Paul Nicholls is looking forward to unleashing several of his young stars at Newbury this weekend but Caldwell Potter isn’t certain to make his yard debut in the Coral John Francome Novices' Chase on Friday.
Captain Teague is also entered in the Grade Two contest and after a schooling session on Monday, the trainer isn’t convinced that the big-money buy, at the Andy and Gemma Brown dispersal sale last winter, needs to begin over Friday’s intermediate trip.
Speaking on his Betfair Ditcheat Diary, Nicholls said: "I’ve just had a pleasurable hour, I’ve just seen Caldwell Potter, Captain Teague, Rubaud, Regent's Stroll, horses like that, all school on grass this morning.
"They all have engagements at Newbury on the weekend, bar Rubaud, and I think Regent's Stroll is going to run on Friday in the two-mile National Hunt Maiden Hurdle.
"I see the ground has now gone soft, heavy in places on the hurdles track and two miles will be a good place to start him.
"Kalif Du Berlais jumped very well this morning and is going to run in a novices' handicap chase on Friday, and I have to decide between Caldwell Potter and Captain Teague - and which one will run in the John Francome.
“One of them will run. I just want to get another school into Caldwell Potter. He’s an amazing horse, he lit up while schooling and looked quite sharp and you just wonder if he really wants two-and-a-half (miles) yet. He surprised me schooling this morning, but it’s an exciting weekend."
Meanwhile, Nicholls is leaning away from running back-to-back 1965 Chase winner Pic D’Orhy in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase on Boxing Day, but Betfair Chase third Bravemansgame is Kempton-bound.
"I think we’re going to wait for the Lingfield race (Fleur De Lys Chase) on the 19th January with Pic D’Orhy," said Nicholls. "It’s worth a lot of money, £165,000 I think, and that’s a more realistic target for him and gives him a little more time.
“The idea is we’ll go to Lingfield, Ascot then Aintree with him. Unless the King George cuts right up, I’d say we’re very unlikely to go there.
“Bravemansgame ran a super race on the ground (on Saturday), he stayed on quite strongly and I was very pleased with him. It was another solid run.
“He’ll have five weeks now and head off to the King George. He likes it around Kempton, and I loved the way he stayed on at Haydock.
"We’re going to give him an entry in the National in the spring and he’ll be a lively contender in that so that’s the plan at the moment.
“He’s come out the race 100%. He’s older and wiser and looks after himself now, and he’ll have a nice easy 10 days before we freshen him up for the King George."
