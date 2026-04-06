Sha Tin: 19 wins in a row for remarkable sprinter Ka Ying Rising

The remarkable Hong Kong sprinter Ka Ying Rising claimed his 19th straight success at Sha Tin on Easter Monday.
Trained by Australian David Hayes, the freakish five-year-old - named Timeform Horse of the Year 2025 - was sent off the 1/20 favourite under Zac Purton for the Group 2 Sprint Cup and, despite not appearing to come off the bridle under a hand ride, once again lowered the six-furlong track record at Hong Kong's premier venue.
He eased down close home to beat old rival Helios Express by four and a quarter lengths, with Raging Blizzard in third.
Ka Ying Rising's next start will be the HK$24 million Chairman's Sprint Prize back at Sha Tin on FWD Champions Day, April 26.
Speaking in the aftermath of the win, Hayes told the Nick Luck Daily Podcast: "Today was really good because he was coming back from setting the seven-furlong track record and he was able to break his own track record again and probably as easy on the eye as I’ve seen him win.
"He’s been doing it for two and a half years now and I just think he’s better now than he was at any stage. He's just doing everything so well and can dominate his races. And he’s been beating some Royal Ascot form, some Japanese form and he’s beaten Australia’s best.
"I think he's finally getting acknowledged for the freak he is.
"I had a filly called Special that held the Flemington track record for 20 years and Black Caviar beat it, thanks to electronic timing – they ran the same time but it was to hundredths and not lengths. That was wonderful but this horse has broken the track record at least five or six times now without pressure, and he just keeps getting better.
"What I love about it is behind the gates now he's calm, to saddle up he’s calm, he just takes it all in his stride and Zac said to me the faster they go, the easier it is for him because it was always such pressure.
"(Providing) he pulls up sound, that (FWD Champions Sprint) is his main goal and then he has a rest for the Everest."
Randox Grand National features and previews
- How to pick the Grand National winner and how different is the race now?
- The best Grand National performances on Timeform ratings
- Grand National fences: How they've shaped the race
- JockeyBox: Willie and Patrick Mullins reflections
- Simon Holt: The story of Spanish Steps
- John Ingles: Remembering Red Marauder's remarkable win in the mud
- Who are the main British hopes?
- 2026 Grand National preview podcast
- Dan Skelton: My Aintree squad