: “I haven’t enjoyed watching a race like that as much for a long time and I feel relief in a way because she is highly strung and I was worried about that, but she’s come here and behaved perfectly well. “Obviously as a daughter of Frankel and Sky Lantern she’s got the lot and I’m very tempted by the Guineas, but we need to discuss it during the week. “She did have some problems last year and of course Newmarket is an undulating track, but then her mother won two Group Ones there and if the owners want to go there must be a good chance that she will. “Against that I will enter her for the Michael Seeley, a Listed race at York, as we are obviously keen to get some black type. “Sean said her stride pattern was far from the normal kind and that augurs well for her."