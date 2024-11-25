Paul Nicholls is looking forward to unleashing several of his young stars at Newbury this weekend but Caldwell Potter isn’t certain to make his yard debut in the Coral John Francome Novices' Chase on Friday.

Captain Teague is also entered in the Grade Two contest and after a schooling session on Monday, the trainer isn’t convinced that the big-money buy, at the Andy and Gemma Brown dispersal sale last winter, needs to begin over Friday’s intermediate trip. Speaking on his Betfair Ditcheat Diary, Nicholls said: "I’ve just had a pleasurable hour, I’ve just seen Caldwell Potter, Captain Teague, Rubaud, Regent's Stroll, horses like that, all school on grass this morning. "They all have engagements at Newbury on the weekend, bar Rubaud, and I think Regent's Stroll is going to run on Friday in the two-mile National Hunt Maiden Hurdle. "I see the ground has now gone soft, heavy in places on the hurdles track and two miles will be a good place to start him. "Kalif Du Berlais jumped very well this morning and is going to run in a novices' handicap chase on Friday, and I have to decide between Caldwell Potter and Captain Teague - and which one will run in the John Francome.

🗒️ Paul's Ditcheat Diary



The latest news from team Ditcheat with Bravemanasgame and Pic D'Orhy reaction.



Plus, @PFNicholls ponders targets following a morning of schooling some star novice chasers on grass! pic.twitter.com/eHD0dHmwEP — Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) November 25, 2024