Sha Tin: 19 wins in a row for remarkable sprinter Ka Ying Rising

He eased down close home to beat old rival Helios Express by four and a quarter lengths, with Raging Blizzard in third.

Trained by Australian David Hayes, the freakish five-year-old - named Timeform Horse of the Year 2025 - was sent off the 1/20 favourite under Zac Purton for the Group 2 Sprint Cup and, despite not appearing to come off the bridle under a hand ride, once again lowered the six-furlong track record at Hong Kong's premier venue.

Ka Ying Rising - YOU ARE INCREDIBLE! 🔥 The world's best sprinter extends his unbeaten streak to 19 in the Group 2 Sprint Cup at Sha Tin... he also lowers his own 1200m course record (again) by clocking an absurd 1m 07.12s... 👏 @zpurton | #LoveRacing | #HKracing pic.twitter.com/GJXKCaFVk8

Speaking in the aftermath of the win, Hayes told the Nick Luck Daily Podcast: "Today was really good because he was coming back from setting the seven-furlong track record and he was able to break his own track record again and probably as easy on the eye as I’ve seen him win.

"He’s been doing it for two and a half years now and I just think he’s better now than he was at any stage. He's just doing everything so well and can dominate his races. And he’s been beating some Royal Ascot form, some Japanese form and he’s beaten Australia’s best.

"I think he's finally getting acknowledged for the freak he is.

"I had a filly called Special that held the Flemington track record for 20 years and Black Caviar beat it, thanks to electronic timing – they ran the same time but it was to hundredths and not lengths. That was wonderful but this horse has broken the track record at least five or six times now without pressure, and he just keeps getting better.

"What I love about it is behind the gates now he's calm, to saddle up he’s calm, he just takes it all in his stride and Zac said to me the faster they go, the easier it is for him because it was always such pressure.

"(Providing) he pulls up sound, that (FWD Champions Sprint) is his main goal and then he has a rest for the Everest."