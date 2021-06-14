Oisin Murphy: Royal Ascot day one rides including King's Lynn for the Queen

Oisin Murphy talks us through his rides for day one of Royal Ascot 2021 including King's Lynn for the Queen in the King's Stand Stakes.

I’ve got 12 rides on the first two days of Royal Ascot and I’m thrilled to be so busy at the meeting. Looking at them I’ve some outside chances, but my better rides are to come later in the week. I kick off with SIR BUSKER in the Queen Anne Stakes and the big positive is that he loves the course. It’s a very competitive race and we all know Palace Pier will be tough to beat. I just hope Sir Busker can run a big race, I sat on him at home and he’s in great form. He’s drawn well in stall nine around the fancied horses and he’ll be finishing strong.

BERKSHIRE SHADOW – 3.05

BERKSHIRE SHADOW is a lovely horse to be on in the Coventry Stakes. He’s a horse for the future in that he’s big with lots of scope and he’ll stay further in time. He’s drawn a little bit away from the fancied runners, the Wesley Ward filly looks an obvious danger and then there’s Gisburn, who was actually behind my horse at Newbury before really stepping up at the same track next time out. There are so many in with chances, it’s a very good race, as you would expect, but Berkshire Shadow has been training very well and we’re looking forward to the race.

KING’S LYNN – 3.40

KING’S LYNN bounced out of his Haydock win well and he’s in good shape ahead of the King’s Stand Stakes. He’s drawn in 16, not too far away Oxted and Battaash which gives him two good ones to aim at. There looks to be lots of front-runners in it so it could be a fast-run race and at a big price I can see Arecibo finishing off and running well. It should suit my horse too, though, and he had the option of the Wokingham as well, but he’s turning into a faster horse all the time so we were keen to stay at five furlongs with him.

UNTOLD STORY – 5.00

I’m on UNTOLD STORY in the Ascot Stakes and he’s a nice horse who is improving. I don’t know if he’ll stay two and a half miles but he’s definitely a stayer on the up even if this a big jump up from a mile and a half. Willie Mullins has a very strong hand and you’ve got to respect him, while Rachael Blackmore rides an interesting horse in Cape Gentleman for Emmet Mullins.

FELIX – 5.35

FELIX has been trained for the Wolferton Stakes since Dubai and he has a good chance. He’s going to get back in the run and need some luck but he finishes well and this is the right race for him. I was on him in Dubai when he finished third to Lord North in the Dubai Turf and I was absolutely delighted with him out there. He was a very shrewd purchase for connections and hopefully he’s still on the up.

BRILLIANT LIGHT – 6.10