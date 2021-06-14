Key betting stats and trends for Royal Ascot 2021

Saldier is a fascinating contender as he is a Grade 1-winning hurdler and returned to form when bolting up in a conditions race at Listowel earlier this month. It's certainly possible to make a case for him being well handicapped off a Flat mark of 103 based on his exploits over hurdles.

Mullins is well represented on the opening day of the meeting with M C Muldoon , Rayapour and Royal Illusion in the Ascot Stakes – a race he has won three times since 2015 – and with Saldier in the Copper Horse Handicap, a race which was run for the first time last year.

The 14-time champion Irish jumps trainer has a superb record at Royal Ascot and is operating at a 25% strike rate in handicaps at the meeting over the past five seasons, winning with three of his 12 representatives and registering a profit of £7.00 to £1 level stakes. Arguably more impressive, however, is the fact ten of those 12 representatives ran to form (83.33%), highlighting Mullins' prowess at priming his raiders for the big day.

One of the key selling points for British and Irish racing is the variety on offer. There is top-class action on the Flat and over jumps, racing on left and right-handed courses, and a range of stiff or sharp tracks. However, whatever the code and wherever the venue there is one constant: Willie Mullins is the man to follow.

Hold-up horses hold sway on the straight course

As a general rule of thumb in British Flat racing, front-runners and those ridden prominently perform better than those held up. Over the past five seasons across all Flat races in Britain, front-runners have operated at a near 18% strike-rate and returned a profit approaching £7,000 to a £1 level stakes. Those held up in the rear, in contrast, have a paltry 5.54% strike rate, leading to a significant level-stake loss of near £18,000.

It's a significantly different story on Ascot's stiff straight course, however. In races over seven furlongs or a mile on good ground or faster, runners attempting to make all operate at a strike rate of only 4.87%, while the Run To Form percentage – which is especially important when considering backing one each-way – falls to just 36.33%.

Hold-up performers have a strike rate of 7.38% – which is much better than how they fare elsewhere – and an impressive 53% of them have run to form. When backing horses each-way on the Ascot straight course it is worth paying extra attention to those who will be ridden with patience.

Spencer is superb on the straight course

Unsurprisingly, given the good record of hold-up horses at Ascot, Jamie Spencer, a jockey renowned for his patient style, has very much been the man to follow at the Royal meeting. He has had four winners from 19 rides in straight-course handicaps in the last five seasons at an impressive strike rate of 21.05%. But it is even more telling that those winners returned a level-stake profit of £38.00, while 78.95% of those mounts ran to form.

In a recent Racing Post interview, Spencer said: "If you don't like the way I ride, don't bet on me or don't book me for a ride". There won't be many people following Spencer on the straight course at Royal Ascot in recent years unhappy with his riding!

Other names to note in straight course handicaps at Royal Ascot are Jim Crowley, whose five winners from 21 rides have returned a level-stake profit in excess of £50, while Hayley Turner has won on two big-price mounts from just four rides in that period.

Ascot course form is key

The benefit of past course experience is an advantage that perhaps doesn't get the recognition that it should. Horses that had already run to form at Ascot have won 23 handicaps at the royal meeting since 2015, when around 17 would have been expected based on the starting price. By contrast, horses that had never run at Ascot before won 25 handicaps, but from a much bigger pool of representatives and they underperformed based on the starting price (around 31 winners would have been expected).

A key runner this week with a good course record to his name is Finest Sound, who is deservedly towards the head of the betting for the Hunt Cup on Wednesday. He was a beaten favourite in the Britannia Stakes last year but he was four lengths clear of the third and simply unlucky to bump into a talented rival who improved markedly for the test. Finest Sound's two efforts this year show that he has trained on well and his strength at the finish is a positive with this course in mind.