Craven verdict: Master Of The Seas needs to improve

Charlie Appleby and Godolphin gained a second bet365 Craven Stakes win in three years, though Master of The Seas showed form perhaps 10lb below that achieved by the subsequent Derby winner Masar when he was successful in 2018.

Edgy beforehand, despite wearing a hood first time, Master of The Seas didn't look entirely straightforward in the race either, but came to master his stable companion La Barossa towards the finish. It's unlikely he had to better the pick of his two-year-old form, in what was an ordinary renewal, but at least it got him back on track after being turned over at 1/3 on his reappearance.

Master of The Seas, sturdy, compact, a typical Dubawi to look at, had been sent off joint-favourite for the National Stakes last September, so his Guineas' claims couldn't be totally dismissed, but he'll surely need to improve a fair bit on what he achieved here.