It's the opening day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival and Matt Brocklebank has three fancies at 20/1 and bigger - log-in for free for the full preview and tips.

Value Bet Tips: Tuesday July 29 1pt win Silawi in 1.20 Goodwood at 20/1 (Paddy Power, BetVictor, BoyleSports) 1pt win Iberian in 2.30 Goodwood at 25/1 (General) 1pt e.w. Faustus in 3.45 Goodwood at 33/1 (Paddy Power, bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook | Free bets