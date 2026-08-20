Libertango won the Sky Bet Lowther Stakes | Report, replay & analysis

Libertango got back to winning ways when landing the Sky Bet Lowther Stakes on day two of the Ebor Festival at York.

Winner of the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot but subsequently beaten in the Duchess Of Cambridge at HQ, the mount of Billy Loughnane was easy to back in the build up to the race, with the Joseph O'Brien-trained Star Of State sent off the 9/4 favourite.

The Group 2 contest had a couple of non-runners, meaning that Libertango was a little isolated in a high draw, however connections clearly had a plan as the George Boughey-trained filly was quickly switched after a slowish start to race at the back of the far group.

As the more prominently-ridden Star Of State launched her attack over a furlong out, Loughnane didn't panic, making his challenge on the far rail and getting up inside the final furlong.

The third home, Jolivette, ran a cracker in defeat at 25/1, with the front three pulling clear of the rest.