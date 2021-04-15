Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
News
Tips
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
Columnists
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Master Of The Seas gets up to win the Craven

Craven verdict: Master Of The Seas needs to improve

By David Cleary
16:07 · THU April 15, 2021

Charlie Appleby and Godolphin gained a second bet365 Craven Stakes win in three years, though Master of The Seas showed form perhaps 10lb below that achieved by the subsequent Derby winner Masar when he was successful in 2018.

Edgy beforehand, despite wearing a hood first time, Master of The Seas didn't look entirely straightforward in the race either, but came to master his stable companion La Barossa towards the finish. It's unlikely he had to better the pick of his two-year-old form, in what was an ordinary renewal, but at least it got him back on track after being turned over at 1/3 on his reappearance.

Master of The Seas, sturdy, compact, a typical Dubawi to look at, had been sent off joint-favourite for the National Stakes last September, so his Guineas' claims couldn't be totally dismissed, but he'll surely need to improve a fair bit on what he achieved here.

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Most Read Racing

Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content