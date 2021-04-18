Dubai Duty Free Stakes report: Alcohol Free wins Fred Darling at Newbury

Favourite (9/4) Alcohol Free won the Dubai Duty Free Stakes at Newbury in a head-bobbing finish from Statement.

Last year's Group One Cheveley Park Stakes winner was made to pull out all the stops by the Martyn Meade-trained runner-up, having hung slightly under pressure in the closing stages, but she emerged on top after a photo finish was called. Jockey Oisin Murphy was extending his unbeaten record on the Jeff Smith-owned daughter of No Nay Never, who was quite keen in the early stages but had just enough in the tank to just see out the first attempt at seven furlongs. Sky Bet cut the Andrew Balding-trained winner to 9/1 from 12/1 for the QIPCO 1000 Guineas at Newmarket. Betfair and Paddy Power go 10/1 for the Classic. Statement ran a huge race on her first outing of the season and returned 18/1 under William Buick, while Valdream and outsider Primo Bacio filled the first four places.

2.10 Newbury result Alcohol Free 9/4 favourite Statement 18/1 Vadream 50/1 Primo Bacio 100/1 Winning Trainer: Andrew Balding Winning Jockey: Oisin Murphy

