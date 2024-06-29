Saturday racing review: David Ord on Brian Ellison and Kieran Shoemark

David Ord reflects on a day to savour for Brian Ellison and big-race agony for Kieran Shoemark in Ireland.

A Saturday when Brian Ellison realised a lifetime ambition and Kieran Shoemark came agonisingly close to the big-race success that would lift the monkey off his back. The Malton trainer spoke of his having his own removed after Onesmoothoperator gave him a first victory in the Jenningsbet Northumberland Plate at the 20th attempt. A popular figure and deadly handler when given the ammunition, the 72-year-old was born in Newcastle on Plate Day back in 1952 and ever since taking out a licence this race has been his Derby and Grand National rolled into one. He thought he’d won it in 2016 when Seamour swept three lengths clear approaching the final furlong only to be somehow run down by the rapid finishing effort of Antiquarium for Charlie Appleby and Godolphin. That must have been hard to take. But there was no danger of a thief stealing in late to nab this year’s trophy, Ellison wasn’t the only one to comment ‘this has hacked up’ as Onesmoothoperator sauntered to the front. Game. Over.

Onesmoothoperator wins the Northumberland Plate

They love a local sporting hero in the North East and the reception afterwards was tremendous, the handler mobbed by well-wishers as owners from the yard, and not just those connected with the winner, offered their congratulations along with hundreds of racegoers and fellow racing professionals. It hadn’t sunk in for the trainer when Rishi Persad’s patience was finally rewarded for an ITV interview as the celebrations slowly started to subside. It might have now. For Shoemark the walk back to the unsaddling enclosure over in Ireland would have seemed longer, and much quieter. He’d finished second aboard Emily Upjohn in the feature Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh, run down close home by fellow British raider Bluestocking and an ecstatic Rossa Ryan. A Group One breakthrough for the winning filly and her team were able to join Ellison on Cloud Nine. For Shoemark the wait goes on and inevitably, when a horse goes clear only to be reeled in, the twitter snipers, or the X-snipers should that be, were taking aim. All he had to do was count to ten and then press the button wasn’t it? Well no.

He’s aboard a filly who he knows stays further, who was just about under control from an early stage and turning in was on the bridle the heels of the leader while Ryan tried to find racing room and momentum on the well-backed winner. That’s the moment people wanted him to wait. But why would you? On a horse who you know who’s going to get to the line? He kicked and Emily Upjohn set sail. Had he sat then the withering run Bluestocking produced to overhaul her would already been in full flow. It’s hard to imagine the second would have found the sustained challenge to not only go with it – but then fend it off too. My own feeling was the best horse won – and she’d have done so however the runner-up’s jockey played his cards on rain-softened ground they hadn't expected to encounter. What he did was give his mount the best possible chance of coming out on top, taking Bluestocking and her rider out of their comfort zones. If you’re on a roll, full of confidence, and the darling of those watching from the stands and in front of the TVs, then you hold on.

Rossa Ryan has that winning feeling on Bluestocking