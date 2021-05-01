QIPCO 1000 Guineas 2021 | Santa excitement impossible to ignore

Sir Michael Stoute’s Golan won the 2000 Guineas on his second start on the back of one maiden victory. Barry Hills’ Ghanaati won the 1000 Guineas on her third start following maiden success, too.

But the feat is a rare one and usually unexpected; Golan was 11/1, Ghanaati was 20s. What they achieved was superb, but if they were fancied by those closest to them that confidence didn’t really filter down to the betting markets.

As for Aidan O’Brien’s Santa Barbara on Sunday, well… this is different. When you come out with comments like ‘she looks like a five-year-old colt’ and ‘she just toys with horses in her work’ you’re going to instigate a Guineas gamble and it has barely showed signs of relenting since the Ballydoyle top dog started barking in early March.

The initial 10/1 at the beginning of that month was long gone by the time Team Ireland had trampled all over the hapless home contingent at the Cheltenham Festival and just when you thought she might settle down at around 4/1 she was cut again.

Backed down to 6/4 at the start of Guineas week, I thought she was sure to drift out at least a bit now. A settled forecast, quick ground, she’s by Camelot – they must go 2/1, said I in my naïve head – but not a bit of it. She hardened again, to 5/4, and you might get 11/8 if you’re lucky.

From a punting point of view it’s a pretty simple conundrum as far as I’m concerned. If you’re not on at massive prices – and by massive I mean anything north of 7/2 – then there’s really no point in going in now.

I couldn’t, anyway. I couldn’t back a 5/4 shot for a Classic on the back of a maiden success, a maiden that hasn’t worked out very well, on the basis of whispers of rapid homework. Imagine if she trails in sixth, how stupid would you feel?

Of course, the reality is these whispers are from Mr Aidan O’Brien of Ballydoyle – he has one or two nice ones to help form his viewpoint – and she’ll probably win, won’t she?