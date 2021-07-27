Live horse racing blog: News, reviews and replays from Glorious Goodwood

Hollie Doyle stole the show on the opening day of Glorious Goodwood, winning the Group One feature aboard Trueshan and scoring on her only other two rides. Recap the action.

All times BST, please refresh for updates

1751: They are past halfway and Gellhorn moves up. Passing the two and challengers on all sides. Lovely Breeze comes home with a wet sail and completes a first and last race double for William Buick, just about as easily as Migration did four hours (is that all?) ago. I had a quick scan on twitter and unconfirmed reports suggest that Sir Ron Priestly suffered a soft tissue injury in the Goodwood Cup and will be okay and, providing that's accurate, there's hardly better news than that on which to end the blog. It's been a funny old day with the weather playing a big part but we've had some good and exciting racing nonetheless. It's onwards and upwards for another four days with the week's highlight, the Sussex Stakes, tomorrow. I hope you can join me then. Good night.

1737: Richard Hannon has been talking to Racing TV and discussed both Sky Lantern and Snow Lantern; he says of his Sussex Stakes runner: "This filly is very versatile, if she got beat I'd rather it was because she didn't handle the track than she wasn't good enough. We'll learn a lot tomorrow." There was a length and a quarter between Gellhorn and Lovely Breeze at Newmarket last time but there's not a great deal between the pair in the market for the finale as they're a general 9/4 and 5/2. There is a 4lb swing in the weights in favour of the second but she has to prove her ability to handle this ground whereas Gellhorn did, at least, encounter it in France. Conditions should be fine for Crazy Luck which is, perhaps, why she's been nibbled at in the betting while I had a vague thought that Shepherds Way was of some interest.

Timeform highlights on day two of Glorious Goodwood

1727: Betfair's Barry Orr is reflecting on the day and tells Angus McNae that 'business has been brisk' after that rather slow start. Poetic Flare is on the drift with his firm for the Sussex Stakes tomorrow with Sportsbook having seen some support for the fillies, Alcohol Free and Snow Lantern. That should be a terrific race. Hopefully the showers will stay away from the track for the rest of the week and that conditions will get a little bit faster. It sounds as though Jim Bolger will let Poetic Flare take his chance regardless, saying: "It was fast ground when Poetic Flare won at Ascot, and it might well be that he’s better on that better ground, but he seems to handle all going and he’s pretty good on soft too. "My preference would be for good ground, but I’m not much given to worrying anyway. Whatever it is, I’ll take it. I’m very happy with my horse, and I don’t worry too much about anybody else’s."

1718: Dixon is hopeful that Anghaam will handle the conditions (this is her first run on soft) and thinks she could get an easy lead and has plenty of positives but her ability to act on the ground has to be taken on trust. Not long until we find out whether she copes or not. Zwelela refuses to settle as Anghaam enjoys an uncontested lead. The favourite has one behind and races on the outside of Nebulosa. Into the final three and Anghaam has been joined by Ananya. De Sousa asks for an effort, Nebulosa needs room. She gets it but doesn't quicken as Anghaam wins a shade cosily. Top work from Dixon and carried out to the letter by Jim Crowley. Somewhat remarkably given her early antics, Zwelela was second to complete a one-two for Richard Hannon. "It's barely a horse race," says Dixon. "A total mess of a race." Not form to rely on then! Ananya did enough to suggest that she retains her ability. It will be interesting to see what the market makes of her chance nexttime and how she goes on to fare.

1705: Silvestre de Sousa rides a healthy number of winners for Mick Channon at a respectable strike rate and Urban Violet seemed pretty popular in the betting even before all of the non-runners. She was a heavy ground winner as a juvenile and far from disgraced in the Sandringham on her penultimate start before a fair run over 10 furlongs at Ripon. I had thought Nebulosa would keep improving after she won at this track in May but she was rather tame in a traditionally competitive Haydock handicap (on heavy) and not a whole lot better at Newmarket; a run that Murphy told his Sporting Life column 'was really disappointing'. He does go on to make a case for her but I can't bring myself to back her at around 3/1. The consistent Anghaam is a similar price but it's double figures and upwards the remainder.

1654: The good news for the layers (and everyone else) is that Doyle doesn't have a ride in the next. Roger Teal, trainer of the last winner, tells Racing TV: "We were confident, he'd run two solid races. Very green at Chester and probably too keen for his own good at Newbury but he's grown up a lot at home since then and settled down a lot. "I knew he'd had the two runs and that would stand him in good stead. He settled beautifully. I've been trying to give Hollie Doyle a winner, I thought I was the only trainer that couldn't, and she's gone and given me a winner at Glorious Goodwood. "We'll see what mark he gets from the handicapper - scraped home today didn't he? - and a mark of 72 or something, I'd be happy with that." He looked tickled pink.

Watch a full replay for this race

1641: Olivetti has deposed Scattering at the top of the market. He'll be ridden by Oisin Murphy who told his Sporting Life column 'I was very pleased with this horse’s debut run'. Tom Stanley reports that they were all well behaved in the paddock and looked a nice enough bunch. He marginally preferred Olivetti to Harb who is taking a bit of a walk in the market having gone out to 6s. Among Harb's siblings is Hors de Combat who finished a close second at this meeting in 2014. He's quickly into stride and leads but is then restrained as Scattering goes on. At halfway. Olivetti needs room. Its three from three for Doyle as Sisters In The Sky wins. There are promising runs in the places from Monet's Sunrise and Hodler. Olivetti showed some similar tendencies to Perotto and didn't exactly help himself although his half-sibling did manage to win his maiden at this meeting. This race could throw up some useful handicappers.

1631: The market for this British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes is a little livelier than might have been expected. Marcus Tregoning saddled the winner last year and there's been support for Olivetti who is a half-brother to Perotto and whose jockey wears the same silks. Like the favourite he's had a run and experience is so often key in the maidens at this meeting. I'm pretty sure I dug out a stat supporting that last year only for newcomers to dominate the finish of the upcoming race. It was ever thus. Doyle rides Sisters In The Sky (two starts) and her mount is showing 'blue' on Oddschecker but I wonder if that's multiples rolling on rather than confidence in her filly's chance? Richard Hannon's runners are always a reasonable starting point and he introduces Monet's Sunrise. Tom Ward isn't a name readily associated with juvenile winners and hasn't saddled one this season but he runs a £100,000 breeze-up purchase and that tag immediately makes Dangerous Rascal of interest. Ward has been enjoying a good season and this Dark Angel colt looks the part on paper and obviously impressed at the sales too. It's perhaps slightly surprising that he hasn't been out already given he was prepared for the breeze-ups but I wouldn't need too much of a nudge to include him in calculations.

1621: Bell is now talking to a Minister but it's not Newmarket MP and racing enthusiast Matt Hancock. I'm surprised. He's got more time on his hands these days but perhaps he's trying to avoid the cameras? The favourite for the next race is trained in Newmarket by William Haggas but is on the drift slightly. The ITV team are rounding up the day's action and Richard Hoiles has nominated Space Blues as his eyecatcher while Kevin Blake goes with Berkshire Shadow. Don't lose the faith. If you want to follow that pair you can add them to your tracker with My Stable.

1613: It's a one-two for John Quinn as Lord Riddiford leads home El Astronaute with Desert Safari third. It's a double on the card for Doyle and she's now two from two for the yard. The winner is owned by twins who are speaking to Oli Bell. They're understandably delighted and providing some gentle entertainment. They have just admitted to 'being quite confident today' and having 'a nice bet on him'. Hats off. No wonder Doyle gave him a big shout when interviewed earlier. Ed Chamberlin thinks someone has won £100,000 on the ITV7. I wonder if the twins won that much?

1607: Blue De Vega is next to come under the microscope but Dixon sounds less enthusiastic about his chance; he believes he will need some luck in running. "Most of these blow hot and cold and not that many of them arrive in tip-top form," says Dixon. One of the exceptions is King Of Stars which goes some way to explaining his position in the market. He bumped into a potential pattern horse last time and is described as 'a big strong horse in the paddock' and Dixon believes he could still be improving. The ground is an unknown though. Only Spoofing receives a positive word as does the inconsistent Sunday Sovereign who has a Nunthorpe entry. They are loading. King Of Stars shortens to 4/1. The favourite is prominent. He weakens rather tamely though and it's another winner for Hollie Doyle - she marked our card after the Goodwood Cup. Did you listen?

1601: Only Spoofing won this race last year and is one of three horses vying for favouritism but I wasn't convinced his form suggested he would appreciate this ground. My pin landed on Blue De Vega (each-way of course) but I'll see if I can source a more considered opinion in the coming minutes. Simon Holt is among the winners already and he's with Only Spoofing while Value Bet has sided with Desert Safari. Nevison has filed it in the 'too difficult' tray but reluctantly nominates Sunday Sovereign. It's over to Hislop and Dixon and the latter starts with Ishvara who is visored for the first time. "She'll either run exceptionally or dreadfully, there's no in-between. She's tricky, she's quirky and sometimes she doesn't want to do it but there will be a day when she pops up because she's capable and she handles soft ground," says Dixon. She's got form to her name from higher marks.

1549: It's a shame we didn't get more of a horse race but Away He Goes did try and provided his connections with a thrill. Trueshan's best form suggested he was in a different league to his rivals under these conditions and so it proved. That should have been a bad result for the layers - anyone shedding a tear? Yes, I do know which side my bread is buttered but still...... The five furlong sprint handicap which comes up next may well help them to get a penny or two back. "I'll be smiling till next year," is Doyle's sign off on Racing TV but she did give a positive mention to Lord Riddiford in the upcoming race believing he should handle the ground and could still be feasibly handicapped. I think I read in her blog that she is one from one for trainer John Quinn. If you're intending to follow Galway but have lost track of time (it's easily done) then a reminder that action there gets underway in 30 minutes or so.

1541: Doyle: "He's a superstar isn't he? "He was quite free early on. When he hit that rising ground he found another gear. All credit to Alan. He's been in my mind every day since Champions Day." The 'lass' leading him up is suitably delighted too, adding 'he's such a dude'. Sir Ron was dismounted very quickly after the line and the screens were put up. Fingers crossed. The worse news would be desperate at any time but in light of the injury suffered by Subjectivist would seem a little crueller. King: "Absolutely thrilled, a very special moment. I'm not sure I've had a runner in a Group One before on the flat. She's given him a great ride. "I get nervous if I'm odds-on for a novice hurdle at Plumpton but as time went on it started to kick in. "The owners have been great supporters all the way through, the staff at home, Hollie; it's a very special moment. We were lucky the rain came at the right time. I'm going to enjoy today before I worry about that (where he goes next)."

1529: The runners are making their way out onto the track for the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup. They are circling behind the stalls. Nayef Road was second in this race last year but has only one longer than him in the betting and Dixon suggests he might be 'a little bit too big'. They're loading as the presenters make a case for Santiago. All set. Santiago misses the break by a couple of lengths. The top one leads from Nayef Road. Trueshan third but only marginally. Serpentine and Sir Ron are in close attendance although Serpentine has either been taken back or lost his position. Nayef Road is the new leader and tracked by Trueshan, commentator suggests they may not have been going fast enough for him. Around six furlongs to run. Trueshan hits the front as they come across in front of the stands. Away He Goes is in second and challenging. Sir Ron is third. Trueshan asserts and wins by three or four. That was never in doubt. He was given a very uncomplicated ride.

1526: Alan King on Racing TV: "I am (disappointed Stradivarius is out), it's more pressure now! Somewhat surprised but there we are. It's testing ground but....it's Mr Gosden's decision. "Certainly on soft ground his form is very good but he's only raced on heavy once a couple of years ago when he won at Newbury. "I'm very pleased we went to Newcastle. I'd be more nervous today if we hadn't been to Newcastle. It was a proper race and we were able to let him down and build him back up for this. It did him good. "Hopefully he'll be alright (on the track). We'll find out in a minute!" Dave Nevison believes Trueshan's price is deserved and that he has 'absolutely everything in his favour'. He's knocking Sir Ron Priestley's soft ground form though - place lay potential?

1511: It's the big one next. Although it has lost a good deal of lustre. It's still a big moment for Alan King - whose focus is increasingly on the flat - and Hollie Doyle. Trueshan is odds-on in places now and that's no great surprise in truth. If you took the 7/1 (?) at the start of the week before declarations you will have a big grin all over your smug face. And rightly so. It couldn't have worked out any better but he still has to go and do his stuff on the track of course. We heard of money for Santiago from one of the bookmakers' reps before racing and Aidan O'Brien's runner is second favourite, alongside Sir Ron Priestley but they both have a good deal more to prove than the market leader. Surely this is all about the coronation of a new staying hero? That said, there is a Value Bet selection going to post.......

1457: The below was recorded before Stradivarius came out but it's relevance remains..... The sun is shining at Glorious Goodwood (sort of) and the runners are behind the stalls. Not long to wait for a good renewal of the Lennox Stakes in which Godolphin hold all the aces. There's more love for Safe Voyage from Dixon and Hislop and it's not hard to see why - he's a lovable individual - but he's not for me. Escobar could be the last to come forwards. Happy Power leads from Toro Strike and there's jostling on the inside between Fundamental and Creative Force. Sage Voyage in fourth. Past halfway. Space Blues in the centre of the track seems to be travelling well. He doesn't pick up quickly enough though as Kinross wins. Tight for second between Happy Power and Creative Force. The winner was returned at 6/1. Creative Force confirmed in second. "Brilliant," says Rossa Ryan. "All thanks to Mr Beckett. He's a tremendous turn of foot. At the furlong and a half pole I was sitting on the bridle and just needed the split."

1445: Garswood and Strong Suit were the last two three-year-olds to lift this prize and both were sent off as favourite. Creative Force has a very obvious chance of adding his name to the list and he fills the same market position. It's very easy to see him doing so as he's progressed in leaps and bounds this season and there were plenty of positives to be taken from his defeat in the July Cup. He's down in class and up in trip and there's plenty of market confidence. Confidence wasn't what William Buick had in Space Blues' chances of handling heavy ground but he's not without a chance of doing so and I'd rather be with him, especially if you can pick up the 3/1. John Quinn saddles Safe Voyage and tells Racing TV: "He's got his ground and he's certainly got a chance. He ran well in this race last year and ran well at Chester; we're pleased with him. He's very versatile, as long as there's a bit of ease in the ground, he'll go around anywhere. "He copes with it (heavy) but his best form is probably on the easy side of good. "(Will he go forward?) Yeah." Escobar also ran well in this race last year but having spoken positively about him at both Epsom and Royal Ascot on these pages, I won't be doing so again! Space Blues is in 'great order' according to Charlie Appleby whose spell of isolation is over. He feels Creative Force learnt a good deal from his run at Newmarket and reports both his runners to be 'in great shape'.

1438: Apparently Dettori told Beckett to give Angel Bleu a break after his run at Ascot but he was bouncing in the yard and persuaded the trainer to allow him to take his chance, much to the surprise of the jockey when he was called with the news. "The rain last night, I could hardly believe my luck," says Beckett. I don't think I missed anything (?) and I'm fairly sure Beckett wasn't asked about Kinross' chance in the Lennox Stakes which is next on the card. That's a shame. He's probably too short for me now (he's a proven soft ground performer) at 5/1 as he does need to step up on what he's done but he was a smart juvenile who ran his best race for a long time last time and could quite conceivably be on the upgrade.

1425: They're off. Austrian Theory leads from The Acropolis. They stay on the far side with Angel Bleu making ground wider on the track. Berkshire Shadow follows that one through but isn't picking up quickly as Angel Bleu hits the lead. He wins for Frankie Dettori and Ralph Beckett at 10/3 by about three parts of a length; the proven soft ground performer prevails. That's Dettori's sixth victory in the Vintage Stakes. It will be no surprise if Oisin Murphy believes the ground beat the second but he went down fighting. Dettori tells ITV Racing: "I think the ground made all the difference." Angel Bleu finished in midfield in the Coventry Stakes, some five and a half lengths behind Berkshire Shadow. I'm not sure it was a great renewal but it does provide a boost of sorts for the Royal Ascot race. The winner did cause some trouble in behind when drifting across to Austrian Theory, hampering The Acropolis and Eldrickjones, but it wasn't too severe and is a fairly common sight on this track.

1415: Eldrickjones got loose in the paddock and exited the scene but he was caught fairly quickly and is being asked to walk round again. All seems well with him reportedly and he's around 5/1 to reverse Royal Ascot form with Berkshire Shadow who heads the betting at 6/4. His owner Nick Bradley has spoken to Oli Bell: "He's just too well hopefully. He's not a nasty horse. Good (chance) on the Ascot run, Newmarket we were a bit outpaced. If he runs up to the Ascot form then he's got to be the one to beat bar the Balding horse." I've tuned back in to Racing TV to hear Dixon saying 'if Berkshire Shadow handles the ground I think he'll win to be honest' but the pedigree does raise doubts. Dixon, though, is prepared to give The Acropolis another chance 'under these conditions' and the O'Brien runner continues to shorten and is 9/2 third favourite now. That's in stark contrast to the lack of confidence behind him at Royal Ascot.

1405: Stradivarius is out of the Goodwood Cup. Thady is now speaking to Racing TV: "We were very keen to run here, it's a great shame that the ground has gone so much in the last two days." And then my wi-fi went down so I've no idea what happened next. John has just spoken to ITV Racing and said that Stradivarius would be seen in the Lonsdale Cup at York next. Confirmation, too, that Spanish Mission is also out of the Goodwood Cup. Heh ho.

1400: Buick on ITV: "Slow ground, it's a real test. This fellow didn't mind it. That's his trip. A bit of a typical Goodwood race, he picked up well for me. He's a nice horse." Dixon, before I stopped to listen to Buick, was suggesting that the stands' side might be the place to be as the two relatively unfancied horses (by the market) that took that route weren't beaten very far at all. At worst, there was very little between the two sides. Racing TV are showing pictures of the track where John and Thady Gosden are among those on the course taking a good, close look at the ground. Will he or won't he? The winning trainer tells Racing TV: "No I wasn't worried because he's handled soft ground before, obviously heavy ground is different but I wasn't worried. If he hadn't handled it that would have been fine too but I'm delighted he did! "He should have run the other day at Newmarket, that was the real plan but the ground was too quick. He's very straightforward, he has a good turn of foot. What he doesn't like is being crowded too much. Two furlongs out, I was like 'come on William' but he probably felt he had a massive tank underneath him and he couldn't have won any easier so I'm obviously delighted." Menuisier added he couldn't understand the gamble on Migration at Salisbury as he felt his charge was in need of the run on his reappearance and that he expected him to blow up which is partly why he started over a mile.

1345: Lydia Hislop and Martin Dixon are on duty for Racing TV and they are both keen on the favourite. "It's very hard to pick holes in him," says Dixon. Victory Chime and Data Protection are highlighted as key horses by Hislop as both like to go forwards and they could ensure there's a good gallop which could suit both Migration and Lucander; Dixon doesn't think the latter ran too badly at York. Tom Stanley is in the betting ring marvelling at the crowds as they load up (the horses that is). That segment doesn't add anything very much. The favourite is generally 9/4 on the boards. Data Protection is playing up and may not get too many chances. He has gone in. Victory Chime is the last away as Cockalorum leads. He has It's Good To Laugh for company but it's a relatively uncontested lead for Danny Tudhope. Migration is last as Data Protection and Sky Defender go over to the stands' side, the remainder on the far side rail. Inside the one. Migration hoses up from Caradoc. Cockalorum third, then Johnny Drama, the two stands' side runners and Majestic Dawn finish in a heap behind. Well, that was easy. He was returned at 2/1.

1331: We are not too far away from the opening race of Glorious Goodwood 2021. Mark Johnston has a good record at the track / meeting / in this race and he told Great British Racing just why that is (I haven't listened yet but I'm sure it's well worth it) and you can listen to that via the tweet above. He did have three declared but is left to rely on last year's runner up Sky Defender for whom the early support has dried up. The bulk of the cash has been for Migration and I'm firmly with David Menuisier's charge. The only real question, for me, is whether you want to back him at 5/2. I had been considering splitting stakes with Majestic Dawn but I'm perplexed as to why he's a longer price now than he was last night when the whole field were still standing. It's a worry. He's a similar price to Ouzo which makes little sense to me. I do think Richard Hannon's runner is of interest but there are doubts about the trip and how well handicapped he is. If he'd been six points longer I might have been interested. William Buick rides the favourite and tells Racing TV: "You'd be very happy with his last run and he should have come forward for it. A lot of positives but the ground is an unknown. "Space Blues had such a good season last year. He's an admirable racehorse. A bit of juice in the ground I'd be confident of him handling but if it's heavy I wouldn't be so sure. He just doesn't seem to get on with the six furlongs at Meydan. Every year this race is a very obvious one for him. "Today the ground isn't ideal at all for Spanish Mission. Andrew (Balding) wants me to have a ride or two first and then we will see."

1306: The first at Beverley went to a wide margin winner in Sed Maarib whose name rings a bell. It turns out he finished in front of City Runner at Salisbury last time but that is less relevant than it might have been as Brian Meehan's charge is one of a number of non-runners at Goodwood. Still...... It's not remotely surprising but John Gosden has told the Racing Post that Stradivarius could miss the Goodwood Cup. "I'm going to watch the first race at Goodwood and then I'll have a good look at the ground. It's not very promising. We would have gotten away with it but then they had a massive amount of rain again last night. I'll have to take a good look at the ground before making a decision."

1255: Runners are in the paddock for the opener from Beverley and they won't be too far away at Yarmouth if you're thinking of playing away. The sprint handicap at Goodwood is followed by the British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes where Scattering is a popular favourite which won't come as any surprise to those of you who clicked on the Timeform tweet (posted around 1145) linking to their Stat Selector. Scattering was one of three runners identified in that feature with Timeform writing: "Scattering wasn't overly strong in the market but still shaped with plenty of promise when third on debut over five furlongs at Newcastle last month. She was given a considerate introduction, held up early before making steady headway around a furlong from home, doing all of her best work at the finish under hands-and-heels riding. The step up to six furlongs will be in her favour now and she seems sure to improve for that initial experience."

1232: Understandably there was very little focus on the four (!) remaining races following the Goodwood Cup on Mark Your Card. The first of them is the five furlong handicap won last year by Only Spoofing and he was my intended selection as I closed my eyes last night. Another quick run through his form reveals a less than compelling record on soft ground or worse though so it's back to the drawing board. In some ways that is good news as he's one of three co-favourites - or thereabouts - and it's always nice to be able to put a line through a market leader (we all know who wins now). Lord Riddiford looks a big player while a big run from King Of Stars would be good news for those intending to follow Mark Howard's 'Goodwood hitlist' (click on image above) but it's no surprise to see that Sunday Sovereign isn't far behind them in the market given his good record with cut in the ground. However, after a 10 minute 'refresher', Blue De Vega is my idea of a bet with Robert Cowell among the winners (do watch the replay of Dynamic Force and remember the name) and Oisin Murphy a significant booking for the yard and, arguably, the horse as he's won on him twice (from 15 rides).

1224: The Racing TV Mark Your Card team conclude their segment with their Team Tips: Neil Phillips: Majestic Dawn. Impressive in the Cambridgeshire and should come on for his reappearance and cope with the ground. Steve Mellish: Trueshan. The ground has come in his favour. Niall Hannity: Victory Chime. A big price in a wide open handicap and he will handle the ground. Rachel Casey: Stradivarius. He's been an absolute legend here and I would love for another piece of magic. Conditions are not ideal but are they ideal for any of them bar Trueshan? I'm going to stick with Stradivarius to make it five.

1215: The Galway Festival won't be getting very much coverage in this blog (sorry) but it is the focus for many, including our own Fran Berry whose thoughts on today's card are now live on site (available via the image above). The second day of Galway doesn't get underway until 1635 so there's still plenty of time to study the form. Dermot Weld's name is synonymous with the meeting but it took him a little while to open his account for 2021 as he had to wait until the fifth race for his first winner but at least it was a big one as Coltor took the first day feature under Finny Maguire. I'm pretty sure I included Coltor in my various 'exotics' for the Boodles Juvenile Hurdle at Cheltenham but I didn't come close to including Jeff Kidder or Elham Valley.

1205: The opening handicap has been discussed by Hannity and Mellish. The latter is wary of siding with a front-runner as there's plenty of potential pace in the race and they could come under pressure. Although he adds that it may not pan out like that as the jockeys will be aware of the pitfalls of taking each other on. He is with It's Good To Laugh 'at the prices' and it is Victory Chime for Hannity under the same criteria. The pair are widely available at 8/1 and 14/1 in a race where they are betting 7/1 bar the 9/4 favourite Migration.

1157: Brett Williams of the day's race sponsors Unibet takes his turn in front of the cameras and provided his firm's betting news although it doesn't sound as though they've done a huge amount of business as yet with all the non-runners and the uncertainty about the ground. "Migration is best backed in the first and It's Good To Laugh has attracted support but Johnny Drama is weak. "A little bit of support for Eldrickjones. "Creative Force really, really popular and will definitely go off favourite. "Best backed on the whole of the card has been Santiago (16s last night, into 10s) although Trueshan has obviously been supported and could go off favourite."

1145: The Vintage Stakes is next to come under the scrutiny of Racing TV. Once they turn the sound up.....it's time for a break! This doesn't look to be an, erm, vintage renewal and it's been weakened further by the withdrawal of Lusail. It's been well highlighted that the Coventry Stakes isn't working out well thus far and, consequently, Berkshire Shadow is a favourite that people could be keen to take on. He did impress in that Royal Ascot contest and should appreciate this step up in trip but the ground, of course, is very different. It's been suggested that he was on a better part of the track that last day than runner-up Eldrickjones and Danny Tudhope believes his mount will be better with cut in the ground. Hannity says that Tudhope is 'a big, big believer in the horse' and he (Hannity) believes this test will suit him much better than Newmarket where he was three lengths behind Lusail. The Acropolis won his maiden on yielding and the presenters are suggesting that his pedigree points to the Churchill colt handling the surface as there is plenty of encouragement to be gleaned on paper. His two defeats since that victory have come under faster conditions and there is a chance that a return to a softer surface could bring about the improvement required to win. Don't forget that you can read the thoughts of both Oisin Murphy and Ryan Moore on these pages - just follow the links at the top if you haven't done so already.

1135: "He never, ever got running until 50 yards out. He's a genuine top-class seven furlong horse and in these conditions it might be close between them." Niall Hannity and Steve Mellish are discussing the Lennox Stakes and Safe Voyage and the former believes he could get an easy lead in this vastly reduced field. He was fourth last year, beaten just three lengths despite that troubled passage which Mellish referred to in the quote above. Mellish isn't sure that Happy Power is 'quite good enough' but he is reasonably positive about him as he is Kinross. He adds that Creative Force and Space Blues are now the right way around in the betting but the one that he's keen on, as you may have guessed, is Safe Voyage who is a best of 7/1. Although when asked who the most likely winner is he puts up the favourite but this game - for punters at any rate - is all about the price and Mellish isn't taken with or going to take the 13/8.

"down to a mark of 99, definitely a mark he can win off...": Best bets for Glorious Goodwood day one

1130: Betfair's Barry Orr has been talking to Racing TV..... "All the money has been for Creative Force and Space Blues is out to 3/1, 13/8 Creative Force. It's all about the ground now and he's a horse going in the right direction. "They were just about joint-favourites (in the Vintage Stakes) before Lusail came out. Berkshire Shadow is clear favourite at around 13/8 as it looked a match between the two. I don't think the ground will be a massive issue but he's got that to prove. "Trueshan has been backed off the boards. He's vying for favouritism but I think Joe Public will back Stradivarius and he'll go off favourite. All eyes on him, what a remarkable horse. "In the opener, the Betfair Sportsbook are still paying enhanced terms but Migrations has been very strong. In the big race at Galway, it looks like Njord will go off favourite."

1121: It may not have been relevant at all and seems less so now but I had been wondering why Joe Fanning was riding Dream With Me rather than Sky Defender (who has been tipped by Matt among others). I wouldn't have the first idea how Mark Johnston's riding arrangements are made but Fanning has ridden the five-year-old on 20 occasions, winning four times and finishing second another six. That's some record and so I was puzzled that he wasn't on board a horse that a clear case could be made for. As such, I'd intended to include his mount in my wagering but Dream With Me is among the withdrawals but if Fanning did have the choice and opted for the four-year-old over his 'old friend' then it would put me off Sky Defender as the implication is that he felt the other runner had the better chance. It is all guesswork and Franny Norton has ridden Sky Defender more than any other jockey (seven times) and is the only other rider to have won on him.

1050: There is a slightly unusual look to the opening handicap. I kept scrolling down the runners, waiting for the progressive four-year-olds on the card and there were none. That type of horse so often provides the winner as it did 12 months ago when Maydanny dotted up (from Sky Defender) from a 12lb lower mark than he was due to line up from today. Indeed that generation have tasted success seven times in the last 10 renewals with five-year-olds winning the other three (all in the last five years) yet there are just two representatives, neither of which has outstanding claims. One horse in the field stands out as having the potential to rate a good deal higher than his current mark so it's no surprise that Migration is a warm order but do you want to back a hold-up performer at 9/4 on a track where luck in running always plays a part? It will help William Buick that the field is being reduced with every passing minute (seven are out now) and I'm in no rush to oppose him, I just don't want to back him at that price. The other horse that I thought still had some upside was Majestic Dawn and I'm more than a little puzzled to see him at 10/1 when he was a 7/1 chance last night with all the field still standing. That is a very off-putting drift. He missed a recent engagement at Newbury where he was taken out because of the good to firm conditions and he's won on October heavy so should be fine on the going. He was a Value Bet selection at the Berkshire track and much of the case that Matt made remains relevant and, as with most things, he puts it so much better than me so I have reproduced some of the case below: "Majestic Dawn, on the other hand, is still quite lightly-raced for one his age and it’s pretty clear he’s produced the best form of his life on his two most recent starts. The first of them saw him win in brilliant style from a really prominent position under the aforementioned Hanagan in the Cambridgeshire at Newmarket, after which he had a winter break before resuming last month and effectively matching the HQ level of performance when third under a big weight over a mile at Windsor. He was conceding over a stone to favourite and eventual runner-up Epic Endeavour that day so perhaps his handicap days are now over but he has every right to be trying his hand at Listed level and stepping back up in trip will suit here. He didn’t stay a mile and a half when trying it as a three-year-old but evidently gets this far well enough, highlighted by his 10-furlong Nottingham win on heavy going towards the end of 2019. He only raced twice last year so seemingly hasn’t been the easiest to train but it looks like he usually takes a run to blow away the cobwebs – he's won second time out following a break of 50 days or more on three separate occasions through his career, which helps shine an even more positive light on the recent reappearance effort. Majestic Dawn has very little to find with the very best of these on adjusted figures and is still open to a bit more improvement in blinkers having only his third run in the headgear this weekend." What's not to like? Except that inexplicable (to me) market drift.

1037: This year's renewal certainly looks stronger with Trueshan a clear and present danger and Spanish Mission an improved performer. Nayef Road isn't in the same form as when second last season but the stable do run Sir Ron Priestley who arrives in top nick but who has to conclusively prove his stamina for this test despite a staying on second in the Leger while a numerically strong - and interesting - team represent Coolmore. Trueshan looks the obvious play but I've never really liked doing the obvious thing! Which in a roundabout way brings me somewhere close to where I'd intended to start the blog (contrary to all evidence, some thought does go into it!) which is that I was struggling to get away from a lot of the fancied runners. The extra rain is a potential spanner in the works but the time of the first race - and the jockeys - should tell us more about how the ground is riding for all that that particular field is already five down from the declaration stage.

1028: Owner Bjorn Nielsen also maintains that soft ground at this time of year is no problem for his star stayer but Matt Chapman has claimed that the jockey is. Speaking on Paddy Power’s From The Horses Mouth podcast, Chapman said: “I’d have Frankie Dettori off Stradivarius for this race. You may laugh at me for saying that but I think he’s lost faith in this horse. I don’t believe he’s a believer anymore. “You only need to look at the form figures to know that he’s vulnerable now. However, I feel that you can make reasonable excuses for most of the flops, whether it’s the ground, the pace or being in the wrong race previously which made him tired. “There was still a sign at Royal Ascot that he retained ability, enough to win this anyway. He should have been at least second at Ascot if he had a clear run. Goodwood is a nice track for Stradivarius. He can fill up at the top of the hill and freewheel a bit, then use that turn of foot. “As a punter, I feel I will lump on one more time here. He’s a big price. On old ability, he should be 1/2 or 2/5 but you’re getting way above that. So I’m going to be lumping on. However, I’d still change jockeys as I don’t think Frankie rides him with confidence anymore. “I’m a great believer in swapping jockeys frequently like they do in Australia. You can win a Group 1 in Australia but be axed for the next race. While I appreciate that jockeys get to know horses, I think they can get to know them too much. That’s my theory.”

1019: I had a quick search for some Gosden soft ground quotes and I've stopped on the first story which wasn't exactly what I was looking for but may be more pertinent. "The problem on the Old Course is that when they went down the hill into Swinley Bottom, they’re going in deep and it just pulls on them. It’s that type of ground," Gosden said. "If we’d had two millimetres of rain in the morning, or before racing, that helps horses through it. It’s not just what the penetrometer or the going stick says, it’s the type of ground. "When it’s very wet they have a chance of getting through it but when we’ve had record rainfall in October and then it starts drying out, that’s when you get the really pulling, deep ground." In the clip below Arkell mentioned the possibility of there being more showers and perhaps a little more rain may enable the runners to get through it that bit better.

1009: Goodwood posted a going update from clerk of the course Ed Arkle on their twitter account a little before 10 and it can be found above. The sound is not amazing (but gets better) and I don't think there's too much in the way of new news but there you go - it's straight from the horse's mouth nonetheless. What does it mean for the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup? John Gosden will presumably leave a decision as late as possible regarding Stradivarius' participation but he was adamant last autumn that his seven-year-old couldn't perform to his best on the testing ground he encountered at Longchamp and Ascot and there must be a very real chance that he is withdrawn. Countering that is his age which may tempt connections to chance their arm if they are already thinking of pulling stumps at the end of the season. I'm rather surprised the layers haven't taken more chances to be honest. Stradivarius retains favouritism more or less across the board on the Oddschecker grid and is joint-favourite (with Trueshan) with one firm at worst.

0958: I've had a few things to do this morning and so I hadn't clicked on to the news until a few moments ago when I was somewhat surprised to see the going was now heavy and the list of non-runners mounting. The forecast I looked at last night didn't seem so bad but it's the way of it at this time of year I guess - it's a shame a few of those rain drops haven't fallen on my veg patch and it's a shame that the meeting starts on heavy ground as the turf will get cut up. There's always fresh ground saved against the rail for the days to come and perhaps that strip will become more and more important with all the advantages that racing on virgin turf brings? It's worth bearing in mind at any rate. There is the possibility that the runners today won't stay on the far rail and will head across to the stands' side, a tactic often employed when conditions worsen, which would save the ground from the worst effects to some extent.