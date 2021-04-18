Watership Down Stud Too Darn Hot Greenham Stakes report: Chindit wins at Newbury

Winning jockey Pat Dobbs appeared to cut a confident figure on the Richard Hannon-trained market leader (7/4) for much of the seven-furlong contest, but Hollie Doyle suddenly tried to steal a march on the field when kicking for home on 18/1 front-runner Mehmento a furlong and a half out.

Archie Watson's Mehmas colt had a few rivals in trouble but started to run out of petrol in the final 100 yards and, with Chindit seemingly just hitting top gear, the favourite came to take the spoils by a neck.

The Lir Jet (12/1) ran with great credit in third, with Nando Parrado - never too far from the sharp end throughout - fourth at 12/1.

Betfair and Paddy Power left the winner unchanged at 14/1 for the QIPCO 2000 Guineas, but Sky Bet cut him to 11/1 for the Newmarket Classic on May 1. Unibet and BoyleSports are as short as 7s.