Goodwood news: Stradivarius taken out

John and Thady Gosden’s star stayer had been due to bid for a fifth successive win in the Group One contest over two miles.

However, an overnight deluge saw the ground turn to heavy, soft in places and after assessing conditions following the first race on the Downs, Stradivarius’ handlers opted not to run.

John Gosden told ITV: “Obviously we were very keen to do something that’s never been done before, which is win five Goodwood Cups in a row.

“He’s in great form, he’s full of himself, ready to run. But I’m afraid you got 60mm of rain since mid-day Sunday, and another bucketload last night.