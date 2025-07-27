Goodwood tips: Mark Howard preview and horses to follow at Qatar Goodwood Festival

Sing when you're winning

One of the hard-luck stories of Royal Ascot was SING US A SONG in the King George V Handicap on day three. Purchased beforehand by Wathnan Racing, the Camelot colt had won on his seasonal reappearance and handicap debut over ten furlongs at Sandown in late April and was purposely saved for the Royal fixture.

Despite a seven pounds rise in the weights, the half-brother to ill-fated smart hurdler Sir Erec was expected to progress and relish the extra distance at the same time. However, Ralph Beckett’s charge lost all chance following a sluggish start and was never able to land a blow.

The fact he was less than seven lengths in arrears of Merchant was testament to his ability running on well on the outside in the home straight. Fastest through the tenth furlong (11.67 seconds) according to Race Iq, he dead-heated for ninth position.

A winner at Goodwood on heavy ground as a juvenile, he handles most surfaces and can gain compensation in the 0-105 three year old handicap over a mile and a half, which kicks off Wednesday’s card (1.20).