A round-up of the rest of the action from the Ebor Festival where Andrew Balding saddled four winners on Yorkshire Oaks day.

Andrew Balding, who claimed the feature race again thanks to Kalpana in the Legends Global Yorkshire Oaks, saddled a stunning four-timer on Thursday including The Lost King in the Sir Kevin Sinfield 7 In 7 Grand Finale Handicap. A winner over C&D last month, the four-year-old took his form up another notch with a comprehensive success under Oisin Murphy, the jockey getting his fractions spot on behind leader Mirsky on the 7/1 chance.

The Lost King lands the Sir Kevin Sinfield 7 In 7 Grand Finale Handicap at York

Clear of the chasing pack with two furlongs to run, the King Power-owned gelding came well away from last year's winner Bullet Point (9/2), who lost little in defeat, with Spell Master (14/1) faring best of the rest in third. Murphy told ITV Racing: "The guys have done a great job with him at home - this was a career-high mark and performance. It felt like we weren't going crazy fast, the field just didn't lay up with the leader. It was smooth."

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Double for Murphy as Balding takes his tally to three Having also won the big race for fillies courtesy of stable star Kalpana, Balding was quickly back in the winners' enclosure for a third time on the afternoon as 11/1 chance Prizeland produced a clear career-best effort under Oisin Murphy to land the British EBF & Sir Henry Cecil Galtres Stakes. A number of horses held a chance at the two furlong marker as the pacesetting duo of Ashariba and Merveilleux Lapin came back to the field, but it was the three-year-old daughter of Territories who showed the best turn of foot. Rhapsody and Capichera tried their best to reel her in, but to little effect, finishing second and third respectively at 9/1 and 25/1.

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Machadorp rounds off red letter day for Kingsclere The Spice Girls sang 2 Become 1, but two soon became three for Murphy, and three soon became four for Balding, when Machadadorp ran out an easy winner of the British EBF Fillies' Handicap. Despite finding a bit of traffic when trying to move through to challenge Woohoo, she had plenty in hand stepping back up in trip and returned a facile 9/1 winner. The admirable mare Woohoo ran another fine race in second at 18/1, with Oolong Poobong (9/1) in third. Cotai Belle (40/1) just got the better of Perfect Part for fourth.

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Palmer runner makes up for Goodwood mishap Mia Fantasia looked a well-handicapped horse and proved that to be the case when storming clear in the Mews Hotel Ossett EBF Stallions Nursery Handicap. Sent off the 2/1 favourite when enduring a luckless passage at Glorious Goodwood last month, the Hugo Palmer-trained colt was returned the 3/1 favourite here under Marco Ghiani. Theheatison made significant late headway for second at 50/1, along with Caeruleus (22/1), whilst Rising Tiger (4/1) did best of the rest in fourth. Palmer told Racing TV: "We have had a sticky week so far, but it's great. He was unfortunate with a bad draw at Goodwood, and the way it panned out today was perfect. "We've always liked him, but he tends to find things going wrong. Marco [Ghiani] thinks he might be a stakes horse, certainly on this ground, he should get a mile. I'm not sure he's a stallion however!"