Royal Ascot preview: Willie Mullins column

The Ascot Stakes has been a lucky race for us over the years and we have three runners in it on Tuesday.

Ryan Moore rides him. He's a big unit so I'm a little worried about the ground but he has a good action and hopefully he'll travel on it. You'd have to be a little worried too about his stamina. His pedigree suggests he should have plenty but he's definitely going to have to answer that question on Tuesday. He goes there in great form.

He wore blinkers before he came to me on the Flat in France and runs in cheekpieces here. Stamina shouldn't be a problem for him and you can disregard his one run over hurdles for me. His homework has been quite good and he has a laidback attitude that will suit this type of race. I don't think he'll have any problems with the ground either.

Royal Illusion - 5.00 Royal Ascot

He dropped in class a good bit to get back on the winning trail last time and the run comes a little quick however I'm just hoping he's come out of it well as I think he'll like the ground and trip. He has every chance if it doesn't come up too quick for him.

We sometimes back up horses that run in the Ascot Stakes in the Queen Alexandra on Saturday. We'll see how they come out of it and might do it again but our main hope for the race is STRATUM. He wouldn't want too much rain on Thursday and we'll keep a close eye on that.