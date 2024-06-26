Kieran Shoemark not feeling under pressure in new role

Replacing Frankie Dettori was always going to be a tall order and so far there's been a lack of big-race success for the Clarehaven team at the major meetings.

However John Gosden told the Racing Post before Royal Ascot: "The truth is that our two-year-olds last year were not what the owners of them nor us would have liked. They were a modest group and are not about to sprout wings this year.

"I would say our three-year-old crop is a little bit on the weak side this year. We're waiting for some of the good older ones to come through during the rest of the season.“

The yard did have two winners at the big meeting last week but Israr and Running Lion were partnered by jockeys retained by their respective owners and after riding a double for the yard at Salisbury on Wednesday, Shoemark told Racing TV: “For me personally it was a long five days but we’re still early on in the year