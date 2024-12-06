Sandown tips: Preview & best value bets for Saturday December 7

Sporting Life Plus offers EXTRA VALUE to followers of the Value Bet column with exclusive guaranteed advertised prices* through Sky Bet, available for 15 minutes from time of publication - max £25).

Jonbon remains extremely hard to dislike but the fact it’s 18 years since Kauto Star was the last back-to-back winner of the Betfair Tingle Creek should serve as a reminder for punters just how hard an achievement that is.

Having said that, he’s a form standout while a true end-to-end gallop thanks to the likes of Master Chewy, Quilixios and Edwardstone, who seems likely to switch back to more prominent tactics, should help tee things up nicely for the market leader.

He didn’t seem to impress everyone when winning the Shloer Chase at Cheltenham recently, but he was brilliant in that race last year before being a little less so when following up here at Sandown, and I know which way connections would prefer to have it.

I suspect he’ll improve a fair bit from the comeback this time and might just put on something of an exhibition, although the race for second could be interesting and JPR One might be in the right place to pick up the pieces given Brendan Powell seems likely to try and smuggle the Haldon Gold Cup winner into it from a little further back.

Either way, it's a race I’m happy to watch and learn from without getting too involved and, when it comes to Sandown at least, will look to keep the powder dry for BALLYGRIFFINCOTTAGE in the Betfair Exchange London National Handicap Chase.