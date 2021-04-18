Dubai Duty Free Stakes report: Alcohol Free wins Fred Darling at Newbury

Favourite (9/4) Alcohol Free won the Dubai Duty Free Stakes at Newbury in a head-bobbing finish from Statement.
Last year's Group One Cheveley Park Stakes winner was made to pull out all the stops by the Martyn Meade-trained runner-up, having hung slightly under pressure in the closing stages, but she emerged on top after a photo finish was called.
Jockey Oisin Murphy was extending his unbeaten record on the Jeff Smith-owned daughter of No Nay Never, who was quite keen in the early stages but had just enough in the tank to just see out the first attempt at seven furlongs.
Sky Bet cut the Andrew Balding-trained winner to 9/1 from 12/1 for the QIPCO 1000 Guineas at Newmarket. Betfair and Paddy Power go 10/1 for the Classic.
Statement ran a huge race on her first outing of the season and returned 18/1 under William Buick, while Valdream and outsider Primo Bacio filled the first four places.
Winning Trainer: Andrew Balding Winning Jockey: Oisin Murphy
"We’ve said for the last week if she just ran a nice race and finished placed and showed us that she’d trained we’d be happy, as she hasn’t done a huge amount of work,” said a delighted Balding.
“So it was very pleasing to see her win like that. She stayed the seven furlongs well and it wasn’t easy for her caught on the wing. She settled well and Oisin has given her a lovely ride. Oisin seems pretty confident she’ll stay a mile.
“The idea was that this was a stepping-stone to the Guineas – I think she only got one flick behind the saddle as it wouldn’t have been ideal if she had a hard race.
“She’s been slow coming in her coat and I haven’t done much with her, which is why we weren’t really expecting to win. But this is really encouraging because we know she’s still got it, stayed seven well and Oisin said she was beautifully settled so the 1000 Guineas is definitely the plan."
Oisin Murphy said on ITV Racing: "She's going to give herself every chance (of staying the Guineas trip). It was a large field and she had cover, I was happy with how she relaxed.
"She can be pretty full-on but she'll look beautiful when she comes in her coat. Funnily, I've actually been galloping the second for Martin (Meade) too."
