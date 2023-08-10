Racing Podcast: Irish Champions Festival preview

Fran Berry joins the team to look ahead to the Irish Champions Festival and Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock.
David Ord hosts with Graham Cunningham, Billy Nash, David Johnson and Matt Brocklebank on duty too.
Listen to their thoughts on round four of King Of Steel v Auguste Rodin and Highfield Princess v Bradsell, the Ballydoyle two-year-olds and others horses to note over the two-day feature.
Attention then turns to the Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock, a potential watering dilemma and the case for or against Shaquille.
All that and more on the link below...