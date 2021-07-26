Goodwood tips: Best value bets for Tuesday July 27

Value Bet tips: Tuesday July 27 1pt win Sky Defender in 1.50 Goodwood at 16/1 (General) 1pt win Emperor Of The Sun in 3.35 Goodwood at 22/1 (BetFred, William Hill) 1pt win Desert Safari in 4.10 Goodwood at 16/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Familiar feeling as Glorious meeting returns Backing hold-up horses at Goodwood isn’t always a bad idea and no doubt a few will feature in this column throughout the week, but Tuesday’s opening Unibet ‘You’re On’ Chesterfield Cup Handicap is a race in which you don’t want to be trying to circumnavigate too many horses as the winning line looms up. Granted, there’s likely to be more than enough early pace in here to set things up for the potential closers – in theory at least – but, having said that, most of the confirmed front-runners are drawn low and as a result may be able to keep enough in the tank to fight out the finish between themselves.

That was the case last year when pace-setting Maydanny hammered stablemate SKY DEFENDER by five lengths, though it’s not hard to see the roles being reversed on this occasion. Not only is Maydanny seemingly a far better horse on good or quicker ground, Sky Defender – as you’d expect as a son of Farrh – handles some cut just fine, highlighted by a Group Three second on good to soft in Germany and another highly creditable runner-up effort on soft going at York’s Ebor Festival last August.

York hasn’t always been a happy hunting ground for the Mark Johnston representative and he only beat four home there in the John Smith’s Cup last time out, but it's worth stressing he was dead last of 22 in the same Knavesmire handicap last summer, before chasing home Maydanny in this race on his very next start. Rated 104 at the time and second off that same mark at Epsom in the spring earlier this year, he’s been dropped to 99 now and is consequently 17lb better off with Maydanny, who hasn’t added to his tally since powering home on a sound surface here 12 months ago. Given the significant weight swing, prevailing conditions and the fact Sky Defender had to use up plenty of gas early on to get over from stall 13 last year (Maydanny was drawn in one), there’s every reason to side with Franny Norton’s mount, whose only other Goodwood appearance came on his racecourse debut when again filling the runner-up spot behind subsequent Celebration Mile winner Duke Of Hazzard.

JOCKEYBOX with Oisin Murphy and Oli Bell

More of the same in sprint handicap... Johnston has plenty of chances elsewhere on the card too but DESERT SAFARI stands out at the prices in the Back To Goodwood Handicap. He’d be a fitting winner of this having struck over course and distance at the early-May meeting on what was his first ever try over the minimum trip.

He’s run over it just the once since – when unable to recover from a poor start in the Gosford Park Cup on the Tapeta surface at Newcastle – so remains totally unexposed as a five-furlong horse on grass. He’s also back on exactly the same mark from which he won earlier in the year, while Joe Fanning seems to get on well with the four-year-old and he’s back in the saddle for the first time since the May win too. The only obvious snag is that he’s drawn in stall 15 of 17 which could prove troublesome if El Astronaute tries to fire up the centre of the track from box three, closely followed by Rewaayat on his inside, but three stalls away from Ornate (12) is never a particularly bad spot to be in sprint handicaps, so the draw isn’t enough to put me off Desert Safari, particularly at the odds.

Emperor can rule in day-one feature Charlie Appleby might just have the Unibet Lennox Stakes cornered with last year’s winner Space Blues backed up by Jersey Stakes-winning three-year-old Creative Force, but it could be worth dipping a toe into the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup Stakes. Stradivarius is no longer all that daunting to take on, having won one of his last five starts, while Sir Ron Priestly and Spanish Mission are evidently much happier on a truly sound surface. That brings Trueshan firmly into the picture and he’s been backed accordingly in the build-up but the four Irish raiders certainly aren’t without hope and EMPEROR OF THE SUN, who has a soft-ground second to Princess Zoe at Galway on his CV, appeals most at the prices.