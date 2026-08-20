Libertango won the Sky Bet Lowther Stakes | Report, replay & analysis

Libertango got back to winning ways when landing the Sky Bet Lowther Stakes on day two of the Ebor Festival at York.
Libertango got back to winning ways when landing the Sky Bet Lowther Stakes on day two of the Ebor Festival at York.
Winner of the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot but subsequently beaten in the Duchess Of Cambridge at HQ, the mount of Billy Loughnane was easy to back in the build up to the race, with the Joseph O'Brien-trained Star Of State sent off the 9/4 favourite.
The Group 2 contest had a couple of non-runners, meaning that Libertango was a little isolated in a high draw, however connections clearly had a plan as the George Boughey-trained filly was quickly switched after a slowish start to race at the back of the far group.
As the more prominently-ridden Star Of State launched her attack over a furlong out, Loughnane didn't panic, making his challenge on the far rail and getting up inside the final furlong.
The third home, Jolivette, ran a cracker in defeat at 25/1, with the front three pulling clear of the rest.
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Winning trainer Boughey told ITV Racing: "She has [dug deep] - huge credit goes to Billy [Loughnane] as we wanted to get on the back of the ones who would take us furthest into the race. She likes that bit of trouble.
"We've said it for a long time, he's riding out of his skin.
"Huge credit to the filly, her work at home has been fantastic - if we'd been drawn better then she would have been a bet at even money.
On future plans, he explained: "I'd be surprised [if she went up in trip]. The plan will be the Cheveley Park and then onto the Breeders' Cup. She might even be more explosive back at five [furlongs]."
Loughnane added: "She's a very talented filly, she proved that at Ascot, things didnt go right at Newmarket.
"I was disappointed when the horses came out on my side, so I had to get her over to the other side to those would would get us into it."
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