Queen Mary Stakes and Windsor Castle Stakes previews: Dan Briden Royal Ascot tips

The Queen Mary Stakes brings together the usual mixture of proven form and potential from novice/maiden winners.

Karl Burke saddled Venetian Sun to win the Albany Stakes 12 months off the back of an impressive debut success at Carlisle and bids to do the same with Wild Blossom here. She was driven right out to score by 10 lengths, albeit in a fairly average time. Understandably, given the style of that success, James Doyle sticks with her.

However, the neglected Alta Regina looks no back number. She looked far from the finished article when making a winning start on the turf course at Lingfield last month, but the manner in which she drew away under minimal assistance inside the final furlong marked her down as a serious prospect. There is little doubt that a sixth furlong will suit before long, but the stiff nature of this course ought to play to her strengths, and she should be right in the thick of things.

Simon and Ed Crisford’s Senorita Bonita only won by a short-head on debut in a race at Nottingham that produced the winner in 2023, but that doesn’t begin to tell the story. She was slightly awkward from the stalls and then got pushed left after 200 yards, waited with until manoeuvred to the centre of the track to challenge over a furlong out. She still had plenty to do as the leader made her bid but quickened smartly and sustained her challenge to lead in the final stride.

A 900,000gns breeze up purchase, Senoria Bonita is liable to take a significant step forward from that debut effort, which didn’t get anywhere near to the bottom of her. She has been priced accordingly, but it would come as no surprise to see her maintain her 100 per cent record.

Aidan O’Brien’s Victorious is 2-2 having followed a debut success with a hard-fought victory over newcomer Controlla in a 6f Listed event at Naas. Unfortunately, the actual value of that performance won’t be known until the runner-up contests the Windsor Castle at the end of the card. However, of more concern is the step back to five furlongs, neither bred nor shaping as though wanting it.

Crystal Queen won a messy Hilary Needler and will probably need to improve again, while similar comments apply to the admittedly likeable Marygate 1-2, Love A Giggle and Armor Supreme. Lemos de Souza’s Kentucky Rain was picked up for £380,000 by Amo Racing at the annual hangers-on fete that is the Goffs London Sale. However, she was noted as putting in some very good late work, having met trouble when second on debut at Goodwood. This obviously presents a vastly different challenge entirely, but she is open to a good amount of improvement.

Of the American contingent, More Champagne makes most appeal. Thomas Morley’s filly made a winning start in a 5.5f event at Keeneland back in April, tracking the pace until moving up to lead a furlong out, showing a sharp turn of foot to put 6½ lengths between herself and next-time-out winner Shining Moment (re-opposes here). Unlike some of the pure speedballs that hail from Wesley Ward’s yard, More Champagne clearly isn’t so one dimensional, and a replication of the turn of foot she flashed on debut could see her very much involved at the business end here.

One other who appeals as bigger odds is the Harry Eustace-trained Shimmering Sun. She was well spoken of prior to making a winning start in a 5f fillies’ maiden at Salisbury last month, keeping on well to lead and then drawing clear of the more-experienced Call Me Tomorrow. That form is far removed from what it takes to win a Queen Mary, but Eustace isn’t one to have his newcomers fully wound up, and Shimmering Sun should take a good step forward here.

All in all, a fascinating contest, with a quartet of US raiders adding further spice into the mix. It could be that Thomas Morley’s MORE CHAMPAGNE is the answer off the back of her sparkling debut success at Keeneland back in April. She is the value called over Senorita Bonita, who is clearly a very talented filly to win as she did at Nottingham despite plenty going wrong. Alta Regina is another whose finishing effort impressed having worked her way through greenness. At bigger odds, Kentucky Rain and Shimmering Sun could improve enough to make the frame.