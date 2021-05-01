2000 Guineas reaction: Old master has the Flare in the Guineas

Ben Linfoot reflects on the QIPCO 2000 Guineas as Jim Bolger landed the season's first Classic for a second time, while our man looks for clues amongst the beaten horses.

Bolger has the Flare in the Guineas Young men like Joseph O’Brien and young women like Rachael Blackmore and Hollie Doyle have dominated the headlines in the racing world over the past year, but Saturday’s QIPCO 2000 Guineas went to a wily old veteran winning his 10th Classic. Jim Bolger will be 80 on Christmas Day - and if he is used to doubling up on presents then he might well expect to have another gift to unwrap at Epsom in June if all goes well with his Cazoo Derby hopeful Mac Swiney. Winning the Guineas with POETIC FLARE will certainly help in the confidence department, particularly with Bolger admitting it was a tough decision regarding which one of his three-year-old colts to bring to Newmarket on the first Saturday in May. With age comes experience, though, and Bolger made the right call to win his second 2000 Guineas – a race he described on the phone as “the best race in the world.” Bolger didn’t make it to Newmarket this time around, but he was here eight years ago when Dawn Approach, Poetic Flare’s sire, won the Guineas by five lengths and he was here five years before that when New Approach, Poetic Flare’s grandsire, was second in this race to Henrythenavigator by a nose. “To my mind, when you win the 2000 Guineas it means something,” he said. “He’s the complete package. He’s right up there with the best we’ve had. “It was not an easy decision [on whether to run Poetic Flare or Mac Swiney in the Guineas] as we can’t split them at home. “But you have to have belief in your horse and your decisions.”

Poetic Flare (far side) wins the QIPCO 2000 Guineas

Poetic belief Bolger certainly had belief in Poetic Flare, even after he was left trailing in the Dewhurst at this track last year where he finished 10th, beaten eight-and-three-quarter lengths by St Mark’s Basilica. “It was a blessing in disguise,” Bolger said of that defeat. “He grew an inch and a half between March and July, I’d never seen a horse grow like that.” The Dewhurst was too deep too soon, but the run brought him on and a week after Newmarket he was back out winning the Killavullan Stakes. All this following on from a 201-day break from his maiden victory, his first start coming in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden at Naas on the first day of the season over five furlongs back in March. And if you think it’s impressive that a Guineas winner could be sharp enough to win a five furlong maiden in the March of his juvenile season, then consider this – Dawn Approach won the same race 14 months before he won his 2000 Guineas as well. The romanticism of winning the Guineas with another product of the New Approach-Dawn Approach dynasty was not lost on Bolger, even if his first thought was the commercial value at the prospect of another stallion coming off the rank. “It very much carries on that Dawn Approach line, and I have two half-sisters of Poetic Flare as well. In our case it’s fairly necessary with the way I do things. “But it means the world. I don’t mind admitting that.” Bolger is back with a good one. And, given his confidence in Mac Swiney – pencilled in for the Derrinstown or Irish 2000 Guineas before a Derby tilt – the worldly handler from Coolcullen could well have two out of the ordinary colts to go to war with throughout the campaign.

Kevin Manning celebrates Poetic Flare's victory