Live Racing Blog | Latest news, tips and chat from Royal Ascot

Poetic Flare was a brilliant winner of the St James's Palace Stakes on the opening day of Royal Ascot. Recap all of Tuesday's action with our live blog.

All times BST, please refresh for updates

1820: That's a fine way to bring the curtain down on the first day and what a day it's been. It feels rather a long time ago that Palace Pier got the job done in the Queen Anne with the minimum of fuss but the day has ended as it began, sort of, with a winner trained by the Gosdens. There's been some brilliant action in between with the undoubted star being Poetic Flare but there was vague talk that Coventry Stakes winner Berkshire Shadow could take his chance to follow in that one's steps in the Guineas. That's a pipedream at this stage of his career but there are plenty of dreams still to be forged - and dashed - over the next four days and we'll be here throughout to bring you all of the news, reports and replays with a few tips - and hopefully lots more winners - thrown in beside. I'm going for a lie down in the sun before it starts raining later this week! See you tomorrow.

1817: A good result for Matt and Value Bet followers and a good result for bookmakers with Saldier failing to respond to his jockey's urgings. The winner was one of the front two throughout but Doyle had obviously kept enough in the tank for the closing stages. We've seen it happen so often on the round course at Royal Ascot. Not a bad straight forecast, returning over £833. Arthurian Fable was fourth and the winner was trained by the Gosdens.

1810: Not long until the off... Saldier has a perfect spot in third. Galata Bridge, Amtiyaz are in front of him with Brilliant Light on his outside. They head towards Swinley Bottom. There's around a mile to race. Sleeping Lion is the back number. Six to run. Pace quickening and Moore more urgent. Riding and pushing. Still third. Front two as they were at the two. It's Value Bet selection Amtiyaz but they're closing. Amtiyaz and Hollie Doyle hold on from Dubious Affair. Officially a photo for all places. Amtiyaz called the winner at 33/1. He was put up by Matt at 20/1! Sadly I think the recommended price goes in his record but I hope some of his supporters were on BOG. The first two were returned at 33s with Global Storm confirmed in third at 4/1.

1804: Global Storm impressed Hayley Moore in the paddock as does Hyanna while Rich Ricci is with Rishi Persad and he says nice things about ITV and being back racing. More pertinently he says of Saldier: "He's a good horse. I think he'll love the ground. I'm bullish." Is there anything else to add? His words appear to have been taken at face value with Saldier 15/8 with a couple of minutes until post time. Loading underway. Chapman describes the favourite as having been 'smashed to smithereens'.

1751: Are you still with me? There's one more to go and it's a nice easy handicap to end day one with. They go without On To Victory leaving 15 to go to post so keep an eye on those each-way terms. Those terms may well be relevant too with Saldier a pretty short price following a comfortable success last time. One that has been backed against him is Throne Hall who will be ridden by Atzeni who has just told Sky Sports Racing: "If he gets the trip, I think he'll run a very big race." Sleeping Lion is being saddled out on the grass and 'looks a bit out of a handful' to Fitzgerald. I thought he was one of the more interesting 'outsiders' in this field but I'm not convinced he'll be well enough handicapped to win this after a 7lb rise for his latest run. His trainer Roger Charlton has just been interviewed and said: "Maybe cooler here than inside and maybe more relaxed doing that. He's new to me. Maybe he's always like that. It's hard to tell. "We've been waiting for this race. He's not a slow horse. The ground may be a bit too quick for him. It's a good race. What about the Irish horse? Probably a good thing? Exactly. If we run well, we'll be pleased." Sky have also spoken to Kevin Ryan about Juan Elcano and Throne Hall about whom he said: "We like him a lot. He galloped through the line the last day. We're trying to see if he's an Ebor horse. He's in great form."

1743: Atzeni with Chapman. "He obviously showed a lot of promise early in his career but for some reason went downhill a little bit. Kevin decided to give him a little wind operation and it's obviously worked. He showed us today what he's been showing us for the last few years." That was the winner's first start since a wind operation and Atzeni highlighted that he was well enough regarded to have run in the 2000 Guineas last year, finishing in fifth just four lengths behind Kameko. There's no doubt that he'll be stepping back up in class next time. The winning trainer: "It's an amazing meeting and it's great to get winners for any of our owners but it's really special to get one for Sheikh Mohammed Obaid."

1735: You remember the children's game when you wear a blindfold and get spun around? That's what they're doing to Solid Stone to try and get him to load. I hope he doesn't get his legs in a tangle and fall over when the gates open. He is safely ensconced and the rest are going in quickly. Patrick Sarsfield breaks well but is taken back off the pace which is set by a too keen Victory Chime. Palevicino second from Forest of Dean and Solid Stone with Patrick on his inside. Past halfway. Turning for the straight. Patrick angled out. He picks up well. Juan Elcano hunts him down though and goes on to win by a half. A winner for Kevin Ryan and Andrea Atzeni. He was returned at 14/1. There was late money for him which was reported on the tv as the last one loaded, too late for me to type it up. Solid Stone was third. I think the old boy Euchen Glen ran a huge race back in fifth or sixth, finishing really well from off the pace.

1726: There's plenty of love for Patrick Sarsfield in the Wolferton Stakes but there's opposition to him in the market with Solid Stone join-favourite and Felix, who Oisin Murphy seems quite sweet on, just behind the pair at 11/2. Solid Stone impressed Seb Sanders at Windsor and the Stoute runner is walking around the paddock very calmly. Tylicki throws in Father Of Jazz at a price. He's been off since disappointing over a mile at Doncaster, a run which saw him gelded. The price you pay. He's been given time to recover from that and is back over a trip which he's done plenty of running over. He's on his toes as they leave the paddock but that's entirely in character apparently. This trip should also be more suitable for Felix and his connections are hoping that he'll 'be finishing like a train'. It's been a good day for the Punting Pointers team and it could get better if Victory Chime hits the frame as he was put up at 33s.

1721: More from Buick who was speaking to Hayley Moore: "He jumped well when I asked him to jump and I asked him to go forwards and he did. We ended up in a good spot and I wasn't going to change anything, we were going a sensible pace - we certainly weren't going too quick. "Ian has a great record with these stayers and every time I'm on one for him, it's always respected. He didn't look a 66/1 shot in the paddock, he looked magnificent. "The horse didn't know his price. "We had a nice draw which is underplayed in these long distance races I think, it played its part." He rides Blue Cup in the next: "Glad to be back on him. At York I made a mistake when I asked him to jump into the race early. He needs a fast pace. He needs to relax. If the pace is on in the race he's got a great chance." And Global Storm in the last: "He stays the trip, he's got a good draw and he's a horse on the up. He ticks a lot of the boxes. He's in good shape."

1712: Not surprisingly, that result scuppered the remaining players in the ITV7. There'll be a nice pot to play for tomorrow as a result. Get studying. That would have been agony to watch if you'd backed the favourite or, indeed, the runner-up if the commentary about his troubled passage was anything to go by. I didn't pick him up until he was in the clear. Moore and Mullins have a pretty swift chance of going one better in the last on the card where they combine with Saldier. Jim McGrath rated that one a better chance than any of the Mullins' runners in the Ascot Stakes. Apparently Reshoun is the longest priced winner that Buick has ever ridden.

💰 66/1 winner in the @Ascot Stakes!



😍 A cracking battle, as Reshoun edges out M C Muldoon to land the prize, for the in-form William Buick!#RoyalAscotpic.twitter.com/haGOC0psQj — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) June 15, 2021

1702: Running for the Ascot Stakes and Rochester House has got over to the lead where he's chased by two of Marwan Koukash's runners. Cape Gentleman has four or five behind. Golden Rules and Untold Story are fifth and sixth or thereabouts. M C Muldoon tucked away in the second half of the field. Cape Gentleman follows him. They're entering the final five furlongs. How did they get that far without the commentator mentioning Swinley Bottom? Turning for home and Cape Gentleman still at the back and will need a charmed passage. M C Muldoon doesn't get a run initially but flies when out in the clear. Photo with Reshoun. I think Reshoun holds on. Golden Rules, Elysian Flame, Cape Gentleman and Coeur de Lion. How much did Cape Gentleman have in hand? He's done well to finish that close. Reshoun called the winner at 66/1. Trained by Ian Williams who won this race two seasons back, ridden by William Buick. "He travelled round the race beautifully and he was always doing enough," says Buick. Williams: "He got a little bit swamped turning for home and I lost him for a second. The secret to him today was that William got him out of the stalls. Great result and very well ridden by William. "It's fantastic but we've got a great team at home. It all comes together on days like this and makes the whole thing worthwhile."

1654: I thought 11/4 about Cape Gentleman was a little silly but he's 9/4 now. Good luck! Rochester House is more interesting for me at 14/1. Not beaten far into fifth in last year's renewal from a similar mark; he's a pretty reliable individual who seems almost certain to give you a run for your morning at least. He's drawn wide in 17 but Timeform produced an interesting (to me) at least article on the key stats yesterday which included the line: "You might assume that a low draw, near the rail, is an advantage on the round course at Ascot, but that is not the case for races run over a mile and a half." Presumably, but possibly not, that applies to races beyond 12 furlongs too. Rochester House's stablemate Lucky Deal, who wears blinkers, is being put up by some members of the ITV team. Loading.

1644: Coeur de Lion was fifth in the Ascot Stakes in 2019 and won it in 2020. He's only 3lbs higher this time around and no back number at the age of eight as he showed with his run in the Chester Cup. He's one of the likelier each-way players for those looking to oppose Cape Gentleman. Untold Story is reasonably prominent in the market and Saeed bin Suroor has been ticking along at a decent strike rate but this one has only had four starts and is stepping up a mile in trip. He's not for me. I'd rather side with experience and more proven stamina. Just Hubert was top of my original short-list but that was when he was a double figure price and I can't see he makes any appeal at the current odds.

1638: There's a change of pace next with the two and a half mile Ascot Stakes on the horizon but we could have another Irish trained winner if the market is to be believed as there's been a weight of support for Cape Gentleman and it's shown no sign of abating. There is a going change and the going is now good to firm all round. Plenty of tributes being paid to Manning and the ride he gave Poetic Flare as they look back on the St James's Palace. The favourite just has to be too short in the next doesn't he? Fitzgerald was quite taken with Golden Rules and says he'd like to see him jumping. I imagine the current owner might have something to say about that though.

1628: The 54-year-old Kevin Manning has spoken to Matt Chapman. "He's unbelievable. The ground is what this horse needs and he can show how good he is. "He's a marvellous trainer, just fantastic. Well done to all the lads in the yard. "He's tough and he's very, very good." He could be accused of understatement there. The winning time was 1.37.40. I caught the very last line of Jim Bolger (I presumed it was but he's not at Ascot so I'm not sure who it was........) on Sky Sports Racing and the line was: "I'm itching to have a go at those older horses." That's something that we all want to see. His daughter has just spoken to Persad on ITV and she's spoken to her father who said that either the Sussex or the Jacques Le Marois would be next. I do like the mile programme, it maps out brilliantly for the Classic generation and the older horses. Palace Pier more likely to be in France given his preference for more ease in the ground? Hopefully we'll see those two meet before the season is out.

😍 He's some talent - POETIC FLARE hacks up to win the St James's Palace Stakes in brilliant fashion.



👏 A great performance from Jim Bolger's 2000 Guineas winner.#RoyalAscotpic.twitter.com/HzZWGQwn5M — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) June 15, 2021

1622: Loading quickly. Ontario goes on in the pacemaker's role (?) with Naamoos second. Poetic Flare has a lovely spot in third. Turning in. Poetic Flare and Lucky Vega. It's all Poetic Flare. Lucky Vega second, I'll need to look again for the rest but it was Poetic Flare first and the rest nowhere. Battleground and Maximal third and fourth. Highland Avenue a little further back but ran a nice race, coming from a long way back before tiring a little but not much went his way. He's interesting for the season ahead. Maximal and Chindit were just in front of him. The form all stacks up. He was returned the 7/2 favourite.

1614: The runners are leaving the paddock and will parade for the St James's Palace Stakes. Chapman says Battleground, Thunder Moon and Wembley are all friendless in the market then corrects that there are late nibbles for Joseph O'Brien's horse (8/1 > 16s > 12s). Ed Chamberlin making a case for climate change reporting that the views are better than ever due to the lack of aircraft as the camera zones in on Wembley. Meanwhile Ken Pittersen says Poetic Flare 'got a bit above himself in the pre-parade ring which is a slight concern' but reports he looks fine physically. Chindit gets his vote with a positive mention for Highland Avenue. The runners are just arriving at the start. Jessica Harrington is with Rishi Persad: "I'm nervous it's a very competitive race. The last day I thought he (Lucky Vega) was going to be tailed off - he didn't act on the ground at all - but he stayed on to be fourth, ran a good race. "Hopefully he's come forward from the Irish Guineas. He didn't really come down the hill (at Newmarket) and only got going when he hit the rising ground again."

1605: There's an engaging interview with Teal on Sky Sports Racing with the trainer saying "He's walking on the moon." And it's cost him less than Jeff Bezos and friends. Chindit and Lucky Vega have both been supported to reverse Newmarket form with Poetic Flare in the next but the last I looked Battleground was proving easy to back but he's taken the eye of one of the Sky presenters in the paddock who declares him 'definitely an each-way bet for me'. I'm not quite sure who it was (Jamie Lynch?) I'm afraid but Seb Sanders concurs that 'he looks a million today'. Sanders also believes that Poetic Flare has had 'one run not three' and he is firmly with Jim Bolger's runner. Bolger has spoken at length about his constitution and how much work and racing his Guineas winner can take. Tylicki gives another vote to the favourite and I do think the 4/1 is a very fair price. I like Chindit but less so at 6/1 than I did at 8s because I don't think he's got anything more than an each-way chance and there's no juice in that price for me. He is another 'who looks absolutely beautiful'. They are clearly a good looking bunch as you would hope / expect.

1558: The second was not without his supporters and was put up at 50/1 by the Punting Pointers team (who also advised Winter Power); they've got a couple more selections to run including Poetic Flare in the St James's Palace Stakes. Apparently Bill Bailey presented that trophy and not the Queen Anne Stakes as he thought when interviewed earlier. Fine work. That was exciting but I'm really looking forward to the St James's Palace Stakes. It doesn't look as though there's been any huge changes in the market since I last checked in. "It's very much thumbs up for Mostahdaf," says Fitzgerald with the Gosdens' runner impressing him with his demeanour in the pre-parade ring. He confirms earlier impressions that Thunder Moon hasn't progressed as well physically as some of his rivals while he thinks Poetic Flare is a little on edge.

1552: Apparently Battaash ran an 11 second sectional but I don't know at which point of the race but the early analysis suggests that even being just behind the leaders took a toll with the first two, two of the last four in the first half of the race. It seems they've just gone too fast. Battaash will be back. "A super strong pace has hurt Battaash and hurt all the front runners," concludes Lynch. Those bookies who laid that big double should be sporting a smile now. More from Fallon: "He's a horse that travels really well over six and they took him off his feet over five but that's probably been a blessing." Roger Teal: "It's just a big family affair. Amazing for a yard size. Credit to everyone. Dreams do come true."

🏇🏆 The 2020 July Cup hero lands the King's Stand!



👏 Well backed before the off, OXTED scores at @Ascot for @RogerTealRacing and @CierenFallonJr!



🥈 Arecibo ran a cracker under @JPSPENCER1980 to finish second.pic.twitter.com/uheGJJ1zIK — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) June 15, 2021

1545: Racing..... Battaash in fifth but closing, Winter Power has the rail. Favourite edges across and leads at the one. Oxted powers past. Arecibo second, Extravagant Kid third with Battaash fourth. The clock stops on 59:05 (unofficial). A first Royal Ascot winner for Cieren Fallon who came more towards the middle of the track. Oxted was returned at 4/1. Fallon: "It's a dream come true, a Group One at Royal Ascot. All credit to Roger and his team. I've been very lucky to sit on a horse like this so early in my career. They went a real solid gallop early on. He's a proper Group One horse." Fallon said something along the lines that Oxted can be quite keen but they went so quickly that he settled without any problem and that he could pick them up when he wanted to.

1542: Battaash has arrived at the start. "That's as fit as I've seen Battaash look," says Luke Harvey while Matt Chapman reports good support for Oxted who is into 9/2. This is what Hills had to say about Battaash, courtesy of the QIPCO British Champions Series. “Battaash came in a couple of weeks later than usual this year, so we were never going to fit in a prep run, but I couldn’t be happier with him. They found a tiny hairline fracture in a sesamoid when he had his usual MOT at the end of last year, but that was attended to in December. “They’ve done a great job with him at Shadwell over the winter, and spring was so awful that coming back later has probably helped him. We’ve taken our time and he hasn’t missed a beat. “You might notice that he walks around the parade ring a bit quicker with ‘Bluey’ leading him, but nothing has changed really. Dane O’Neill still rides him in all of his work and neither he nor I could be any happier with the way his preparation has gone.”

1530: There's a lot of love for Battaash and a lot of money too as he's the 6/4 favourite despite that interrupted preparation. Everyone is impressed with his demeanour in the paddock and he's got people excited. Winter Power and Oxted are vying for second favouritism and that is understandable on form and potential. There are other front-runners in the field though and that could be a problem for Battaash if they take him on and force him to do too much too soon. I thought the layers would try and take him but that's not looking to be the case at the moment. Extravagant Kid is being ponied to post early and Ryan Moore gave him a positive mention in his column. Harry's Bar has got no chance on his turf form but all-weather form often translates well to Ascot's straight track and he's a horse that progressed well for James Fanshawe before moving to Ireland. I wouldn't be at all surprised if he ran better than 80/1 suggests. Charlie Hills has just spoken to ITV and is very happy with Battaash and looking forward to the race. His confidence continues to be backed up by the market. Paddock expert Ken Pittersen has just given the thumbs up to both Battaash and Harry's Bar but he has a little question mark over Winter Power who he thought looked a little light. Jason Weaver, I think, disagrees saying he's seen her in the flesh before and believes she's absolutely fine. Pittersen did say that her appearance could just be her 'make-up'.

1522: The first in the Coventry was drawn in 17 and the third in 16. Eldrickjones was drawn in two and Ebro River managed to finish fifth from stall one. Battaash is berthed in nine for the King's Stand Stakes and that should be a perfectly good pitch. Oxted is interesting on this drop to five furlongs and he's in 14. There was plenty of room in the Coventry Stakes but if runners do try to congregate against the stands' side then it could lead to one or two problems in running in behind. Fitzgerald is casting an eye over Battaash in the paddock and he's very relaxed apparently and walking around at a very steady pace, taking it all in his stride. "He has not turned a hair. It's all systems go," he says. In contrast, my mate tells me that Arecibo is 'wound up' which isn't good news for those who were hoping for a repeat of Prohibit's success in 2011 (which includes him).

1514: Dhabab caught the eye finishing like the proverbial train and it's been suggested to me that he might have been stopped in running at one point. A replay to watch while ITV break for some fashion with the 'lifestyle team'. I'm not sure my lifestyle would stand close paddock inspection. More from Murphy: "It's his only his second career start, he's a big imposing horse who is only going to improve with time. "He's so raw and babyish and sometimes he's a little keen but he knows how to pick up and he found plenty for pressure up that rail. It's very important to get winners on the board each year." He did flag up this one and Felix as his best chances of the day. He's clearly delighted that the first one of his realistic chances has obliged while Sir Busker ran a blinder in the Queen Anne.

👏 Impressive - BERKSHIRE SHADOW powers up the rail to land the Coventry Stakes, for @AndrewBalding2!



🤩 The Champ is on the board - a flying start to the Royal meeting for our star columnist @oismurphy!#RoyalAscotpic.twitter.com/cLekj9IEhR — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) June 15, 2021

1506: Loading.... Off. Kaufymaker, Gisburn and The Organiser prominent. Kaufymaker has edged towards the stands' side. Interesting. Caturra makes ground for pressure. Action under the stands' side. It's Berkshire Shadow and Oisin Murphy (11/1). Eldrickjones second and Vintage Clarets third, Masseto fourth. I'm told the winner 'was as relaxed as' me in the paddock but he certainly bucked his ideas up out on the track and came home very strongly. I wondered if he'd get a run through at one stage but the daylight remained. Murphy: "That was an incredible performance. To look at he looks big and immature but he's got a very big future. He's done incredibly well. What a massive result for Kingsclere." Murphy pays tribute to everyone as has become his style this season and it's a good style to have. Apparently Geoff (Jeff?) leading him up has been working at Kingsclere for 50 years and this is his first Royal Ascot winner - he's grinning from ear to ear.

1458: Masseto took the eye of Jamie Lynch both on form and in the paddock. He might have gone close in the Castle Hill Stakes but for meeting trouble and the winner of that race, Castle Star, was ante-post favourite for this race before connections opted to stay in Ireland. As a side note, Castle Star's stablemate Cheerupsleepyjean was favourite to beat him in a Listed race in early May but was found to be blowing hard after disappointing. She does come over for the Queen Mary tomorrow and is quite a big price. I think she's interesting on the back of that market support last time. Tolstoy was reportedly quite keen on the way to post under Dettori who took time to get him settled. There's a little money for The Acropolis who is into 13/2 and is the sole representative of Aidan O'Brien - most years, you'd expect his runner to be shorter than that. There are 5/1 joint-favourites. Vintage Clarets is Johnny Murtagh's pick of the paddock. There was a 150/1 winner of last year's renewal I suppose. The Organiser landed a mighty touch on debut at York and he's caught the eye in the paddock of one or two of the presenters.

1448: "Relieved," John Gosden responds to Hayley Moore's initial question. "I think you know this game as well as I know it. There was no pace, he hit the front early enough and he looks around. It's exactly what his father used to do." Gosden is represented in the Coventry Stakes and talks about Dhabab who has been tipped up in a couple of places and backed accordingly. "He's a lovely horse but he's very much a horse for the second half of the season. He's worthy of a run and then I'd like to freshen him afterwards." There is talk about the draw on Sky Sports Racing with the runners in the first finishing down the stands' side. The GoingStick did suggest it was slightly quicker there. This race will tell us more and I think it's probably a little early to be drawing any firm and fast conclusions. Palace Pier came out of 11 so was over there anywhere while the placed horses were in eight and nine and it made sense to follow Palace Pier through. Kaufymaker is drawn in three and should put the pace to the race on the far side.

1441: Jim Crowley on Battaash: "Obviously he likes fast ground so, yeah, I'm looking forward to it. "You just have to conserve it (his energy) as much as you can. He's a free going sort and it's a stiff five here. "To ride a horse like this is just amazing and I'm looking forward to it." Rishi Persad reveals that Aidan O'Brien was very happy with Lope Y Fernandez and that he expects Order of Australia to improve as he was in need of the run. Dettori has also spoken to Sky Sports Racing but doesn't say anything very much and wouldn't be drawn in naming another ride that he was looking forward to in particular. He rides Kaufymaker in the next and Mick Fitzgerald is particularly taken with her: "Quite tall, quite athletic looking, not a barrel of speed that we've come to expect from Wesley Ward's runners. She's like a catwalk model. I really like her, she's got a lovely loose way of walking."

1435: That was perfectly impressive. The race scenario was unlikely to enable Palace Pier to produce a stunning performance but he did all that was required and never looked like being beaten. Dettori tells Chapman: "He's quite clumsy with his feet, he's forever losing his shoes and things like that." Which might go some way to explaining the bandages that he wore on his front legs. Conditions were as fast as Palace Pier would want apparently. We're about to be treated to a flying dismount. There's a kiss for the camera too. The result that everyone wanted? It makes Battaash quite interesting for the aforementioned punter.

🏇🏆 PALACE PIER secures Queen Anne glory, as the brilliant miler triumphs under that man @FrankieDettori!



🙌 A fourth Group 1 victory for the son of Kingman!#RoyalAscot pic.twitter.com/zgoyGk1jKK — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) June 15, 2021

1427: Runners gathering at the start....top hats and fascinators at the ready. Will one or two of the better fancied runners hamper their chances by trying to take Palace Pier on? Some in the field may be ridden to pick up the pieces knowing that they've got little to no chance of matching the favourite. Palace Pier gets shorter and shorter and has hit 2/7. Loading underway. Matt Chapman reports someone has had a £200k double with this one and Battaash. Gosh. I might stretch to 200p if I was feeling flush. Off and away. Pogo leads in company with Order of Australia and Palace Pier is prominent. Prince Eiji wants to go faster and has pulled to the front at halfway. Sir Busker tracks Palace Pier and Dettori gets lower in the saddle. Two to go. Palace Pier leads. Palace Pier wins. Lope Y Fernandez, Sir Busker and Lord Glitters the next home with Pogo fifth.

1417: I'm told Palace Pier has strappings around his lower front legs but I have no idea if this signifies anything relevant. If he was a footballer they could be sponsored...... We should get some paddock notes from the tv channels very shortly. They're not very obvious on the tv pictures and he looks relaxed and well, reports Alex Hammond. The bandages have just been picked up and Freddie Tylicki reports that it's precautionary and perhaps means that he occasionally knocks himself, possibly because his feet turn in when he gallops. Everyone seems generally impressed with his appearance as you'd expect. He encounters the fastest ground that he's run on to date but it's not expected to be a problem. An interview with Frankie Dettori is now being shown on ITV and he says: "Pressure ride, things have got to go right, fingers crossed it's the start of a good day. "The only thing I'm concerned is there isn't much pace in the race so I'll have to be aware of that." Johnny Murtagh expects the gallop to be slow in an attempt to beat the favourite but doesn't think that gambit will be enough.

1403: It shouldn't be too long until we start to get some picture from the pre-parade and parade rings but we're still fully in preamble mode and the Sky Sports Racing team are discussing the chances of Battaash. That's just as well as someone's just arrived at the door with flowers which was nice even if they weren't for me. I was dismissively offered a cheap bottle of wine if I was feeling left out which, to be fair, is probably more my style. I don't suppose the bottles on sale at the course are too cheap but plenty of people seem to be enjoying them and the picnic tables, racegoers and course all look resplendent and suitably spaced out. More relevantly, a mate at the course has just sent me an unprompted text declaring that Top Rank 'looks big and well'. A picture of the horse rather than a selfie would have been appreciated more though. Top Rank is a son of Dark Angel and I recall from the dim and distant depths that Ben Linfoot wrote an article in 2019 on the stallions that had good records at Royal Ascot and Dark Angel was not one of them...... As you can see from below, he's had at least one more winner at the Royal Meeting since. DARK ANGEL Royal Ascot record: 2/77 @2.60% PRB 51.57%

Overall Ascot record: 21/256 @8.20% PRB 53.17%

Dark Angel progeny: Battaash (King’s Stand), Khaadem (Commonwealth Cup)

1352: Palace Pier is around 2/5 and the layers aren't offering any fancy extra place terms as a result. There's little support for Order of Australia at present and we could see them sent off at 10/1 bar the favourite with that one available at 9s and Lope Y Fernandez 14s. In his column, Moore said there was little to choose between the two O'Brien runners and Lope would certainly have finished closer to Palace Pier in the Lockinge but for being stopped in his run. I thought he was a reasonably solid each-way contender and preferred his chance to that of Top Rank. Sir Busker continues to be reasonably popular and I do like William Knight's runner, partly because he's a little quirky as he showed when hanging across the track last October. He needs to be delivered late and hold-up horses seem well suited to the straight course.

1338: Hayley Moore is out on the course where Aidan O'Brien, his team and jockeys are out walking the track. It must all be so familiar to them by now and you wonder quite what they might learn but perhaps it helps to set the scene and focus the mind on the job ahead. Back in the day as a village cricketer, one player used to wander out to the crease and practice shots without a bat presumably envisaging knocking the ball all around the park. I wonder if Ryan Moore visualises making a race winning move while he's out there? I'm sure they've devised a plan to try and get the better of Palace Pier in the opening Queen Anne Stakes but most people are firm in the opinion that John Gosden's star will cement his position as the leading miler.

1332: I just turned the telly over to ITV for the start of their coverage and the programme on before was the 'regional pollen count'. I know it's a very relevant factor for a lot of people but I never knew there was a tv programme dedicated to it. The things you learn. The presenters on both channels are reporting that the buzz and atmosphere is building on the track and it must bring home the excitement to them even if not every presenter appreciates having members of the public watching on while they work.

1323: The Sky Sports Racing preview team have wrapped up by providing their selections (some of which have been put up each-way): Gina Bryce: Top Rank, Masseto and Chindit. Jim McGrath: Untold Story and Patrick Sarsfield. Josh Apiafi: Tolstoy, Battaash and Lostwithiel. Jamie Lynch: Masseto and Arthurian Fable. Fitzgerald is currently interviewing Oisin Murphy about his rides but Sporting Life readers, I'm sure, will have already garnered his views from his column. Berkshire Shadow and Felix 'can go well' Murphy says when pressed on his best chance for a winner. He's keen to get one on the board today or tomorrow to relieve the stress. It's a big week for all of the jockeys but particularly those at the top who are expected to ride winners.

1306: It will be a disappointment to many but there will be no Royal Procession this week and, therefore, no betting on the colour of the Queen's hat. The good news for royalists though is that Charles and Camilla are in attendance and there have just been pictures of their arrival. There is racing elsewhere today of course and the first from Thirsk has already been run. There is still a little over an hour until the Queen Anne Stakes so there's plenty of time to finalise your placepot or ITV7 selections etcetera.

1252: The Copper Horse Stakes brings the curtain down on the first day and I had Arthurian Fable marked down as a potential each-way wager but he, too, has been put up by a tipster and the trade press and is also now a single figure price. Not impressed but that could turn out to be a good thing. Saldier and Global Storm dominate this market although Throne Hall is another who has featured prominently in the market movers and is third favourite at 7s. Apiafi is keen on the latter and Bryce on the second favourite while McGrath thinks Saldier is Mullins' best chance of a winner today. Amtiyaz is one of two selections today for Value Bet and he gets an honourable mention in the closing words. I doubt Hyanna is well enough handicapped to win but I did think she could go well at a price, she runs this track well and is a pretty game and consistent mare. Sleeping Lion was also on the radar but is proving very easy to back.

We have been waiting for this moment ❤️



1243: The Ascot Stakes analysis starts with non-runner Trumpet Man. Cape Gentleman remains all the rage at 10/3. I think M C Muldoon was favourite on the first show and he's now an each-way price (for some) which will be enough for many given he's trained by Willie Mullins and ridden by Ryan Moore. McGrath suggests Rayapour as an each-way option but he was highlighted as a drifter earlier in the day. There are five, six and even seven places (Sky Bet) on offer with the various layers and I quite liked Just Hubert originally but he's been put up by a newspaper tipster and doesn't appeal at a single figure price. William Muir (& Chris Grassick) has always held him in high regard and has his string in great form. He's proven over the trip too and I thought there might be more to come. The race analysis didn't last very long and Cattermole is currently discussing the advantage of linen suits in hot weather with a racegoer. It's difficult to avoid getting them crumpled isn't it? And how often would you get to wear one over here?

1238: I didn't catch any of the Wolferton analysis (sorry) but I was back in my chair in time to hear some waffle about the Grenadier Guards (who were playing in the paddock) and McGrath declaring that he'd only had two bets today and one of them was Patrick Sarsfield. I was expecting Gina Bryce to ask him what the other wager was but there was no question forthcoming, instead she added her name to the Patrick Sarsfield fan club. Above are some thoughts from the Opening Show.

1232: Market movers from Sky Bet and Paddy Power Sky Bet 1430 Accidental Agent 66/1 from 100/1 1540 Battaash 13/8 from 2/1 1620 Chindit 11/2 from 7/1 1700 Cape Gentleman 11/4 from 5/1 1810 Throne Hall 7/1 from 17/2 Paddy Power 1430 Accidental Agent 100/1 from 150s 1505 The Organiser 22/1 from 25s 1540 Battaash 15/8 fav from 2s 1620 Chindit 6/1 from 7s 1700 Cape Gentleman 3/1 fav from 9/2 1810 Throne Hall 8/1 from 10s

1220: I never knew 'Working For The Man' was a Roy Orbison song. The Big O hasn't been in touch but 'The Man' has to remind me that Sky Bet are offering an exclusive My Stable Price Boost about Battaash. The popular and well backed sprinter can be backed at 5/2 for £50 and you can get straight to the market by clicking on the image above this post. Meanwhile Mike Cattermole is interviewing Bill Bailey who 'thinks' he's presenting the trophy for the Queen Anne Stakes. Discovering that Bailey is a racing fan has oddly cheered me - fond memories of his Limboland tour and his wonderful rendition of 'Happy Birthday'. "Happy Birthday

What a rhapsody of fear

Let's strum the harp of pointlessness

You survived another year......" etc etc

1214: "He's tried this before and it didn't come off," says McGrath of Wesley Ward and Kaufymaker. "He was the last person to run a filly in this and they don't usually run as they've got the Albany. All of his winners have been over five furlongs." Ward was interviewed by David Craig earlier today and told him: "If we lined all of my two-year-olds up today over six furlongs, she'd be the one in front but whether that translates to beating the others I don't know." He nominated his runner in the Queen Mary as his best chance of the week before adding 'but all the others have excellent chances and I'm just going on historically.' Maven also got a positive mention. McGrath says he wouldn't have a bet in this but puts up The Acropolis for the purposes of his 'job'. That one's trainer has quite a good record in the Coventry of course.

1204: Chris Stickels is talking to Mick Fitzgerald: "It's a hot day and by the second or third race it could be good to firm all over. There is a tailwind up the straight. "The stands' side is quicker than the far side according to the GoingStick but it's not that obvious when you walk it. "It's in lovely shape, we're delighted with it. We had a really good May, a lot of rain which helped the grass grow and we're really pleased with it at the moment." Stickels expects to be watering this evening to maintain the ground but that's no more than expected. The difficulty, I imagine, will be with the variable forecast for the second half of the meeting.

1148: The race of the day is the St James's Palace Stakes and the 2000 Guineas form features strongly as you'd expect. There's also the 1, 2, 3 from Sandown's Listed Heron Stakes and a couple of those runners have attracted plenty of interest with Highland Avenue in particular the subject of positive mentions. The market is settling on the Guineas form though and Poetic Flare, also second in the Irish 2000, is a very fair 4/1 with Lucky Vega and Chindit both available at 6s. Lucky Vega was favourite at the Curragh and ran a slightly peculiar race on the testing ground, seemingly badly outpaced before coming home strongly. It was such a markedly different performance from his run at Newmarket that it may not pay to get too hung up on that but his supporters may not want to see him ridden too far off the pace from his draw in 11. Talking of beaten favourites, Battleground returned as one at Newmarket after a late gamble on the day but he was beaten fully 20 lengths so anyone taking the 13/2 has to take a good bit on trust. Having written that, Apiafi has just put him up as his selection. McGrath is taking a chance with Thunder Moon - 'who behaved horrendously at Newmarket' and finished four lengths behind Battleground in last - but I remember the paddock comments from the Racing TV presenters that day and they didn't believe he had trained on. Battleground wears a tongue tie (for the first time) and McGrath reveals that is a regular fate for War Fronts and he may be better suited by this track having seemed ill at ease at Newmarket.

1138: Jamie Lynch has just produced an interesting stat about Battaash. He has raced eight times in fields of 12 or more and he has been beaten on seven of those occasions - 16 are due to face the starter today. The exception came in the 2017 Abbaye when he jumped out, grabbed the rail and never saw another rival so there's a case to be made for discounting the Paris run and Lynch thought there was potential for some of the speedier runners in the race to put pressure on the brilliant sprinter. Two of those defeats came in this race, he finished second on both occasions to Blue Point, being beaten a little under two lengths while another finishing fourth in an Abbaye, beaten just three quarters of a length. Josh Apiafi isn't remotely concerned and is firmly with the favourite while McGrath suggests Oxted each-way.

1130: It will be fascinating to see how Order of Australia gets on in the first. He had been running over middle distances until springing that 40/1 surprise in the Breeders' Cup Mile, after which Aidan O'Brien said: "We always thought that as the season went on a mile on fast ground on a flat track would be ideal for Order Of Australia. "He's a horse that quickens very well and he had been working well." He beat last year's Queen Anne winner Circus Maximus into second and he, too, to a point, was a horse that was reinvented as a miler having run over 10 furlongs and a mile and a half (in the Derby) on his first two starts as a three-year-old before successfully dropping back in trip for the St James's Palace Stakes. This will be Order of Australia's first European start over a mile since his two-year-old debut and I suspect that many racegoers will want to see him prove it here before believing what they saw at Keeneland.

1115: "You're on a horse, do something about it!" The words of 'Timeform's' Jim McGrath as the Sky Sports Racing team discuss the Queen Anne Stakes. There is a potential lack of pace in this year's renewal and McGrath was pointing out that was also the case last season and seemed amazed that a number of the beaten jockeys - who had the benefit of 72 hour declarations to work out a plan - came in complaining of the lack of a gallop. So who will make the running this time? Suggestions include Order Of Australia and I'd also throw in Pogo who can make the running and is useful on his day but this could be a dawdle and a sprint which may not suit the likes of Lord Glitters and Sir Busker as well as Palace Pier. Palace Pier may still win but such a scenario is unlikely to help him produce a career defining performance.

1109: News of another non-runner and Trumpet Man is out of the Ascot Stakes (1700). Sky Sports Racing are covering some market movers and drifters and the latter category includes Winter Power, Mostahdaf and Rayapour as well as the aforementioned Kaufymaker. The movers have all been mentioned earlier with the exception of Battaash and Throne Hall in the finale.

Best Bets for Royal Ascot | Day one

1054: There could be some very happy ITV7 players come the end of the week but possibly not today if there's a repeat of Nando Parrado's success in the Coventry at 150/1. I rather thought his stablemate Caturra might be of some interest but he's taken a walk in the market. He was 6/4 favourite to win his debut at Newmarket but finished only fourth, two places in front of Ebro River. Ebro River won his next two, most recently at Listed level, and was among the leading fancies for the race but he, too, is rather weak in the morning betting. Caturra didn't beat a great deal at Bath but he did do all that was asked of him and the expectation ahead of his debut is encouraging as far as holding his own in this company goes. The trainer's youngsters, like those of so many other yards of course, merit plenty of respect this week.

1045: Hopefully you've already devoured the wide range of advice, tips and information available on our pages but there's still time if not and they can all be found via the links at the top of the page. The betting for the Coventry Stakes has changed somewhat since I looked last night and I'm amazed to see Kaufymaker out at 6/1. I happened to mention Tony McFadden's article on the juvenile races to a friend the other day. McFadden highlights the seeming paucity of the 'home' team but does add the caveat: "Of course, ratings are a function of opportunity as well as ability, so you wouldn't want to judge a lightly raced juvenile harshly just because they had failed to achieve a lofty figure from limited chances. However, this year's crop of British and Irish two-year-olds - with a couple of notable exceptions - have not impressed Timeform's reporters." As my mate wisely pointed out, this could be a result of the unseasonably cold April and May. Now the sun has shone for a few days (or a British Summer), could we see some of this youngsters step up considerably on the form that they've shown to date? The same might also be true of one or two other performers this week but as ever, we won't know until after the race has been run but that drift for Kaufymaker and support for the likes of Gisburn and Dhabab suggest that this year's crop may well yet prove to be up to scratch.

1040: Here's a little more detail on the going, lifted from a communique. Chris Stickels, Ascot’s Clerk of the Course, said: “The going this morning is Good to Firm, Good in places following a dry night. “The track was watered yesterday, the Straight Course with 10mm and the Round Course with 4mm. “We are expecting a fine, dry day today and a fine, warm, dry day again tomorrow.” GoingStick Readings at 8.00am: Stands side: 8.6 Centre: 8.3 Far side: 8.2 Round 7.9 Stalls: Straight Course: Centre Round Course: Inside The running rail on the Round Course will be positioned approximately three yards out from approximately nine furlongs out to the Home Straight. This rail will remain in place until after racing on Wednesday. This adds the following distance to today’s races. 16:20 +5 yards (approximately) 17:00 +11 yards (approximately) 17:35 +11 yards (approximately) 18:10 +11 yards (approximately) Weather: Dry, warm conditions forecast, through to Wednesday when thunderstorms are forecast during the night and through Thursday. Showers possible for Friday, a little more settled with occasional showers for Saturday.

1030: Quick ground prevails and just the one non-runner so far which is excellent news. What will constitute a successful Royal Ascot for you? Does it revolve around your betting or will it focus on the top-class horses and riders and the brilliant performances to come (we hope)? The betting will play a key role for many and two of the more notable movers thus far are Chindit (in the St James's Palace) and Cape Gentleman (Ascot Stakes) with the latter ridden by a certain Rachael Blackmore and trained by Emmet Mullins. They couldn't could they? It's always been a race where predominantly National Hunt yards have enjoyed plenty of success and more specifically in recent years, Willie Mullins. He did have the original favourite in M C Muldoon but that one has been usurped at the top of the market by his nephew's top-weight who dotted up in the Irish Cesarewitch last October.

The Going is now Good to firm, Good in places. Watered.#RoyalAscot — Ascot Racecourse (@Ascot) June 15, 2021

1028: Good morning everyone. I hope you're all set for a fabulous day and that the anticipation is building with a little knot of excitement in your stomach and, as ever, the meeting hits the ground running with the Queen Anne, the Coventry, the King's Stand and the St James's Palace Stakes. Rat-a-tat-tat. There's no easing into the action although everyone expects Palace Pier to ease into contention in the Queen Anne but life is likely to be much harder for Battaash in the sprint (everyone's lay of the day?) while the Coventry and the St James's Palace are open and competitive.