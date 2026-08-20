Kalpana won the Legends Global Yorkshire Oaks | Report, replay & analysis

Kalpana just lasted home to beat Sparan Nua in the Legends Global Yorkshire Oaks, the feature race on day two of the Ebor Festival at York.
Kalpana (10/11 favourite) just lasted home to beat Sparan Nua (25/1) in the Legends Global Yorkshire Oaks, the feature race on day two of the Ebor Festival at York.
Trained by Andrew Balding and ridden by Colin Keane, in the colours of yesterday's Juddmonte International winner Item, the mare was the first to commit to chasing runaway pacesetter Sugar Island with two furlongs to run.
It looked as if she would win easily, but she started to run around a little in front with the petrol gauges emptying, but the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes winner had enough of a lead to pip the running-on Sparan Nua in a photo-finish.
Last year's winner Minnie Hauk (4/1) was a distant third.
The winner, who has a host of options later in the season including the Qatar British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes at Ascot and the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp, is now 7/1 from 10s for the Arc with Paddy Power.
Barry Mahon, European racing manager for the winning owner, told Racing TV: "She's had a hard race today, and will need a break to freshen up.
"If she didn't go to the Arc, and just went to Ascot, then we could look at the Breeders' Cup, but she wouldn't do all three.
"It will all depend on who goes where, but she will definitely have a break for the next few weeks."
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Keane told ITV Racing: "She's so straightforward - she has a massive heart.
"It was a messy race, and she was a sitting duck for anything in behind her.
"She deserves all the applause, she's a class filly.
"Maybe she has adapted well to the faster ground she has been running on, as she hasn't quite travelled as well here and at Sandown earlier in the season [on slow ground]."
A despondant Rossa Ryan, rider of the runner-up, added: "I thought I'd get her late, the last half a furlong. I'm gutted. Just as I was going through a gap they shut it up on me. Unfortunately I couldnt deliver, but she will have her day in the sun I'm sure."
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