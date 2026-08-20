The Aidan O'Brien-trained Sun Goddess stamped her class - despite meeting trouble in running - in the Harry's Half Million By Goffs.
A relatively cheap purchase for connections at £120,000, the evens favourite came into the valuable sales race on the back of a Group 1 success against the colts in the Phoenix Stakes in Ireland but there were some fears that a high draw in 17 might hinder her chance.
Despite meeting plenty of trouble in running, it was no barrier to success, however, as she produced an extraordinary turn of foot under Ryan Moore to settle the race in a matter of strides before the furlong pole.
Battle Fever ran a cracker on the front end to fill a distant second place at 80/1, with Speed Of Sound staying on well for third at 40s.
The winner is now 8/1 from 10s for the 1000 Guineas with Paddy Power.
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Moore told ITV Racing: "She's very professional, they went hard early and I got a bit pushed down, one rolled on top of me, but I got out in plenty of time. It's not ideal when you get a trip like that.
"It's not good when there's a bias – 20 horses going for the same strip of ground."
Part-owner Derrick Smith was more impressed: "I've never seen anything like it, she was totally cut down but showed unbelievable speed; that was very, very special."
"O'Brien added: "It would have been easy to put her away, but she came out of the race [at the Curragh] well.
"She's obviously very good. She was drawn on the wrong side, Ryan let her find herself.
"We were going to go for the Moyglare [back at the Curragh over seven furlongs], but we have Alpha and others for that – you don't know if she'll get seven until you do.
"She could head to the Cheveley Park [at Newmarket in September]."
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