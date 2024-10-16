French horses worthy of big respect at QIPCO British Champions Day

Simon Holt reckons punters would be unwise to overlook the French stars heading to Ascot for QIPCO British Champions Day this weekend.

Those French lads took one hell of a beating at the recent Arc weekend going down by eight wins to three to Britain and Ireland in the feature races, but Saturday's Qipco Champion Stakes promises a much tighter 'tete-a-tete’. Indeed, the clash between Economics and Calandagan could be a race for the ages with a pending decision to run the Irish Derby winner Los Angeles offering extra interest. On form, there is not much between them at all. Economics (official rating 123) has looked something special for the William Haggas team, sweeping to victory in the Dante, beating the subsequent Prix Dollar first and second, Jayarebe and Almaqam, at Deauville, and then showing courage in abundance to win the Irish Champion Stakes from Auguste Rodin, Shin Emperor and Los Angeles. Calandagan (rated 125) bolted up in the King Edward V11 Stakes at Royal Ascot over a mile-and-a-half and then put up the best performance by a French-trained horse all year when going under by a length to City Of Troy, the star of the season, in the Juddmonte International with Ghostwriter third and Bluestocking, the Arc winner, fourth.

WATCH: Calandagan beaten a length by City Of Troy at York

If you're into collateral form, Ghostwriter (fifth at Leopardstown) was two lengths behind Economics and three-and-a-half lengths behind Calandagan at York which may explain why the French horse is held in slightly higher esteem by the handicapper. The ground, which threatens to be very testing, must also be taken into account. Haggas thinks Economics could be even better with some cut under foot. The massive chestnut was fourth on heavy ground at Newmarket last November but his victories have come on no worse than good to soft whereas Calandagan has won twice on going described as 'very soft' and 'heavy' in France. Another factor worth considering is the impressive record of French horses on British Champions Day. From minimal representation, the visitors crossing 'La Manche' have punched well above their weight in the past winning four of the last ten runnings of the Queen Elizabeth 11 Stakes (Charm Spirit, Solow, The Revenant and Big Rock) while, since the inauguration of the meeting in its current form, Cirrus Des Aigles, Almanzor and Sealiway have highlighted the quality of French bloodstock in the Champion Stakes. There is no reason why, on just his fifth outing of the season, Economics will not still be a fresh horse but French trainers, invariably with the Arc meeting in mind, always leave something in the locker for the autumn. In Francis Henri Graffard, who landed the King George at Ascot in late July with Goliath, CALANDAGAN is also in expert hands and, head on the block (la tete sous la guillotine), he gets the vote. So, what a prospect and watch out for some of the other cross-Channel challengers on Saturday: BEAUVATIER hasn't been able to add to three victories last season as a two-year-old but a recent third behind Ramatuelle in the Prix de la Foret was probably his best run since. The drop back to a stretching six furlongs in the Qipco British Champions Sprint could prove ideal In the Queen Elizabeth 11 Stakes, rising star Jerome Reynier will have FACTEUR CHEVAL primed for a second crack after chasing home Big Rock last year and, in the same race, the French Guineas winner METROPOLITAN could be ideally suited by Ascot's stiff mile in the likely conditions.

Facteur Cheval has some strong international form