The Aidan O'Brien-trained Sun Goddess stamped her class - despite meeting trouble in running - in the Harry's Half Million By Goffs.

A relatively cheap purchase for connections at £120,000, the evens favourite came into the valuable sales race on the back of a Group 1 success against the colts in the Phoenix Stakes in Ireland but there were some fears that a high draw in 17 might hinder her chance. Despite meeting plenty of trouble in running, it was no barrier to success, however, as she produced an extraordinary turn of foot under Ryan Moore to settle the race in a matter of strides before the furlong pole. Battle Fever ran a cracker on the front end to fill a distant second place at 80/1, with Speed Of Sound staying on well for third at 40s. The winner is now 8/1 from 10s for the 1000 Guineas with Paddy Power.

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