Hollie Doyle and Trueshan win the Goodwood Cup
Hollie Doyle and Trueshan win the Goodwood Cup

Goodwood Cup report: Trueshan delivers for Hollie Doyle

By Sporting Life
15:55 · TUE July 27, 2021

Hollie Doyle all smiles as Trueshan wins Goodwood Cup

Alan King trained a first Group One winner on the Flat as Trueshan landed the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup Stakes.

He was sent off the 6/5 favourite after Stradivarius was ruled out because of the testing ground and the only concern he gave supporters was a tendency to race keenly through the early stages.

However after turning for home Hollie Doyle took him to the far rail - and then the front - and the partnership slowly turned the screw.

One-by-one they cracked in behind with the five-year-old powering clear to score by four lengths from Away He Goes (33/1) with the admirable Sir Ron Priestley sticking on well for third.

"He's a superstar in this ground. They didn't go very quick early on and he was quite free which he can be but at halfway I just let him slide onto the girth of the leader and he dropped the bridle on me," Doyle said.

"The further I went the better and he's hit that rising ground and found another gear. All credit goes to Alan and the team."

