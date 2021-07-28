Horse racing tips: Timeform highlights on day two of Goodwood

Timeform pick out the ratings banker, a big improver and a selection based on the Timeform Flags on day two of the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

The ratings banker Poetic Flare – 15:35 Goodwood

Poetic Flare has thrived on his racing this season and, in the absence of top-class older miler Palace Pier, he can land his third Group 1 of the year in the Sussex Stakes. Having made a successful return in the 2000 Guineas Trial at Leopardstown, Poetic Flare went on to win the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket by a short head from Master of The Seas with Chindit and Battleground, who both take him on again here, further back. Jim Bolger then set Poetic Flare the task of winning the French and Irish versions of the 2000 Guineas as well, and while he came up short at Longchamp, he went very close at the Curragh when going down narrowly to stablemate Mac Swiney. However, Poetic Flare ran his best race last time when having Battleground and Chindit behind him again in the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot, running out the impressive winner by four and a quarter lengths from Lucky Vega. That established Poetic Flare as the top three-year-old over a mile, and while that was on good to firm ground, a debut win on heavy and that close second in the Irish 2000 Guineas show that he can handle much softer conditions.

The big improver Nagano – 13:50 Goodwood

The King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot looks like being a key piece of form to solving Goodwood’s opening handicap for three-year-olds over a mile and a half. Siskany and Nagano both looked progressive types going into the race and they improved again in defeat at Ascot, finishing fourth and sixth respectively behind Surefire after neither got the best of runs. Roger Varian’s Nagano looks the one to take out of the race after shaping better than the bare result in particular. He came off the worst in scrimmaging a furlong out just as he was delivering his challenge and with a better run there’s a chance he would have finished third. Nagano had won novices at Nottingham and Newcastle prior to Royal Ascot where he was stepping up to a mile and a half for the first time which clearly suited him well. He remains a handicapper firmly on the up.

The Timeform Flag Fearby – 15:00 Goodwood