Northumberland Plate report and video replay: Onesmoothoperator wins for Brian Ellison

Onesmoothoperator provided trainer Brian Ellison with a popular victory in the JenningsBet Northumberland Plate Handicap.
Born a stone's throw from Newcastle Racecourse and on Plate Day in 1952 , the Malton handler had won virtually ever major race at the track under both codes but the iconic staying handicap had eluded him in 18 previous attempts.
That frustrating run was to end on Saturday in spectacular style as the 12/1 chance cruised into the front a furlong out under Connor Beasley before bounding clear inside the distance.
At the line he'd drawn two-and-a-half lengths clear of Evaluation (40/1) with Duke Of Oxford (12/1), Too Friendly (16/1) and True Legend (11/1) filling the minor placings.
"I've wanted to win it for a long time and we knew we had him right but in the last few days I was a bit worried about the ground being on the soft side but the lads came in today saying it was riding quicker and I told Connor not to worry about the pace. They went a helluva gallop and when he's like that, when he's on song. Onesmoothoperator is some animal," the winning trainer beamed.
"Turning in I said 'he's hacked up this fella' and Connor said he could have won on the bridle. I don't think it's sunk in yet. We thought we'd won it when Seamour went clear one year and we've tried to win it before and been disappointed so it's always in the back of your mind you're going to get disappointed again.
"It's fantastic. I'm from here, I have a lot of connections here, family and friends and it's great for the north and Newcastle, a great race to be in. This has to be my best day. I've won the Ebor and people said I had to win this and it's nice to get the monkey off my back."
The winning rider told ITV Racing: "I've known Brian since I was a little baby, my mother and father worked for him, it obviously means a lot to Brian and means a fair bit to me to be honest. It's one of my local tracks. I don't ride for Brian every day and for him and his owners to have faith in me to come and ride a horse like this today is marvellous.
"I'm overwhelmed that everything has come together and paid off. He gave me some spin going round, did everything right, and Brian was 110% right in what he said to me beforehand. I'm delighted."
