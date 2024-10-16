Racing Podcast: Breeders' Cup, Melbourne Cup and Wetherby preview

Lots for our team to get stuck into this week as they look ahead to the Breeders' Cup, Melbourne Cup and Wetherby action.
Fran Berry joins David Ord, Ed Chamberlin and Graham Cunningham as they dissect the news Jan Brueghel has been forced out of the Lexus Melbourne Cup and look ahead to stablemate City Of Troy's bid for Classic glory in California.
They look at the chances of Emily Upjohn et al in the Turf, have a bet against the European big guns in the Mile and ready themselves for Bradsell v Believing round four.
TImeform's US expert Mark Milligan is on hand to provide three home horses to side with across the two days and there's also a look ahead to the bet365 Charlie Hall Chase as we all desperately look for some rain in the forecast.
Also available on Spotify and YouTube etc...
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.