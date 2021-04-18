Watership Down Stud Too Darn Hot Greenham Stakes report: Chindit wins at Newbury

Chindit left it late but grabbed glory close home in the Watership Down Stud Too Darn Hot Greenham Stakes at Newbury.
Winning jockey Pat Dobbs appeared to cut a confident figure on the Richard Hannon-trained market leader (7/4) for much of the seven-furlong contest, but Hollie Doyle suddenly tried to steal a march on the field when kicking for home on 18/1 front-runner Mehmento a furlong and a half out.
Archie Watson's Mehmas colt had a few rivals in trouble but started to run out of petrol in the final 100 yards and, with Chindit seemingly just hitting top gear, the favourite came to take the spoils by a neck.
The Lir Jet (12/1) ran with great credit in third, with Nando Parrado - never too far from the sharp end throughout - fourth at 12/1.
Betfair and Paddy Power left the winner unchanged at 14/1 for the QIPCO 2000 Guineas, but Sky Bet cut him to 11/1 for the Newmarket Classic on May 1. Unibet and BoyleSports are as short as 7s.
Winning Trainer: Richard Hannon Winning Jockey: Pat Dobbs
Richard Hannon said: “He was workmanlike, but I’d rather see that as he was very relaxed in his work so it suggest he wants a mile. That’s changed, as in the winter he was working like a six-furlong horse.
“He will go for the Guineas and I hope he can build up the momentum at Newmarket in the same way he did today towards the finish.
“I just worry if the undulations at Newmarket will let him build up that momentum.
“The French and Irish Guineas would be more convenient tracks, but the (races like) English Guineas are the ones you want to win.”
