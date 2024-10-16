QIPCO British Champions day picks from the podcast

Our podcast team of Graham Cunningham, Ed Chamberlin, Billy Nash and David Johnson outline their best bets for QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot on Saturday.

Graham Cunningham: James's Delight, Champion Sprint I like JAMES'S DELIGHT for Clive Cox in the Champions Sprint. He goes extremely well on soft ground. Have a look at his York win in June off a mark of 101. A guy called R Moore was on board that day and his name is jocked up against him for this - so I'm going to assume he's a runner. He's been running really well in Group 3 company in France, he ran Spycatcher close, won a nice Listed race at Deauville, and he's got that hold-up profile, soft ground form, and scope for a bit more improvement. With Moore potentially riding that suggests the chances of him being 20/1 this weekend are zero.

Horse Racing Podcast: Champions Day preview

Billy Nash: Henry Longfellow, QEII I would assume Aidan O'Brien is going to run HENRY LONGFELLOW in the QEII and he looks the each-way value at 14/1. A mile on heavy ground might just suit him. He has ground to make up on Charyn from the race in France the last day, but his best form last year was with cut in the ground, he hasn't had that this season and I do think that this track might suit him a bit better.

Ed Chamberlin: Danielle, Fillies & Mares I really fancy the Cracksman filly, DANIELLE, who I loved at Lingfield on Oaks trial day. She's a great big filly. She is massive, has a rounded action and she ran okay there. Then she ran Royal Ascot on quick ground just behind Kalpana, actually, in the Ribblesdale. Then she went for the Aphrodite after that again on fast ground, and I'm hoping she hasn't had a problem and that it's rather a case of Gosden putting her away to save her for Champions Day on ground she'll clearly absolutely love. I know they thought an awful lot of her in the spring, Danielle. They really thought she could be an Oaks filly and I think she still could be very good.

