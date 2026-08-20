The Trackside Live team are at York for every day of the 2026 Sky Bet Ebor Festival, recap Thursday's action and get paddock verdicts, results, replays and reaction here.

All times BST. Please refresh for updates.

Full result and report 1. MACHADADORP 9/1

2. Woohoo 18/1

3. Oolong Poobong 9/1

4. Cotai Belle 40/1

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Verdict 13 Albaydaa and 7 Carnival Of Light best. Not sure about 16 Starlight Lass at all - has definitely presented fitter before.

Parade ring updates 5 Just Call Me Angel - plain in the coat, but presents well. 20 Woohoo - in good order. 9 Oolong Poobong - might tighten up for the run, by no means unfit. 4 Lam Yai - fit after a considerable time off, worth noting. 14 Perfect Part - moves well, one of the better models. 12 Caim - big, strong filly, no fitness worries. 8 Bella Lyra - will come forward for the run. 6 Tryst - keen and on toes, has shown this behaviour before, fit. 10 Figjam - strong sort, but doesn’t jump out. 19 Cotai Belle - strong and keen, others preferred. 3 Mubasimah - low set filly, can’t fault fitness, lean. 1 Bellarchi - carrying condition. 17 Starfinch - two handlers, little busy, okay. 15 Machadadorp - plain in the coat, no fitness concerns. 13 Albaydaa - fit after a break, worth noting. 7 Carnival Of Light - muscular and strong filly, plenty to like. 18 Secret History - plain through the coat, no fitness concerns. 21 Zooella - light framed, high level of definition. 16 Starlight Lass - big framed filly, but definitely presented fitter at Newmarket.

Full result and report 1. MIA FANTASIA 3/1 favourite

2. Theheatison 50/1

3. Caeruleus 22/1

4. The Rising Tiger 4/1

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Winning reaction Hugo Palmer: "We've had a sticky week. I was in a box earlier and everyone kept saying 'you're a certainty in the nursery aren't you?' and I said 'the week we're having...'. "He was unfortunate with a bad draw at Goodwood and the way the race panned out for him today has been perfect for him. We've always liked him very much and he's just contrived to get things wrong a little bit, how he missed the break so badly on debut I don't know but he did and still got up to win, and found the ground a bit quick at Ascot. "We had hoped we'd win at Ascot and go to the Vintage but we got beaten by the Vintage winner, and another horse too, but Marco [Ghiani] thinks he might be a stakes horse, certainly on this ground and he's going to get a mile well. He was still playing silly buggers in the stalls beforehand, he might be a stakes horse but I'm not sure he's a stallion so we might be able to have some adaptive measures which might help him behave! "I think he's got every right to go 10 furlongs next year. He's got quite a stout family and Make Believes stay quite well. A stiff seven would certainly suit him. I think this ground is quite key to him as well, pedigree says that and so does action and type as well. He could be one for the Autumn Stakes or something but we might go somewhere in between."

Verdict 3 Shadow King and 17 High Hazard best.

Parade ring updates 6 Weleyff - compact, very fit, green. 21 Rbflying - big, babyish frame, likeable demeanour. 9 Bymiddaytomorrow - weak frame, will fill out more, others preferred. 2 Revels - similar to Goodwood, looks in good order. 15 Roosike - little weak in the frame, looks okay but no better. 8 My A'ali Baba - backs up quickly, little poor. 13 Caeruleus - compact, good shine to coat, fit. 19 Theheatison - shine to coat, very fit. 12 Telegraphic - looks plain, would expect to see looking sharper from the yard. 22 Fasthope - has got very warm and needs to settle. 16 Koodini - smaller type, compact, okay. 14 Mia Fantasia - fit and well, nice temperament. 3 Shadow King - lovely fluid walker, fit. 7 Rising Tiger - on toes, needs to settle a bit, fit. 11 Mirzimaan - carrying some condition. 4 Perfect Nation - little plain through the coat but can’t fault fitness. 10 The Ginger Kid - always appeals, walks well, good level of definition. 17 High Hazard - compact and together, high level of rib definition.

Full result and report 1. PRIZELAND 11/1

2. Rhapsody 9/1

3. Capichera 25/1

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Winning reaction Oisin Murphy: "I had an open plan like all my rides today. "She broke well but there was a rush on so I ended up just taking a breath and she didn't waste any energy. "She's improving, she's bred to handle this ground but she's never raced on it. It's exciting this, she might go to Ascot now, Champions Day, for the Fillies and Mares; certainly something better anyway. "It's just nice for me to get winners for Andrew at a big meeting like York."

Update 8 A La Prochaine - untacked. Stand by for an announcement. Re-tacked up - looks like she will run. Verdict 11 Prizeland and 9 Capichera best pair. 4 Morrophore negative.

Parade ring updates 12 Summerson - very keen but managed by two handlers, on toes. 11 Prizeland - best Balding horse we’ve seen all week, very fit, high level of definition. 9 Capichera - athletic, walks well, really catches the eye. 4 Morrophore (see below also) - getting increasingly toey. 2 Club Class - small and closely put together, look well. 8 A La Prochaine - quite strong and fussy, athletic filly, fit but doesn’t jump out. 5 Perfect Your Craft - nice way about her, quiet demeanour but has two handlers, fit. 6 Rhapsody - carrying no condition, every rib show, doesn’t stand out on coat. 14 Vauntingly - fit and well, fussing in the head. 3 Merveilleux Lapin - compact, close coupled type, defined behind. 1 Ashariba - very lean, angular slender filly, spot on fitness-wise. 4 Morrophore - will come forward for the run. 10 K Sarra - always been a nice physical, okay, no better.

Full result and report 1. KALPANA 10/11 favourite

2. Sparan Nua 25/1

3. Minnie Hauk 4/1

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Winning reaction Colin Keane: "She's so straightforward and she has a massive heart to match. It got a little bit messy with the pacemaker so far in front of us and she had to be the one to chase them down. I didn't realise how far they were in front of us until we straightened up but when I asked her she was getting to her gradually and then she stopped and she was left there. It is tiring ground. "I was always comfortable, I thought we'd get rolling but then she was a sitting duck for anything behind her but that's what she is, she's all guts. She deserves all the applause she gets she's a class filly and I'm very lucky to be riding her. "I said to Barry [Mahon] maybe she's adapting to the nicer ground because here and Sandown earlier in the year, she doesn't travel with the fluency she has done on the quick ground so I'd say somewhere in the middle is what she would like but she is all class."

Kalpana (nearside) winning the Yorkshire Oaks by a narrow margin

Verdict 6 Johanna Walsh best, 8 Sparan Nua to outrun odds.

Parade ring updates 3 Tattycoram - very reluctant, sturdy sort, doesn’t appeal. 4 Earth Shot - doesn’t stand out, little plain through the coat. 2 Minnie Hauk (see below also) - perhaps carrying more condition again, which has seen her to best effect. 6 Johanna Walsh - has come forward significantly from Ascot, where she was carrying condition, athletic filly. 2 Minnie Hauk - okay, not standing out, probably fussing less than she has been in recent runs. 1 Kalpana - no obvious issues or negatives but doesn’t stand out in the same way as Ascot. 7 Legacy Link - always a good looking physical; strong and well, looks better for the break. 8 Sparan Nua - really takes the eye, not the biggest filly but high level of rib definition. 9 Sugar Island - slender, angular filly, has got warm and makes little appeal. 5 Inis Mor - two handlers and on toes; has displayed this behaviour before. Strong filly, fit.

Full result and report 1. THE LOST KING 7/1

2. Bullet Point 9/2

3. Spell Master 14/1

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Winning reaction Oisin Murphy: "The guys have done a terrific job with him at home. This is a career high mark and a career best performance. Thank you to King Power and Andrew [Balding], they've been good to me for so long. "It felt like we weren't going crazy fast. The field didn't really lay up with the leader. I managed to get a break on them and it was quite smooth through the run for this fellow."

The Lost King wins at York under Oisin Murphy

Verdict 13 Nizam and 11 Hawksbill best pair.

Parade ring updates 3 Cerulean Bay - fit and fine, doesn’t overly stand out. 17 The Angel King - big strong type, fit. 16 Spell Master - walks well, fit and fine. 12 Mirsky - still not catching the eye, hasn’t appealed on last few runs. 2 Arctic Dawn - tends not to appeal from a physical perspective, presenting similar to usual. 13 Nizam - very fit, catches the eye. 14 Yorkshire - doesn’t stand out on fitness. 4 Centigrade - very fit but doesn’t jump out aesthetically, quite weak in the frame and tense. 8 Blue Brother - very lean, tends to present that way, but has stood out more in the past. 9 Eternal Force - might come on for the run. 7 Checkandchallenge - always tends to present in a similar manner, consistent - no issues. 6 Bullet Point - tends to present consistently, fit and fine. 11 Hawksbill - looks in good order, well muscled, best from the yard this week. 5 The Lost King - no surprise to see him make appeal, often does but looks ready for the day.

Full result and report 1. SUN GODDESS Evens favourite

2. Battle Fever 80/1

3. Speed of Sound 40/1

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Winning reaction Ryan Moore: "She's a Group 1 winner, she ran well at Royal Ascot, she's very professional. They went hard early. She sort of got pushed down in amongst it and one did roll on top of me but she was out in plenty of time and won easy. "She was always going well. It's not ideal when you get a trip like that but she was doing it very easy. "It's not good when you're getting biases, 20 horses wanting to go on the same strip of ground. The going stick says there's not much in it but something's off." Sun Goddess was cut to 8/1 from 10s for the 1000 Guineas by Paddy Power and Sky Bet.

Sun Goddess storms clear under Ryan Moore

Verdict 6 Sun Goddess looks a superior model to these, as she should - far more physically forward. 14 Quillan best alternative, really takes the eye.

Parade rings updates 20 Rollthedicebaby - small; moves well; fit and well. 19 Niewiadoma - small but very fit, little green with the umbrellas. 17 Thebesthasyettocome - has length through the back but quite a sturdy sort; fine. 18 Weekend Roar - has some size, fit and fine. 11 It Dunt Marra - lacking quality of some, for all he’s fit. 13 Pride Of Toledo - small, racy and fit. 6 Sun Goddess - looks like a Group 1 horse in a sales race, to put it simply. Size, presence, good demeanour. 12 Kodiak Breeze - not overly big, fit for frame. 22 Vollering - very tense, needs to settle and doesn’t stand up against these. 3 Mind Those Steps - raw and babyish still, others preferred. 7 Battle Fever - fit, others appeal more as a physical. 21 Speed of Sound - sturdy and sizeable, but doesn’t stand out. 15 Satellite Of Love - much calmer than Newbury, taking proceedings well, high level of definition. 9 Glorious Game - not the biggest filly but has a nice way about her, quiet. No fitness questions. 16 Secret Society - strong but doesn’t jump out, fit and fine. 5 The Bookkeeper - plain, doesn’t catch the eye. 1 Tokaido - slender framed, very fit, little tense through shoulders and neck but easily managed. 10 Innichen - has got warm, appealed at Goodwood, lacks quality here. 2 Furturra - fit and well, good definition behind. 14 Quillan - big, strong colt, has a bit of presence about him; really catches the eye.

Full result and report 1. LIBERTANGO 3/1

2. Star Of State 9/4 favourite

3. Jolivette 25/1

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Winning reaction George Boughey: "Huge credit goes to Billy [Loughnane] there. We had a bit of a gameplan to try and come across, we wanted to get on the back of the ones that we thought were going to take us closest into the race. She likes that trouble, she needs to find a tail, get into a bit of trouble, and he did exactly what we tried to do at Ascot and massive credit to Billy. "He's riding out of his skin. I think aside from Billy, huge credit to the filly; she's been explosive at home, her work has been fantastic. I wasn't surprised she won today, I said off camera that if she'd been drawn in the middle on fast ground, I thought she was a play at even money. She got the job done and had to be really tough. It's as far as she wants to go this I think, especially on this ground. "She's bred to run short and the plan had been to go to the Cheveley Park after this and then onto the Breeders' Cup. Very good filly and I do think when we see her back in trip at five, we might see an even more explosive filly."

Libertango (right) gets the better of Star Of State (blue and white silks) and Jolivette

Verdict 18 Star of State best.