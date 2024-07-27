Recap our blog of day five of the Qatar Goodwood Festival including the Stewards' Cup

There were two 40/1 winners on the final day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, did you find them? Recap the action here.

All times BST, please refresh for updates

That's all folks 1726: And that brings the curtain down on the 2024 Qatar Goodwood Festival. It may not be paradise (or Paradias) but it has, in the main, been pretty glorious. I should think Ryan certainly has a positive view of things right now having ridden the last two winners and he got a nice split up the inside. The third travelled really well and looked all over the winner I thought but her finishing effort was a little bit disappointing in light of that. There should be more to come from Native Warrior, perhaps when he gets more dig in the ground; don't give up on him just yet. That is all from the blogging chair for this week. Many thanks from Nic and myself and, indeed, all the team for joining us for our coverage of Goodwood; I hope you've enjoyed it. As ever there have been some ups and downs, a few winners and a few losers. My personal highlight was Notable Speech in the Sussex and hopefully he and Rosallion can get it on later in the season; that would be a race to savour. That, though, is for another day. Good night.

One more 1706: From memory, I believe that Karl Burke described Native Warrior as well handicapped prior to Royal Ascot and he ran a blinder in the Britannia despite being easy to back. He may have been uneasy with concerns about the fast ground but he has those conditions again today, is up in the weights and the Britannia form was let down by a couple of fancied runners in the seven furlong handicap. So where does that leave us? A little lost if I'm being honest! Rowayeh was given a positive mention by Crowley in his blog, apparently she didn't like Chelmsford. Paradias is a rock solid each-way sort but has nothing to hide from the handicapper and his price is......insert dismissive shrug of the shoulders. How about Sanitiser? One of two 33/1 shots in the line-up. He's only had one flat run for the Moores on ground he doesn't handle before going hurdling. He's well handicapped on his old flat form and handles quick ground and they've thrown a tongue tie and blinkers at him. Yes. It's been a long week and this is the last straw to clutch at but stranger things have happened. There's some support for Celtic Warrior, another being tried in headgear, and he represents Murphy and Balding who have been busy today. He's booked for second then but who wins? Not too long until we find out. Result 1st Paradias 8/1

2nd Native Warrior 7/4 favourite

3rd Rowayeh 7/2 It's a third winner for Ryan and a first for Alan King who went close with Brioni earlier in the week; his few runners have all run well.

Ed Watson crunches the numbers on the return of the Sky Bet Sunday Series at Haydock

My best target horse 1651: How many dead-heats do you get in a year? Not all that many I guess and as the photo comes up on the tv, they do look impossible to separate which, I guess, is good news of a sort for Murphy and Balding after their three seconds and a no-show from Purosangue. Rossa Ryan was the man aboard the well-backed Hughes runner who got up to join Spell Master on the line. There was a more encouraging run in fourth from Marcus Tregoning's Moonjid at 33/1, he had to make his own room and caused a bit of bother behind the principals. Methgal was another who showed some ability but I'm not sure that form is anything to get too excited about. There is a(t least one) good horse in the last though with favourite Native Warrior highly touted and living up to his billing with a good run at Royal Ascot although Mission To Moon and Arctic Thunder didn't do an awful lot for the Britannia form earlier; time to press the lay button with ground concerns too?! Hughes was the chosen interviewee and said: "It wasn't easy to watch, I thought he was beat. "He stuck his head out and Rossa said a stride after the line he was a neck in front. I was trying to make him into a Chesham horse and when he walked into the paddock at Kempton, I truly believed I'd gone a month too soon, he looked a bit tall and there was a lot of daylight under him. So I gave him loads of time and this has been the target for a long time. "He's one of my best but that doesn't mean much! I said that to someone today, he's one of my best but that doesn't mean he's going to win you know, we don't have that many. He's been a very nice horse from the very start, he's a great attitude. "We haven't had much luck with the two-year-olds this year. We've hit the board a few times, one or two injuries. We had a very good horse (I Maximus) meant to run here the other day and he took two lame steps and that was very disappointing."

Time to consolidate? 1637: Runners on their way to post for the British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes and Consolidation is quite a strong favourite at 15/8. There was overnight money for Caspian King and on course money for Hott Shott; they're currently 8/1 and 7/1. Spell Master is the 4/1 second favourite. It's 9/1 Sir Peter Fossick and 14s bar. Not much movement in the market as they go behind. A reminder that Caspian King's form ties in with Consolidation but he will need to take a step forward similar to the progress that Consolidation made from his first start to his second and while that's usually expected, it's not guaranteed. More money for Richard Hughes' Hott Shott who is 11/2 - interesting support. Result 1st Spell Master 4/1

1st Hott Shott 5/1

3rd Consolidation 2/1 favourite The first three pulled clear with one or two eyecatchers in behind for your My Stable tracker. Caspian King didn't appear to be at all happy on the track, he's worth another opportunity to confirm his debut promise. Too Soon showed modest ability on debut for Gary Moore; this may not be the strongest form I'd hazard. Excitement, a dead-heat!

Check out our French expert's preview of Sunday's Group One Prix Maurice de Gheest

Notable winner 1615: Three starts ago Witness Stand finished just four and a half lengths behind the brilliant Sussex Stakes winner Notable Speech. But that race was run at a dawdle before a sprint finish, he was last of five and the form flatters him. He was wearing cheekpieces for the first time today but I'm still scratching my head about where he pulled this run from. Hopefully, I'll be able to bring you some reaction to that success shortly. That's a second winner of the week for Shoemark who said: "I think the headgear was an additional help. He's been a little bit quirky, got some good form as a two-year-old, been highly consistent really, and he's quite highly rated. I think everything just went quite smoothly today, he went down really relaxed. "He's had his moments in the stalls and he had Jake down there who seemed to manage him very well and he was very relaxed, removed the blinds last minute and he was electric from the gates so everything went to plan and we were able to get a lead from Cuban Tiger and we were able to commit when I felt was right. I was pleased throughout, quietly confident, make no mistake he's a talented animal. Possibly he wants a mile, it wasn't as though I needed the line and I thought we went hard enough." Poor Shoemark wasn't given long to revel in that victory as he was asked about the disappointing run of Free Wind. "She was very, very slow from the gates. She was a little bit slow at York with me and I was ready for it and felt her digging her heels in slightly at the gates so we had to forfeit a position and I had to ride a race on her, find a rhythm, and we didn't go an overly strong tempo whatsoever, so I had to sit and suffer. "She quickened with me a bit but I didn't feel she quite got to the line."

On a Mission 1600: Three to go and the Whispering Angel Handicap is up next. I seem to recall from an envious glance that Richard Hannon made over his shoulder that there's a magnum of the sponsor's wine for the winner. Who will it be? Well, I like Jehangeer as an each-way bet and he's my main angle into the race with the step up in trip expected to suit but Mission To Moon has a very clear chance and is the one I fear most; the favourite, though, is Arctic Thunder. Trained by Balding and ridden by Murphy, it's been a frustrating afternoon for that pair and I hope that frustration goes on a little longer! Beaten seven lengths in the Britannia last time, he won over this trip prior to that and it's easy to see him winning this, as befits a market leader. Mission To Moon, a couple of pounds worse off, was three lengths in front of him at Royal Ascot and there might not be an awful lot between the pair again. Cuban Tiger was double figures this morning but is just in single figures at the moment, he's interesting on the form of that Listed win at Newcastle in March but has been a little underwhelming since although his latest run at York was a step in the right direction. The top two in the betting look very solid and are priced accordingly. While we're waiting for the runners to arrive at the start, a quick look at the Stewards' Cup result and these are the stalls of the first eight home: 28, 27, 4, 24, 26, 20, 16, 13. Can you spot the odd one out? Cuban Tiger is into 6/1 now (and Jehangeer out to 10s) which looks pretty significant. A handful to load. Result 1st Witness Stand 40/1

2nd Piz Nair 9/1

3rd Cuban Tiger 6/1 Well, I couldn't have got that one more wrong as Witness Stand dots up under Kieran Shoemark for trainer Tom Clover. They tracked Cuban Tiger on the front end before quickening clear and never looked in any danger. Zabriskie Point takes the eye finishing well into fifth in bright green silks.

The stands' side has it 1540: Get It broke sharply under Pat Cosgrave and made all under the stands' side rail, just holding off Apollo One, who really, really, really deserves to win one of these, and Billyjoh. The winner is trained by George Baker. Often we see them race in two or three groups for the Stewards' Cup but everyone gradually converged on the stands' side as it became apparent that group had a significant advantage. I think Billyjoh was the only in the first five not to have raced in that group - how unlucky has he been this week? Cosgrave: “It’s an old cliché but I couldn’t believe what price he was this morning. Forget about his last run, he hates Ascot – it was a 100-grand race but we shouldn’t have gone for it as five furlongs doesn’t suit a front-runner. He won well at Epsom and I love it when we get drawn on the fence because he likes to jump and get over for a furlong and then you can ride him after that. I’m not saying that I thought he would win today, but I didn’t think that he was a 50/1 shot. “It (the draw) was massive. "I was delighted with the draw. I was saying please don’t draw in the middle because of his style of running. I was surprised he came at me so early and I was hanging on a little bit at the two, but he found plenty.” Baker can't stop grinning as he expresses his delight at winning a race that, as 'a Sussex man', he has always coveted. I get the impression there might be some party tonight, and into tomorrow morning. Nice to see such delight in a winner but that felt a little underwhelming with memories of Stewards' Cup fields spread across the whole width of the track with finishers and chances everywhere; it was very clear from some way out that only a handful had a chance but never mind. That's the way it goes. When asked for some post-race reaction, Apollo One's joint-trainer Peter Charalambous provided a one word answer and wouldn't be drawn on adding to it. The one word is printable and was: "Gutted." His jockey Richard Kingscote was a little more expansive, saying: “Ran well. Drawn on the right side. I followed the winner the whole way and just couldn’t peg him back.”

Stewards' Cup 1522: The clock is ticking down to the Stewards' Cup where Purosangue is a well-backed favourite. Well-in in this early closing handicap, from an age group that has a good record in the race and for a yard in form (with three seconds today), there's plenty to recommend the market leader. If backing 5/1 shots in this type of race is your thing that is. It's not mine. Dark Trooper and Billyjoh are just a point longer and it's 11s bar those three. I have included the jolly in my exotics as I mentioned this morning but Rumstar is the runner that carries my hopes. The 25 runners are in the paddock for one of the great spectacles of the season. "He seems like he's off the right sort of mark, we probably could have done with the ground being a little softer. He's been working well and seems in good form," says Balding of his favourite. Cover Up is attracting a little money according to the ITV team but Glenfinnan has drifted to 18s after overnight support. There's a loose horse on the Racing TV pictures, and it's Lethal Levi one of the fancied runners. The cameras are focusing on the jockey who looks quite relaxed as he walks up the course in pursuit of his mount. There could be a delay and there could be a withdrawal, I'll bring you news when I have it. Chapman is with Appleby who says they've put cheekpieces on to sharpen Billyjoh up and he's come out of Wednesday's race really well. Lethal Levi is now standing quietly with a stalls handler at the start but Clifford Lee has broken into a jog in an attempt to join him. The rest of the runners are heading through the gap in the stalls and going behind. Ed Chamberlin reports Albasheer as a mover in the on course betting ring and Racing TV flags up Rumstar who is into 14s from double that price this morning. We're at post time and Lee has just arrived at the start. He's been checked over, presumably to make sure he's okay to ride and I imagine Lethal Levi has also been given the once over. Lee gets the leg-up and they are loading. Good luck. Result 1st Get It 40/1

2nd Apollo One 14/1

3rd Billyjoh 13/2

4th Mostabshir 14/1

5th Cover Up 12/1

6th Strike Red 50/1

7th Rumstar 11/1

8th Ramazan 40/1

Jumping for joy 1508: Jim Crowley was a former jumps jockey and Chapman reveals (to me, at least) that Billy Lee's first big winner came over hurdles on a JP McManus-owned runner. Lee seems pretty content with the decision to concentrate on the flat. "My first time being here. I was following Oisin, I tracked him through and this filly picked up well down the hill. My only worry was this was the quickest ground she'd been on but she cruised into the race, probably there a bit too soon, but I knew she'd stay so I committed and to be fair she galloped on. "As at York she just drifted left a bit but I had no worries, she wasn't going to stop. I think she's probably maybe improving, she handled that ground real well and even a step up to two miles mightn't be out of her reach. It will be nice to see how far she can get. "I'm getting a break from Galway today, that's not a bad thing! It (the course) actually rode straightforward, it's a unique track, some horses take to it and thankfully she did." Good news not only for connections but for those of you who are following Andy Asquith's selections this week, that is some Goodwood for the Timeform man.

Lillie Langtry 1453: While I was listening to Johnston, Divina Grace was winning at Newmarket meaning both the ITV races from that track were won by the market movers they highlighted at the start of the show; someone is in the money. I think the upcoming Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes is every bit as tricky as the Glorious Stakes that opened the card. Free Wind is favourite as she was when getting stuck in the mud last year but only by half a point from Caius Chorister who would be my pick if forced to have one. Connections of Melo Melo are 'quite hopeful that she'll handle' the fast ground and the Wathnan representative Richard Brown says 'this is her time (of year) and she did a very nice piece of work last week'. She is 15/2 from 6/1. There's been quite a move for River Of Stars, sent off at 10/3 in last year's race she's into 5/1 now. Showing up on screen as from 13/2 but I had it in mind she was double figures this morning; either way, she's the one for the money. Loading underway for a good Group Two. Result 1st Term Of Endearment 15/2

2nd Night Sparkle 8/1

3rd River Of Stars 11/2

4th Caius Chorister 4/1 A winner for Henry De Bromhead and Billy Lee. She raced in midfield, I think, was pulled out with plenty of time and ran on well. The second and third were prominent throughout while Grateful and Free Wind were ridden cold at the back and never really threatened to get involved suggesting the fractions set by Caius Chorister may not have been all that but post-race analysis will tell.

📊 Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings for the Stewards' Cup at @Goodwood_Races.



PUROSANGUE (120) sets the standard, and he would be running off a 4lb higher mark had the handicapper been able to reassess him for this after finishing second in G3 company at Sandown last time out. pic.twitter.com/qj3029dWdA — Timeform (@Timeform) August 3, 2024

This will win the Ascot Gold Cup 1435: There's a decent walk back to the winner's enclosure at Goodwood giving Chapman plenty of time to chat with Fanning about Align The Stars who has some big-race entries, including the Sky Bet Ebor, the Great Voltigeur and the St Leger. "He's a grand horse, wasn't doing a lot up the straight until Oisin came to me, then he picked up and was always just doing enough, he's won well. First time I've made it on him for a while and he sort of pricked his ears all the way round, just always doing enough. I think it's just good ground today, there's a bit of juice in it, he's a big horse but I'm not really afraid of any ground with this lad. "He's a bit hard to gauge, he doesn't do a lot, hopefully there's more to come, he's a great attitude though. It's been a good week, we've had two winners and you're always happy if you get one." It could have been even better for Charlie Johnston with Knightswood not enjoying the rub of the green in fifth (see below); I hope you've got your notebook and My Stable tracker handy. Johnston provided an entertaining interview saying: "It was a good ride but it was certainly not plan A and probably not something we will replicate again. He's huge and quite literally barely fits in the stalls and if you look back at his races at the start of the year, he was really struggling with the first 50 yards of the race to get himself out and into stride and as a result, was finding himself in some pretty difficult positions and that definitely cost him races at York and Hamilton. "He's got better in that regard but Joe still has to be very aggressive with that first 50 yards to get a position but it wasn't the plan to be making the running and he said he was very green in front." Align The Stars is a full brother to the first winner Al Aasy and had the Gordon Stakes as an alternative entry but connections felt 12 furlongs on this quick ground would have been too sharp for him and this race was the main target but he wasn't guaranteed a run. "He's in the Leger and albeit there's going to be another fair step up required to be competitive at that level, I have enough faith in the horse to think that's a realistic aim. I think stamina will bring this horse to the next level. When Jason Hart galloped this horse in about July last year before he'd ever run and said this will win the Ascot Gold Cup and we're still bang on track."

Align The Stars digs deep to win the Coral Summer Handicap ✨#ITVRacing | @Goodwood_Races pic.twitter.com/8slNhRsuOc — ITV Racing (@itvracing) August 3, 2024

Summer Handicap 1416: Balding and Murphy had to settle for second in the first with a horse that the trainer didn't appear to fancy very much judged by his brief summary of his chance prior to the race. The fact that there was a gap for Al Aasy to go through came as a surprise to Murphy who said: “I didn’t think I came off the rail, so well done to Jim for getting that run. It was a career best from Relentless Voyager, so I’m very pleased.” I think they can go one better here with Fairbanks who is the 10/3 joint-favourite alongside Align The Stars. Francesca Cumani's eye was repeatedly drawn to Great Bedwyn in the pre-parade and parade rings; she thinks he's on very good terms with himself and marks that as a big positive. Chapman gets a hug from Sheena West who runs the likeable Mr Freedom 'who has earned his way here and deserves his run' according to the trainer. She describes his chance as 'reasonable'. Sir Mark Prescott may have more confidence in True Legend's claims, his charge is 5/1 from 13/2 as they arrive at the post. Almost set, good luck. Result 1st Align The Stars 10/3 joint-favourite

2nd Fairbanks 10/3 joint-favourite

3rd Great Bedwyn 14/1

4th Euchen Glen 12/1 Lydia Hislop hails 'a front-running masterclass from Joe Fanning' as they cross the line.

💬 "Gelding and a breathing op seems to have really turned this horse around..."



🏇🕵️ It's 𝙗𝙚𝙨𝙩 𝙗𝙚𝙩𝙨 time, as @DaveOrd, Clark_Kieran12 and @MattBrocklebank make the case for their main Saturday fancies! pic.twitter.com/K2xwubJODe — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) August 2, 2024

Summer's here 1403: That was a decent start to the day at Goodwood and the momentum should build with the Summer Handicap over a mile and six. It's Fairbanks for me with a sentimental interest in Euchen Glen but there are a good many you can make a case for as you can watch in the tweet above. I didn't make a case for Dancing In Paris but there has been support for Ian Williams' runner who is reunited with David Probert which could be significant as the jockey has two wins and a second from three rides aboard the son of Olympic Glory. He's been in good form this season and has course form under his belt too and would certainly be the most-topically named winner of the day if obliging. Aside from the obvious credentials of Align The Stars, the talented but quirky Intinso and the consistent True Legend - who has cheekpieces re-fitted after three runs without - were the two others who interested me most. The ITV cameras are also at Newmarket where the gamble on Magic Mild has been landed with the winner returning the 5/2 favourite. As I'm sure you'll know by now, Andrew Asquith has been standing in for Ben Linfoot this week and Linfoot may be told to stay on holiday at this rate. Asquith has had winners at 9/2, 12/1 and 12/1 so far this week and has three more bets today, the first of which is coming up shortly. If you haven't already read his column, there's still time.

🔵⚪️ 𝘼𝙡 𝘼𝙖𝙨𝙮 bursts through late on under @JimCrowley1978, to take the (Group 3) Glorious Stakes at @Goodwood_Races!pic.twitter.com/FrvqymIuJQ — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) August 3, 2024

Glorious winner 1353: Al Aasy beats Relentless Voyager in the Glorious Stakes. That was as tactical a race as you could wish to see. There's no cutaway in the straight today but Jim Crowley made a beeline for the inside and stuck to his guns with his four rivals in a line across the track in front of him. The front-running Relentless Voyager left him enough room to squeeze between him and the rail and Al Aasy deserves some credit for being brave enough to take the gap. Crowley would have had some stick if that hadn't worked but as it turns out, it looks like a touch of genius. Result 1st Al Aasy 3/1

2nd Relentless Voyager 9/2 Matt Chapman suggests to Crowley that it could have been one of his finest moments at Goodwood and he replied: "It could have been one of my worst if we hadn't got the gap. "It was a messy race, we went very steady which we knew we would. I just got a bit closer at the top of the hill and I was quite happy when he was in a pocket; William (Haggas) said 'ride him for luck and if it opens up, it opens up' and we just needed that gap and I was very fortunate we got up the rail. "There wasn't a lot of room but he was very brave and once he was in there, it was game over. He has been a bit unlucky but that's his run-style, he's just one of those horses that has to be produced at the last minute. William said if you get beat and ride him for luck then it's one of those things, when the trainer says that to you it takes the pressure off a little bit."

Glorious start 1340: The five runners are leaving the paddock for the Glorious Stakes and Aimeric is the 11/4 favourite from Al Aasy at 3s with Relentless Voyager the outsider of the field at only 11/2. ITV Racing are warming up and aside from discussing how co-ordinated their raceday outfits are, they've touched on the market movers for the televised races. Newmarket 205 - Miss Fascinator 7/2 from 7/1 & Magic Mild 4/1 from 7/1 Goodwood 225 - Dancing In Paris 8/1 from 11s Newmarket 240 - Divina Grace 6/1 from 14s Goodwood 335 - Purosangue 9/2 from 15/2 Mark Johnson described the support for the Stewards' Cup favourite as 'an avalanche'. They are close to arriving at the start, it's taken a while and they might be off a little late but no dramas. It's been a week of ups and downs for Roger Varian and James Doyle but they team up here with Aimeric who remains the 5/2 favourite as they go behind.

Ready for action 1327: The runners aren't yet in the paddock for the Glorious Stakes but it won't be long. If you haven't listened to the clip below yet, there's still time to hear Oisin Murphy's thoughts on the race and his mount Relentless Voyager who won a traditionally hot handicap at Epsom two starts ago. Four of the five runners have official ratings of either 108 or 109 and the exception, Al Aasy, is 112 which is a pointer to just how tight this likely tactical affair promises to be. Seven of the last 10 favourites have won but I wouldn't even be confident in predicting which of the quintet will go off at the top of the market. William Haggas was responsible for one of those winning favourites in Hamish (last year) and also saddled Pablo Escobarr (2020) to win so perhaps Al Aasy is the one to be interested in. He was beaten by Phantom Flight last time but the winner had finished behind him on his two previous starts for another yard. It's that sort of race.

💬 "𝙄 𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙣𝙠 𝙝𝙚 𝙙𝙚𝙨𝙚𝙧𝙫𝙚𝙨 𝙩𝙤 𝙗𝙚 𝙩𝙤𝙥 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙢𝙖𝙧𝙠𝙚𝙩."



🏇 It's been a great week so far at Glorious Goodwood for @oismurphy!



👌 He joins us to provide his thoughts on his Saturday rides at @Goodwood_Races, including Fairbanks and Relentless Voyager. pic.twitter.com/ADVIgmGtwo — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) August 3, 2024

King for today 1256: I didn't dwell on the British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes when looking at the card. It's a shame that we won't get to see Angelo Buonarroti this afternoon although I am quite happy that I won't have to type his name again. The €1,000,000 euro purchase will always attract attention because of his price tag and he didn't run too badly in the Coventry on debut. His absence obviously changes the complexion of the race and stablemate Consolidation is the current favourite. He's had a couple of runs already, improving from the first to the second showing a level of form that would be good enough to win an average maiden. Spell Master is vying for favouritism and has a similar profile and his trainer, Andrew Balding, is another who has had a decent week and his colt's experience of Epsom can't be a bad thing. Richard Hughes has taken out at least one juvenile this week but does run Hott Shott this afternoon, he was well backed on debut and didn't shape badly. He's easy in the market currently but is one of the more interesting runners. I'm told that Caspian King was a big eyecatcher on debut at Sandown when only just behind Consolidation; given their respective prices this afternoon, perhaps the Menuisier runner is the way to go even though I have missed the fancy early prices.

Starring role 1241: Quite who will take a starring role in the Lillie Langtry Stakes is beyond me. I kept coming back to Caius Chorister but she does carry a penalty. It's easy to forgive her latest defeat (too free) and her other runs this season are absolutely rock solid and trainer David Menuisier has had a big winner this week. But then there's Free Wind. Odds-on when stuck in the mud last year, she has her conditions this time around and is relatively unexposed over this trip and looked in need of a stiffer test when second to Bluestocking over 10 furlongs on her return. Then I switched to Mello Mello even though she's never run on fast ground. She was only narrowly beaten by Warm Heart in the Prix Vermeille and that form ties her in with Free Wind who was also beaten in a photo by the same filly in the Yorkshire Oaks. They are the market leaders but I wasn't in a rush to put a line through Term Of Endearment, who narrowly defeated Night Sparkle last time, nor River Of Stars who was a short price when second last year. I'm filing this one in the 'too hard' category.

Billy Whizz 1215: It's been a terrific week for Mick Appleby and his team and the betting for the Stewards' Cup suggests it could get even better. Although on Racing TV the Wine Tipster is currently sitting in a boot in the car park and has advised the vehicle's passengers to back Apollo One each-way. Anyway, back to Appleby and Billyjoh who is into 6/1 from 14s for the feature. He was well backed at Ascot on Saturday and didn't fire, he was well backed here on Wednesday and ran second from an unpromising position off the pace over seven furlongs and is again being backed to go one better over six furlongs. Appleby has saddled six runners at the Qatar Goodwood Festival and had four winners, a second and a third (in the same race as one of the winners) which is a quite remarkable return. Billyjoh ran over five furlongs in March and has plenty of form this campaign over six so shouldn't have any problem reverting to sprinting but he is 12lbs higher than when last winning (and he was ridden by a 3lb claimer that day) in February. Appleby has opted to fit him with cheekpieces today in the hope that sharpens him up in this ultra-competitive test and Billyjoh is clearly in the form of his life. Will punters be singing an Ode to Billyjoh come 345?

You can 1151: Does Euchen Glen have a fan club? I think he should. Jim Goldie's veteran is a relatively unsung star of this game and will attempt to be placed at Glorious Goodwood for a fourth year when he lines up in the Summer Handicap, the second on the card. He may not quite be a Yavana's Pace but he's still rated in the 90s at the tender age of 11 and is ridiculously versatile with winning form from 10 furlongs to two miles. He ran over the former trip last time when a close-ish sixth at York in a handicap won by the progressive Enfjaar who was a slightly unlucky second (see pace bias) in the first race on Tuesday. This trip is probably more suitable and he's been placed in the last two renewals. He might not be up to winning it but at 22/1 you've got options. Go on Euchen.

Big Alan aka Euchen Glen has arrived @Goodwood_Races ! Time for a snooze for Alan & @jennyburns33 ! The legend runs in tomorrow’s Summer Handicap, @Rossaryan15 rides! pic.twitter.com/rQqUFbDPhw — Jim Goldie Racing (@JimGoldieRacing) August 2, 2024

It would be great to see him win but the last two winners were trained at Clarehaven Stables and went on to hold their own in Cup races. There's no Gosden runner this year but is there a Sweet William or Trawlerman in the line-up? Perhaps Align The Stars might be the one for Charlie Johnston but at the odds I'm more interested in the re-cheekpieced True Legend who was a close second over C&D in May. Intinso has dispensed with the headgear and is the short of quirky individual who could be suited by that and this course; he's the sort of price that you could have a 'throwaway' bet in the hope that proves true. I found it hard to get away from Fairbanks though. He's had a little more racing than the last two winners had when winning this race and is a little higher in the handicap but his profile is not dissimilar and this looks a good spot for this course winner who proved his stamina at Newmarket last time. Douglas Fairbanks was a silent movie star who featured in the Mark Of Zorro and his namesake can put his rivals to the sword here.

Sponsor's spot 1130: The dapper David Stevens is the representative of Stewards' Cup sponsors Coral and has been running through the card on Racing TV. "The first three at the head of the betting, Purosangue - lots of confidence behind that one - Billyjoh and Dark Trooper are drawn 14, 4 and 23 which tells me that no one knows where you need to be drawn. Punters it would appear are not getting too obsessed with the draw which is probably the best thing to do because when I spoke to Lydia (Hislop) yesterday about the Golden Mile, there was a horse drawn in 21 which we said can't win from there and the second was 20 as well." Jim Crowley's Coral blog got a few mentions as you would expect although Stevens was sticking to his guns in a fascinating opener. "Originally I fancied Phantom Flight and then I spoke to Jim for the blog and he made such a compelling case why Al Aasy will reverse the form; I hope he's not watching, I'm going to stick with Phantom Flight but any of the five could win. "Jim is going to win the last with Rowayeh. She didn't like Chelmsford last time, this will be much more suitable." It's very boring but surely Britannia third and short-priced favourite Native Warrior dots up in the last doesn't he? Although concerns about the fast ground is perhaps reason enough to sit that one out or find an each-way alternative.

Jehangeer can 1110: This is not only an excuse to put up an obscure pun that amuses no one but me as the headline for this post but also because I think Jehangeer is a fair price to squash his rivals in the Whispering Angel Handicap. He was only four lengths off Purosangue over six at York in October and appears to have benefited from wind and gelding operations; he has also shaped as though this step up to seven furlongs would suit and he's a fair price to find out. If you've already clicked on the Timeform image a couple of posts below, you will probably have read that he carries their small 'p' and is The Timeform Flag horse of the day.

My preference is for an each-way wager (around 13/2) which one friend regularly berates me for but I particularly like the look of this race for a combination forecast perspective with Mission To Moon and Arctic Thunder clear and obvious contenders and I want to throw in Ballymount Boy too. Second to Vandeek in last year's Richmond, he shaped encouragingly in the Chipchase last time, has been given a chance by the handicapper and we know the Wathnan Racing runners have been aimed at this meeting. If he could chase home Jehangeer that would be ideal but I'm hopeful that quartet are well enough priced to provide a return; they just need to finish first and second now. Best laid plans and all that.

Jumping on the bandwagon 1050: Let's get my Stewards' Cup selections out of the way early. Independently of the top tipsters on this site, I had also alighted on Apollo One and Ferrous but I'm not overwhelmed by the current odds of the former and the latter is now out. I'm more interested in an old favourite of mine in Rumstar, trained by Johnny Portman who a former colleague once described to me 'as the nicest man in racing'.

Rumstar won a C&D nursery off 90 at this meeting and progressed to a rating of 109 last term, a mark from which he was due to race off in last year's renewal only to unseat his rider on leaving the stalls. He's back for more off 103 and looking to bounce back from a disappointing run in the Wokingham at Royal Ascot where he was sent off a well backed 15/2 chance. Rumstar had run well at Ascot before but I'm still more than happy to put a line through the run and give him another chance, particularly as he's out at around 28/1 and could conceivably start bigger. Most of his form since his juvenile win has been in pattern company but he was a close second to Lethal Levi in a Newbury handicap, albeit only in an 11 runner field, to provide some optimism that he will cope with this different test. It was clearly expected to suit at Ascot and I'm happy to give him another chance with all those extra places on offer. At a shorter price Glenfinnan, fifth in the Wokingham, is high up on my list for Michael Dods who won this race in 2021 and 2022. He's not had Glenfinnan all that long and there might be more to come from a gelding who disappointed in first time cheekpieces last time and goes without them today. Those two, Apollo One and Purosangue are going in the exotics and it's just a question of whether I find a substitute for Ferrous.

Check out the thoughts of the Timeform experts

Power moves 1030: Paddy Power have taken to X to post some early market movers for Goodwood and here they are: 150 Aimeric 11/4 from 16/5 225 True Legend 7/1 from 15/2 300 Grateful 15/2 from 8/1 335 Purosangue 4/1 from 11/2 & Billyjoh 11/2 from 9s Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: “Punters are backing Coral Charge runner-up Purosangue to go one better over a furlong further in one of the most competitive handicaps of the season in no uncertain terms, while there’s also a few quid knocking about for Billyjoh, who was backed to win here on Wednesday as well, but just found one rival too powerful.” Purosangue is remarkably short in the feature for my money but Timeform's David Johnson highlighted the good record of his age group when nominating Andrew Balding's runner in the feature, saying: "Weight-for-age considerations mean that three-year-olds rarely get into the top all-aged handicaps but when they do, they tend to overperform compared to chance. Only 16 three-year-olds have contested the last ten Stewards’ Cups, but they’ve bagged three of them." You can read David's full reasoning and find the selections of his colleagues for both Goodwood and Galway via the image above.

