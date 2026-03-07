Punters hammer bookies on eve of Cheltenham Festival on day 'to forget for Sky Bet'

It was welcome news for many ahead of the Cheltenham Festival next week with six of the seven favourites winning at Sandown Park, while there were some well-backed horses who got the job done on the supporting ITV3 card at Wolverhampton.

Out of the most popular selections in the ITV7, five won and one was a non-runner, meaning many Sky Bet customers had winning multiples from their selections.

It was a good afternoon for the Sporting Life racing tipsters, too, with Dave Ord's Nap, Scorpio Rising, winning the EBF Final at 9/2, Andrew Asquith's 2pt Weekend View selection, Mondo Man, winning the Imperial Cup (advised 5/1, won 5/2) and Ben Linfoot's Verdict selection The Lost King landed a gamble in the Lincoln Trial at Wolverhampton, going off 3/1 favourite having been 15/2 when tipped on Friday.

Ian Ogg's Late Play also got in on the act, with Ti'Mamzel winning the Mares' bumper at Sandown at 8/1.

Sky Bet's Head of Sports PR Michael Shinners said: "It was a great afternoon for punters and ITV7 players across the action at Sandown and Wolverhampton and one to forget for Sky Bet.

"However it means punters have momentum going into next week's Cheltenham Festival which is always a massive four day battle between the bookmakers and their customers."