Racing Podcast: Breeders' Cup, Melbourne Cup and Wetherby preview

Fran Berry joins David Ord, Ed Chamberlin and Graham Cunningham as they dissect the news Jan Brueghel has been forced out of the Lexus Melbourne Cup and look ahead to stablemate City Of Troy's bid for Classic glory in California.

They look at the chances of Emily Upjohn et al in the Turf, have a bet against the European big guns in the Mile and ready themselves for Bradsell v Believing round four.

TImeform's US expert Mark Milligan is on hand to provide three home horses to side with across the two days and there's also a look ahead to the bet365 Charlie Hall Chase as we all desperately look for some rain in the forecast.

