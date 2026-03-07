Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Happy punters at the races
The punters hit the bookies hard on Saturday

Punters hammer bookies on eve of Cheltenham Festival on day 'to forget for Sky Bet'

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sat March 07, 2026 · 1h ago

Many racing punters got one over the bookies on a Saturday where several fancied horses won around the UK.

It was welcome news for many ahead of the Cheltenham Festival next week with six of the seven favourites winning at Sandown Park, while there were some well-backed horses who got the job done on the supporting ITV3 card at Wolverhampton.

Out of the most popular selections in the ITV7, five won and one was a non-runner, meaning many Sky Bet customers had winning multiples from their selections.

It was a good afternoon for the Sporting Life racing tipsters, too, with Dave Ord's Nap, Scorpio Rising, winning the EBF Final at 9/2, Andrew Asquith's 2pt Weekend View selection, Mondo Man, winning the Imperial Cup (advised 5/1, won 5/2) and Ben Linfoot's Verdict selection The Lost King landed a gamble in the Lincoln Trial at Wolverhampton, going off 3/1 favourite having been 15/2 when tipped on Friday.

Ian Ogg's Late Play also got in on the act, with Ti'Mamzel winning the Mares' bumper at Sandown at 8/1.

Sky Bet's Head of Sports PR Michael Shinners said: "It was a great afternoon for punters and ITV7 players across the action at Sandown and Wolverhampton and one to forget for Sky Bet.

"However it means punters have momentum going into next week's Cheltenham Festival which is always a massive four day battle between the bookmakers and their customers."

https://ads.skybet.com/redirect.aspx?pid=17678472&lpid=16&bid=1487

Cheltenham Festival 2026: Stable Tours

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING