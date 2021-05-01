QIPCO 1000 Guineas preview: Richard Fahey on Fev Rover

What you want when you’re trying to get a horse ready for a big race is a hiccup free preparation and touch wood we’ve not had any issues with her. I’ve been able to do everything I’ve wanted before the QIPCO 1000 Guineas, she’s missed nothing, eats everything, she helps you. I’m excited to see her run.

It was desperate ground for her final start in the Prix Marcel Boussac, she got bounced about a little bit, and she’s such a good moving filly I’ve been preaching about wanting to see her on fast ground but every time we found a race it rained.

I’m just slightly worried about the trip on Sunday. Having been running at a mile at two it’s a case of whether she’s going to be quite quick enough in the conditions but she’s training really well. She’s got the ability but I’m just a fraction concerned she might be a mile-and-a-quarter filly.